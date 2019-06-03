The Most Compatible Zodiac Signs Zodiac Signs oi-Lekhaka

Zodiac sign compatibility is not considered to be old-fashion since dating apps are adding on a feature for their users where they can include their sign in their profiles.

Horoscope compatibility is believed to play a vital role in making great couples. The zodiac sign compatibility helps us identify the horoscope matches that do not fit in the category of making good couples.

As per astrology rules, zodiac sign compatibility needs birth themes to be studied and compared. An astrologer can find out how compatible each of the 12 zodiac signs is. This study is done by studying the position of the planets.

Learning on how compatible your zodiac sign is with other zodiac signs has its own advantage. Discovering about your zodiac sign compatibility is considered to be an essential tool when it comes to finding your soulmate/dating.

It is often said that studying your zodiac sign compatibility and the horoscope matching will often lead you to pure joy and love success in life!

According to astrology, zodiac signs may help people to understand the basic nature of a person. But in other words, it can predict a sure-shot result about the success of a relationship based on the compatibility.

To find out more about the zodiac sign compatibility you can go through the basic details of the water, earth, air and fire signs.

It is traditionally found that the water signs which are Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces get along well with the earth signs which are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn just the way water nourishes the earth.

While on the other hand, the other air signs which are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius get along well with the fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius just the way air feeds the fire.

Below is the list of the oppositions in the zodiac signs in terms of compatibility. These signs do not get along well as they would face friction in everything that they do. Please check the list for better understanding.

Aries-Libra

Taurus-Scorpio

Gemini-Sagittarius

Cancer-Capricorn

Leo-Aquarius

Virgo-Pisces.

On the other hand, we share the list of the most compatible zodiac signs list. Check out if you and your partner are compatible or not.

Leo-Sagittarius

Virgo-Taurus

Libra-Gemini

Scorpio-Cancer

Sagittarius-Aries

Capricorn-Taurus

Aquarius-Gemini

Pisces-Scorpio