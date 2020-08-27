Rahu And Ketu Transit 2020: How It Will Affect The Different Zodiac Signs

Aries (21 March- 19 April) The effect of Rahu and Ketu transit on your zodiac sign may not be fruitful for you. Matters related to your family and finances may cause some severe issues in your life. During this transit, your family and loved ones may not support you and may end up having several arguments with them. Not only this, but you may also have some tiff with your spouse. It is advisable that you avoid having discord and conflicts with your spouse else this may spoil your relationship. You need to keep control on your speech and expenses as well. Avoid spending your money on something too expensive. However, on the health front, you won't have any major issues. Still, you need to exercise and take care of your health in a better way.

Taurus (20 April- 20 May) This transit will occur in the first house in your horoscope and this may affect the peace of your mind. You may find yourself being short-tempered and losing your cool every now and then. However, this is a great time when you can work hard in your career. While you are expressing your views, opinions and plans to your colleagues and boss, it is advisable that you stay calm and polite. On the relationship front, it is advisable that you stay calm and avoid any possible conflicts. For students, this is the right time when they should work hard to achieve their desired goals. Students may feel anxious and restless but with hard work and sincerity, they may excel in their respective career fields.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June) This Rahu-Ketu transit will affect you in many ways. You may work harder but the results may not be as per your expectations. You may have to earn more to spend according to your lifestyle. On the professional front, you may face some serious allegations, despite the hard work. But this doesn't mean that you will lose hope. You need to work harder and believe in yourself. Apart from this, you may get an opportunity to travel abroad. Avoid people who aren't your well-wishers. It's high time when you should find the true intentions of people around you. It is advisable that you chuck the idea of harming someone or seeking revenge for something. Be a noble person and things will fall in the right place.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July) The Rahu-Ketu transit on 23 September 2020 will turn out to be beneficial for you. This is the time when you can invest in new businesses. However, you need to avoid earning quick money or become rich through short cuts. This is because it may cause problems in your life. You may have healthier relationships with some influential people around you. However, parents may face some problems related to their kid (s).

Leo (23 July- 22 August) Those who were born under the effect of this sign will have mixed results during this Rahu-Ketu transit. There is a chance that despite your hard work and determination, you may face some problems on your professional front. Your colleagues and seniors may complain that you are not a team player. You may lack some coordination at your workplace as well. They may plan something against you but you are advised to avoid taking it too seriously. You need to work hard to increase the inflow of your income and watch out your expenses. Your domestic work may not face any obstacles during this transit.

Virgo (23 August- 22 September) People born under this sign may not have a good time during this transit. They may face various problems and their relationship may go through a tough phase. The health of their father or other family members may disturb them. People who are already facing Antardasha or Mahadasha may face further problems in their lives. They may not feel spiritually connected to God and their religious interest may reduce drastically. During the initial months of 2021, you may feel impatient and anxious.

Libra (23 September- 22 October) This is going to be a tough time for you. Your family members may not accept your decisions and choices. They may oppose you and your thoughts. Due to this, you may face problems during this transit period. On the health front, there will be times when you may go through some health-related issues. It is advisable that you stay cautious while walking or driving on the road. During this position, your financial situation may not be better. Expenses can go high and you may have difficulties in retaining money in your bank accounts. You may also face some problems in your married life. The health of your spouse may bother you and this can at times lead to unwanted arguments.

Scorpio (23 October- 21 November) This Rahu-Ketu transit will occur in the seventh house of your horoscope. Married people may face various problems during this transit. They may face disagreements and conflicts with their partner. There can be a lack of trust in your relationship. Those who are into partnership business may develop some unwanted arguments and disagreements. Therefore, it is advisable that you avoid jumping into a new venture. Also, you need to stay careful of your competitors and partners. Your expenses may make you feel disappointed and depressed. Therefore, you need to avoid spending too much.

Sagittarius (22 November- 21 December) People born under the effect of this sign may have a fruitful time during this Rahu-Ketu transit. Even though you may face several problems, you will achieve your desired goals and get success. However, you need to make sure that you are still grounded and avoid being over-confident. But during this time, you need to ensure that your family members are healthy and are having a good time. For this, you can spend more and more time with your family members.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January) Those who were born under the effect of this zodiac sign will have a mixed time. They may have difficulties as well as some benefits during this time. You will be able to utilise your creativity to a great level and give your best in whatever you do. However, if you have children, there can be times when you may develop some differences and misunderstandings with your children. The health and academic performances of your children may bother you. Pregnant ladies need to stay cautious during this transit period. You are advised not to indulge in gambling or any other means of earning quick money.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February) People belonging to this zodiac sign may not have a favourable time during this transit. You may lose your peace of mind and feel restless. Some family members may be facing various problems and misunderstandings. If you are dealing with property, then make sure you do not make any decision without analysing every single possibility. On the professional front, you may face various problems.