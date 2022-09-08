Mercury Retrograde In Virgo 10 September 2022: Effects And Remedies On Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Due to this, you will have to face many health-related problems. Professionally it is best to work on improving the relationship but not trust them blindly as some harm is indicated. Your tasks can be completed this way. Although job shift is indicated do not decide in haste. Your pending projects will be completed this time. Take care of your health and avoid depression related ailments. You need to eat healthy. Judges and businessmen have a good time ahead. Students give stellar performances in academics. Remedy: It helps to donate green vegetables and fruits on Wednesday. Also, feed green fodder to the cow.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be spending quality time with your loved ones and all mutual differences should be sorted out. Additional sources of income will be expected..You should be careful about betting, stock market, or any illegal monetary activity as there is a chance of getting caught. There could be some difference of opinions between you and your partner, but do not lose faith in them. Those who have had a break up off late, can expect the partner to return. Married, will welcome a new addition to the family. Students come up with stellar performances. Avoid getting unduly angry at your children as your relationship with your kid may be damaged. Remedy: You may please worship Lord Ganesha regularly and offer him Laddoos.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is time for improvement of domestic relationships. Keep peace with family members. Encourage no arguments on either side. Construction or renovation activities will be successful. You will live a comfortable life. A long-term journey is going to be planned. Professionally you will be a lot more stressed than usual, as there will be impediments due to which work can stop. Despite this, you will be able to complete your work. Take it easy and remember it should be one step at a time, on the professional front. Students might find it hard to focus on their subjects. But with due support from your teachers and parents, you will do better. Remedy: You may always keep a green handkerchief in your pocket or purse.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Keep calm and then decide about things. Businessmen have to be extra cautious while signing deals whereas professionals will find themselves harassed at the workplace as a result of which their efficiency will dip a bit. Behave respectfully with superiors at the workplace because it is highly likely that you will be misinterpreted. This pattern may repeat even at home. Keep your anger in check. You will meet a number of new friends but travelling long distances with them, will not be that comfortable. It is best to avoid it. Remedy: It is good to feed green fodder to the cow regularly.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Disturbance and strife in your personal life is foreseen. Financially, things will also be unfavorable. Avoid taking loans as it will be difficult to repay. Spend your money wisely in order to avoid the hassle of loans. Economize is the mantra. Don't invest money in any channel, including real estate, for now. Any new plans for business will give rewarding results. Every investment in business will be profitable. Think twice before you speak. The period is very lucky for the students as their learning difficulties are removed and they will come up with a better performance. Remedy: Worshiping Bal Gopal regularly will be beneficial.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Career and personal front look promising, You will face a stiff opposition from enemies though, Be wary of certain changes in domestic situation. Married ones need to avoid arguing with their spouse about the rumours they heard about them. Check hundred times before you make allegations about your partner. Those in advertising and media, will welcome good tidings into their lives. Avoid taking big decisions in about career right away. Media or journalism students make good progress on the academic front. Remedy: It is best to chant the Mantras related to the planet Mercury 108 times.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Do not use your tongue as your weapon during your conversations with others. This will only hurt you and them. Long-time pending tasks at the workplace will be completed. Be mindful of your opponents at the workplace and do not ignore the signals and red flags as they may be conspiring against you. Personally, be understanding and take elders' advise before taking the next step. You may have to face some strife with your father during this period. Maintain peace at home. Financially, avoid spending more money and economize. Remedy: It is auspicious to donate green clothes to eunuchs.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your home will be a picture of perfect peace and harmony. You will spend quality time with them. Your siblings will be of support. While having arguments with a sibling or a friend, be wary of the words you use. You may have difficulty earning additional income. Careerwise, pending tasks will be completed. Those in the business will get profits. You will meet new friends. While starting a relationship be sure you do not select the wrong person. Marketing professionals will accrue benefits. Do not exhibit laziness when it comes to being fit and healthy. A home-cooked meal and a balanced diet will hold you in good stead. Remedy: Before doing any work, seek parental blessings.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your hard work will very much be appreciated this time at work. If you are a businessman, your planets will be highly supportive. Stop being arrogant if you want to be successful. But if any new project is successful, you also have to avoid becoming arrogant. This may create a bad image amongst those working under you. People in partnership business must also be careful about their partners. Major problems will be overcome in domestic scenario and successful decisions will be taken. Do not let the negativity get the better of you. About love affairs, you can be assured you will find a matching soulmate but there may be downswings in the relationship in the case of married people. Remedy: It will prove lucky to get the walls of your house painted in green.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Work related travels will be the key feature of this period. Students aspiring to pursue higher education can do so with great benefits to expect. You will be more or less inclined to religion. Your career, if it is a government job, will brings dividends. There is a chance of promotion or transfer to the place of your choice. Real estate business offers more profits than any other line of business. You will be able to sell your property at a great price. Remedy: It is good to wear green clothes on Wednesdays to get the auspicious results of Mercury.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Some of you may separate from your parents, but still, get the support of family members. A major chunk of this period will be marked by stress and fatigue. Keep yourself relaxed and free of fatigue for which you need deep sleep. Don't just be immersed in work always, think of ways to add rest to your schedule. Financially, stop investing in any channel especially the credit and stock market etc. Stay away from engaging in illegal activities. Don't consider taking any loan from any bank. Be patient with your loved ones and allow time to cement your relationship. Also, however, if you are a researcher, you will be successful. Those overseas aspirants will receive some good news. Remedy: You may offer green Durva grass to Lord Shiva.