Mercury Transit in Aries On 08 April 2022: Impact On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Mercury is the smallest planet in the solar system and is associated with people in strong positions. It is closest to the Sun. To complete its journey across twelve zodiac signs, Mercury takes approximately one year. Often called the 'prince' of the celestial cabinet, it is known for communication and intelligence, power of reasoning, decision-making abilities and logical thinking.
If placed right Mercury can be beneficial, but if placed wrong, it can wreak havoc. Mercury is the planet of the conscious mind and will transit in the sign of Aries on 08 April 2022 on Friday at 11:50 in the morning. It will stay in the sign of Aries till 25 April 2022, and then it will transit in the sign of Taurus. Let us know how it will affect the zodiac signs and the remedies to overcome the obstacles.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Do not be harsh to someone as you may end up hurting them. For businessmen, this is a good time to invest in new ventures. Talking about your finances, there will be a new source of income that will solve money related issues. There will be no proper support from your loved ones. A trip is on the cards . To keep yourself fit and healthy, you need to take care of your diet and exercise regularly.
Remedy: You need to chant or Meditate Mercury Beej Mantra daily.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Luck will be in your favour and you will earn name and fame during this time. Students who are planning for higher studies, they will get favourable results. Talking about your professional life, if you work hard, you will get desired results. Businessmen can take a leap of faith and invest in some new ventures. People who are single will meet their special someone. Love will be in the air and travel is also on the cards. Stay away from junk food to improve your health.
Remedy: You need to wash new clothes before wearing them.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You will be creative and share your skills at your workplace. Businessmen will incur profits as they will get some good deals due to their negotiation skills. Your financial condition will be good as you will earn a lot of wealth. Talking about your personal life, the relationship with your family members and spouse will be good. You will be healthy during this time and there will be no ailments that you have to deal with.
Remedy: You need to donate rice and milk to a temple.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Your professional life will be turbulent and employed people can even get transferred. You need to complete your task with focus and dedication. Businessmen will strike some attractive deals during this time. Talking about your finances, you need to keep a track on your budget and spend accordingly. Your relationship with your father will improve. Your health will be good, but an old ailment can emerge. Travel is on the cards.
Remedy: You need to avoid meat and alcohol completely.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Talking about your career, you will excel professionally. You will take risks to accomplish your tasks and therefore, success will be knocking at your door. You will be financially stable during this time and therefore, you will be able to create more wealth for yourself. Your personal life will be balanced and you will spend quality time with your family and friends. Health will be good, so continue following a good diet and exercise to stay fit.
Remedy: You need to feed cow before you eat your meals.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Things may not go according to your plan during this time. There will be some sudden changes in your career and also there will be some obstacles at your workplace. You won't get desired results during this time. Your financial condition will be good and it will also increase. You need to keep a track of your father's health as it can decline during this time. Also, you need to take care of your health as well.
Remedy: You may drink water in a silver glass will prove beneficial for you.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Businessmen will see profit and therefore, there is a good chance that they can expand their business. For employed people who are looking for a new job opportunities overseas, they will get the desired results. You may face some sudden expenses during this period and will get some opportunities to earn money. Talking about your health, you will be full of energy.
Remedy: You may wear green coloured clothes on Wednesday.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Your career will be turbulent during this phase. Do not involve in any kind of fights. Your friends and family will support you and you will also develop bonding with your family members. Talking about your health, it may suffer because you will be dealing with some skin problems or allergies. Therefore, you need to check your diet and stay in a safe and clean environment.
Remedy: Pay respect to your family members and take care of your daughter.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Due to your skills and knowledge at your workplace, you will earn a good place in your office. You will finish the work within the given deadlines. Business can invest in new ventures as they will witness growth in profits. Talkig about your personal life, it will be average. Children will do well in their studies. You may have to deal with some issues related to anxiety and therefore, you need to plan properly.
Remedy: You need to keep fast on a Wednesday.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Due to your hard work and efforts, people will recognize and appreciate you at your workplace. You will share quality time with your family and friends. You may face some property related issues during this time. Talking about your health, you may face some issues related cough and cold. Fix your diet and exercise to stay fit.
Remedy: You can donate green grass, and Moong or spinach on a Wednesday.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
A short trip is on the cards. For employed people, it is essential that they communicate well. Being creative will give you an extra edge over your peers. This will help you to achieve great heights. Talking about finances, you need to be careful while spending money else it can cause issues in the future. You will come across some meaningful relationships which will have an positive impact on you. You will be healthy during this period.
Remedy: You need to chant Budh beej mantra daily.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Businessmen will incur profits during this time. Talking about your personal life, you will spend some quality time with your family members. Love will rule your married life but there can be some small conflicts which can be solved easily. You may also face some health related issues and therefore, you need to maintain proper hygiene during this time.
Remedy: You need to wear four Mukhi Rudraksh for auspicious results.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
