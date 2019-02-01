Never Tell These Things To A Scorpio

There are a few things that you should completely avoid telling a Scorpio as these individuals are known for their intense and fearless side that can kill people!
From asking them why they are so intense or why they do not forget or forgive easily would make you see a different side of a Scorpio.
If you are in love with a Scorpio, then you need to be doubly sure that you avoid asking them these things as you could see them react in the worst way!
Check out the things that you need to completely avoid using in front of a Scorpio...
“Can You Ever Forget Or Forgive?”
A Scorpio is known to hold a tighter grudge than any other zodiac sign. They will never forgive or forget when someone wrongs them. They can also be a master manipulator and if you have broken their trust, then God bless you! As even the sweetest Scorpio will likely have a hard time forgetting the wrong done to them. They will get back at you in the end. Since they have immense patience, they can wait a long, long time before striking in revenge.
“Trust Me!”
Hell nah! This is something that you need to completely avoid telling a Scorpio as their antennas go up the moment anyone says this. Even though they do not trust people they wish to know everything. Instead, you need to keep them informed as they hate surprises, especially when it involves them. Remember that it is better to prove your loyalty to a Scorpio than shout about it from a rooftop!
“Why Are You So Intense?”
These individuals either they love you or they simply hate you. There are no grey areas for them as they are clear in their minds. Their inner intensity can be a result of the ice-cold self-control and the detachment trait that they are immensely blessed with! No matter what profession they are in, they love to do intense analysis, investigation and research about the whole game. Asking them on why they are intense only makes them think that you are under-rating their capabilities and this is something that they do not like!
“I Am Right!”
These individuals have the ability to get things done their way. They will never say anything when you reveal how you like things to get done but inwardly you can be totally sure of the fact that they would say "yeah sure!" They hate to hear somebody else reveal that they are right than their own thoughts! It is not that they are a perfectionist in the traditional sense, but they are more competitive, obsessive and fanatical about getting things done in THEIR way!
“You Are Egoistic”
A famous saying reveals the nature of a Scorpio. It says: "If you corner a Scorpio and give him no avenue for escape, then he will sting himself to death!'
They would rather destroy themselves and go down in flames at their own hands rather than submit to another's ultimatum or be under their control.
“No”
Scorpios are known to be big bullies. They hate to hear a no or when somebody refuses them. They often pretend that they have not heard it. This is one of the main reasons that they are obsessed with relationships which are toxic. Their pride does not let them back out or let go of the relationship. They are so strong that they do not mind breaking up a relationship from their end rather than hearing a no!
“Are You Feeling Jealous?”
They hate to accept the fact that they are jealous and will deny it until they are red in the face. Their jealousy is one of the strongest giveaway traits of them. You would see them turn furious with resentment and jealousy.
So in short, don't do any wrong to a Scorpio if you need a peaceful life!
