Mercury Transit in Pisces On 24 March 2022 On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Businessmen have to work hard, if they want to grow and be successful. Things will not be favourable for you, especially for those who are into services. There will miscommunication as well and it will have a negative impact in your office. You will make some trips which may not be productive and will add to your expenditures. Time will be challenging for the students who are preparing for competitive exams. Talking about your health, you may suffer from some sort of allergies, insomnia or nerve related disorder. Remedy- You need to chant ‘Gayatri Mantra' 108 times at the sunrise.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a businessman, you will make good deals. Be careful to close the communication gap with your seniors. Talking about your finances, there will be a plenty of opportunity through which you can earn. You are very good at multi-tasking and therefore, this will turn everything in your favour. Don't create a mess by focussing on too many things at one time. Students will be distracted during this time and therefore, this will affect their performances. In terms of love, you will be misunderstood and this can affect you. Remedy- Worship Goddess Durga and offer red flowers to the Goddess on Wednesdays.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will have loads of insecurity during this time. Employed people may have a fear of losing a job. You will feel low in confidence and there will be a lot of insecurities. Your decisive power in these circumstances will be affected. Students have to work hard and put extra effort to get the desired results. You may need to take care of your mother as she may face some health related issues. There will be some stress and anxiety. Remedy- You need to chant the Mercury Beej Mantra daily.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July To meet your deadlines, you have to put in some extra work. Businessmen may not reap profits during this time. Also, your luck will not be in your favour. Travel is on the cards, but it will not prove to be beneficial for you. Students may also face some challenges when they are planning for higher studies. If you make friends, they will be in your life for a very short time. Do not spend money of gadgets unnecessarily. You may need to be careful while talking as you may hurt someone. Remedy- You may offer 2 Boondi ladoos to Lord Ganesha on Wednesdays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Do not make new investments during this time, else you will suffer losses. Investing in stock market is not favourable during this time. Your job profile may change if you are planning to switch jobs. Businessmen will come up with new strategies for growth and expansion but that may not yield desired results. There will be misunderstandings and conflicts in your personal relationships. Take care of health, you may be prone to accidents and allergies.



Remedy- You need to feed green grass to the cows every day.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your influencing power will not work and the ambience will be chaotic at your workplace. You will need to work a lot to prove yourself. While communicating with someone be careful. There will be differences between you and your partner and only by finding solutions you can resolve this. If you are planning to start a new venture then you need to take a break during this period. Travel is on the cards and it will be for pleasure. Your health will not be good and therefore, you need to practice yoga to calm your mind.



Remedy- You may wear an emerald in silver or gold on the little finger of your working hand.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you want to achieve your goals then you need to work extremely hard. If you lack confidence, your work will get hampered. You may have to deal with transfer during this period. Luck will not be in your favour during this time. In terms of finances, you may lose money and therefore, you need to be very careful. Do not invest in something right now. Your opponents may take advantage of you. There will be a huge expenditure when you renovate or buy a house. Travel is on the cards. Talking avout health, take care of your eating habits. Remedy- You need to donate stationery to the poor young boys.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Time is not favourable to make any investment as you may suffer financial loss. You may also change your job during this time. If you are planning to switch jobs, then this is the right time. If you are good at something, turn it into your profession. Time will be favourable for research students. Talking about children, you may have some communication issues with them. Talking about your personal life, you need to be careful while having conversation with your partner. Travel is on the cards. Remedy- You need to donate green lentils at the temple on Wednesdays.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will get appreciated for your hard work. You will have a lot of creative ideas for which you will be appreciated at your workplace. You will bring success. Businessmen will be able to earn their reputation in the market if they are working with their partner. Real estate agents and property dealers will also reap profits. Students will have some issues while focussing on. Your mother may suffer from some health related issues. The ambience of your home will be peaceful. Remedy- You need to recite or listen to "Vishnu Sahasranamam" on Wednesdays.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January At your workplace, you will get full support from your colleagues. You will meet your deadlines and your strategies will yield fruitful results. Businessmen will bring some influential people to their business and because of this they will reap profits. You will bring fruitful results. The students will face difficulties. If you are planning to buy gadgets then it is the right time. You will be active across social media platforms during this time. Remedy- You need to tie a virdhara root wrapped in green cloth in your right armpit.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will acquire a lot of wealth and therefore, you will be able to invest money in stock markets and shares as well. People who are into family business may face obstacles and challenges during this time. There will be a financial setback due to sudden expenditures. Students who are research scholars will get some success. You and your mother-in-law may have some difference in opinions. You need to take care of your health as you will be dealing with multiple ailments. Remedy- You need to plant and nurture a Basil tree. Worship and offer prayers to the plant every day in the morning and evening.