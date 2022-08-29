September 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Aries (March 21 - April 19) You are going to be hard hit by the planetary changes. Resist your impulses to hurt others by speech. Remember that haste is waste and hence take things one at a time. Your opponents will conspire against you; hence you should be all the more careful. Indulging in love affairs is likely to damage you mentally as well as financially. Travelling is prohibited for this month. Do not go ahead with your business plans. Keep yourself well focused on work. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa, the entire month will relieve you on many grounds. Be careful about transactions, as you are likely to lose due to indiscretion. Keep yourself busy to help your future. Although immersed in difficulties now, good times are ahead. Remedy: Worship Lord Hanuman daily by offering red flowers and reciting Sundarkand.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) You will be greatly burdened by responsibilities. Practice only sweet speech and do not hurt anyone unnecessarily. You will have to wait till the middle of the month for things to get back to their original state. Work should be prioritised over everything else. It pays to be active and busy. You may be able to start new ventures in the second week of the month. In the third week, your efforts will go on effortlessly in the right direction. Last week is when you have to be extra careful. Trusting someone blindly may seriously disturb your mental peace due to a major problem happening due to this. Materially comforts will be lacking. From the business point of view, a wise decision taken will incur huge profits. Remedy: Offer water from a copper vessel to the Shivlinga daily and recite Rudrashtakam.

Libra (September 22 - October 23) You will find a new direction and focus, at work. Despite some challenging situations, with the use of your intellect and capabilities, you will keep the situation under control, which will improve your popularity. Family situations are easy to handle this time although you will undergo stress. Invest wisely so that things work out as planned. Think twice before leaping on to any decision businesswise, and decide only after examining the pros and cons. Worshipping any goddess would do a lot of good and giving arghya (holy water) to the Sun, conditions will be favourable. Remedy: Worship Parad Shivlinga made from white sandalwood daily and recite Shiv Chalisa. Unlucky Signs In The Month Of September 2022

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) This is the time to meet that special someone. Many of your pending tasks are brought back on track. You will perform exceedingly good in your undertakings. Your communication is at its best this September. Continuous hard work will take you places. Business point of view, this period will rain profits. Investing in the stock market will turn the tables in your favour. Travelling opportunities, especially abroad, are seriously indicated. Creature comforts will abound. A new house and vehicle are likely to be purchased. Remedy: Worship Lord Hanuman and recite Sundarkand daily. Light a lamp of mustard oil under Peepal on Saturday.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) You will be lucky if you are thinking in terms of a job shift. Emotional triggers will have their own impact on your love relationship. You are generally in for a happy time where every other aspect of life will turn out to be favourable. If you are a political figure you will work towards creating an identity for yourself. You will be surrounded by pleasure and material comforts. It may be time to buy that posh house that you had fancied about, or purchase your dream vehicle this month. Be careful about what you speak as arguments can really stress you out. Circumstances will favour your decisions. Remedy: Offer Ardhya to Lord Surya Narayan daily and recite Vishnu Sahasranamam

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Treat any career-based decision carefully. Be careful about what you eat and drink. Businessmen will run smoothly. With added effort, you will succeed in improving your situation. This week is good from a business point of view. Investing in the channel of shares will prove eminently profitable. Business tours will take you to heights of success. Remain active and face things as they come. Students who are preparing for competitive exams can expect very good results this time. If you are a marketing professional, your communication will be highly impressive. You may strike profitable deals and make a mark of your own. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha daily by offering Durva and reciting Ganapati Atharvashirsha. Donate moong dal tied in green cloth on Wednesday. Keep on worshipping Lord Ganesha, for the removal of all obstacles.