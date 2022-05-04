May 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs In This Month

May 2022: Lucky Signs: Aries, Taurus, And Pisces Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will connect with yourself during this period and therefore, you will be able to dissect your strengths from your weakness. You will accept yourself and that is what will make you beautiful. There will be a lot of changes which will change you as a person.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will take this time to heal yourself and close all the wounds. You will be on a journey to discover yourself and embrace your emotions in all walks of your life. You need to give yourself the permission to feel whatever you want to feel and then release all the burden. There will be love and clarity in your life and this will lead to so much growth.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March You will enjoy every bit of your life and you will feel love and blessed. You will be confident and show your true potential whenever it is required. You need to express yourself more and open up and as a result more people will fall in love with you. You need to share your secrets instead of holding it back and creating a burden for yourself.

May 2022: Unlucky Signs: Leo, Scorpio, And Aquarius Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may feel suffocated during this time but don't be too harsh on yourself. You may also feel pressure to make the right move during this time. You have made a lot of sacrifices and therefore, you will be delightfully rewarded. You will be like a rock which can only form after high pressure and intense heat. Success will be yours even if it takes time.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your relationships will grow and expand. Businessmen will know how to deal and cooperate with their partners on a deeper level. You will feel claustrophobic as you will have too much to handle. Learn to say no when you are not comfortable with something. You need to keep your priorities straight.