Mercury Direct in Taurus On 03 June 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies To Follow

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will be surrounded by a pleasant ambience and due to this, there will be positivity in your life. Your family members will support you if there is any dispute. Harmony and peace will prevail. Talking about your professional life, you will make a lot of contacts during this time and effectively communicate with them. You will be able to finish your work before the given deadlines.



Remedy: You may worship Maa Katyayani and chant the Mantras associated with her.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May For the natives belonging to the Taurus zodiac sign, the planet Mercury is the ruling lord of their second and fifth house and during this period it will be in your own sign i.e. in your first house. In such a situation, the people of this zodiac will likely get mixed results during the period of Mercury in Taurus. financially this period Nothing is going to be particularly favourable for you. due to an increase in your expenses, you are likely to have problems. Remedy: You may worship Maa Lakshmi and go to a temple and light a lamp of ghee in front of her.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are already suffering from some ailment then you need to take good care of yourself, else the disease may relapse. You may meet an old friend during this time. If you are careless, you may lose certain things. Your financial condition will be good but do not spend money on buying unnecessary things. Your relationship with your partner will grow stronger during this phase. Remedy: You may worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Boondi Ladoos.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will receive some good amount of money. Your health will improve during this time. There will be positivity around you and therefore you will feel stress free. Your family members will support you. Your financial condition will be good. If you are looking for a relationship, you may find a good partner. This can also end up in marriage. Remedy: You may worship Lord Shiva and perform Jalabhishek of Shivling regularly.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Time will be good for working professionals. They may also get a hike or a promotion at their workplace. Appreciation and success will be with you. Your seniors and boss will cooperate with you. Time will be favourable for those who are married. There will be happiness and joy in your life. Your health will improve. Remedy: You may offer water to the Sun daily with a copper vessel regularly in the morning.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You neeed to be careful in terms of health. Time will be good ffor people who are married. Your relationship will grow stronger with your spouse. Take good care of electronic items. Be it business or workplace, be careful before trusting anyone completely. Before investing in something, businessmen need to check all the documents carefully and only then sign on them. Luck may not favour you during this time. Remedy: You may worship Lord Ganesha and offer green Durva grass to him.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will earn some good profits during this time. Working professionals may get some promotions. Business owners may plan to expand their business. You can invest during this time and will reap profits. If you are suffering from any health issues, then you will be able to get rid of them. Your financial condition will be good. Students who are planning to pursue their studies will get good results. Remedy: You may gift green clothes to your mother or any other mother figure in your life.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about your personal life, there will be problems in your married life. You may not be able to focus on your work, therefore, you need more concentration to get the work done. However, you will be compatible with your partner. If you are married, then you may plan for a child during this time. The ambience of your home will be peaceful. Before passing a judgement, please check the facts properly.



Remedy: You may keep a green handkerchief with you when you step out of the house.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to be careful about your health. At your workplace, you will get promotions. You need to control your expenses else you will be in financial trouble. Do not spend money on useless things. Parents may get some good news from their children. In your married life, there will be some arguments. Time will not be favourable for people in love. Remedy: Before starting any work, take the blessings of your mother or any other woman like her.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will not be very pleased with your love life. You need to think patiently before arriving at some decision or judging someone. Also, time will not be favourable for people who are married and there will be a lack of faith. You need to take special care of your health. Stay calm and stress-free during this time. Eat healthily and exercise daily to stay fit. Remedy: You may feed green fodder to the cow regularly.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Students will get desired results around this time. Taking about love you need to be a little cautious, or else you will end up with the wrong partner. Talking about your workplace, you will work hard, but due to the declining health of your spouse, you will not be able to focus on the assignments. Businessmen will come across new profitable ventures. You need to be conscious of your health as well. There will be no financial crisis, and you will be able to retrieve your stalled money. Remedy: You may worship Lord Ganesha by visiting the temple.