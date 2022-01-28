Sun Transit In Aquarius On 13 February 2022: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your luck will favour you during this time. You have a lot of skills that will help you to succeed and you may even get an appreciation for it at your workplace. you will acquire wealth during this time. Students who are pursuing education will have extraordinary results. You may even travel for a pilgrimage. Talking about health you will stay fit and if you have some chronic illness you will get relief to a great extent. Remedy: You need to keep serving your father and maintain a respectful relationship with them.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will get favourable during this time. You charge of projects at your workplace and there will be a chance to rise and shine during this time. There are also chances of salary hikes and promotions. This transit will help you to try and improve your relationship with your mother keeping aside your ego or temper. You will have some minor health issues during this time and you need to take medical measures accordingly. Your relationship with your spouse will also improve during this time. Remedy: Always wash hands after touching footwear as this will reduce the harmful effect of the Sun.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will have good growth during this time. If you are employed you may be in charge of an important project which you will handle successfully. You may have some difference with your father during this time there is no need to prove yourself. All who is stay focussed on themselves. Talking about your health, this. Will be favourable for you. you may also meet an influential figure or teacher who will have a positive impact on your life. Remedy: You may perform Rudra Abhishekam Puja and worship Lord Ram.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This period will be beneficial for you. there is a possibility of losing some valuable during this time. This will lead you to many financial problems. therefore you need to be careful during this time. you may have a heated argument with your partner. do not get disturbed during this time and handle things in a calm manner. You will be concerned about the health of your family members. suffer some minor injuries as well. Don't travel during this time. Remedy: You may avoid taking excess salt and rice in any form.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Results will not be favourable during this time for you. You may have some issues with your partner and therefore you need to stay patient during this time. It is best not to socialise during this time. Businessmen will also suffer losses and therefore it is best not to invest in anything. Talking about health, it will be a difficult time for you and you may suffer problems related to Injection or infection in the lower abdomen. Seek medical advice immediately if you feel uncomfortable. Remedy: You may donate wheat, jaggery, dark coloured clothes on Sunday to make Sun in your Kundli stronger.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This transit will bring positive results for you. time will be favourable for people who are engaged in government jobs. Financial condition will be good and stable as you will be able to strike balance between your income and expenditure. Talking about your health, you may suffer from some kind of illness but you will recover during this time. Students who are planning to study abroad will be successful. Remedy: You may recite the Gayatri mantra for pleasing Lord Sun.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will have a favourable time during this period. you have some mention the past due to which your financial condition will improve. due to your hard work also get a promotion increment. People at your workplace will also support you. You will also exchange good ideas for which your colleges will appreciate you. your personal life will be a little bit turbulent as you may have arguments with your partner. Take care of your health and exercise regularly to keep yourself fit. Remedy: You may perform Surya Namaskar daily will be very beneficial for you.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This transit will not be favourable for you. During this time you will be able to maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. But you may also face emotional challenges during this time as there will be some disputes at your workplace. You may also face opposition from your colleagues. You may suffer health-wise as well. practice yoga and follow a healthy diet to stay fit. Remedy: You may offer water to the Shwetark tree and keep this plant as long as you can.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Travel is on the cards, therefore you can plan a short trip. Your intellect will be the key to success at your workplace. You will earn your name and fame during this time. Love will be in your favour and therefore you can achieve everything you want. Your warm attitude will win the heart of your loved ones. if you follow a healthy routine you will stay physically fit. Remedy: You may feed jaggery and wheat to a Cow on a Sunday will prove beneficial for the natives.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This period will give you mixed results. time is not favourable for investment and it will not give you desired results. May have disputes with your family members which may result in further misunderstandings. This may be related to inheritance. Your relationship with your spouse may not be cordial during this time. You need to be patient and act accordingly. You may not be satisfied on the professional front as well. You also need to take care of your health as you may face some problems related to your teeth. Remedy: You may recite Aditya Hriday Stotram every day, as it will bring positive results blessed by Lord Surya in your life.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This transit will be significant for you and you will get map benefit during this period. you will leave behind all bodies and start fresh professionally. You will be bestowed with confidence and courage and you will be socially active during this phase. If you work hard you will be rewarded and will acquire a lot of wealth. your financial condition will be good and you will be able to meet all your expenses comfortably. Take care of your health. Remedy: You may purchase a mould of the Sun pendant made of gold and wear it around your neck on a Sunday morning.