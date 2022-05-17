Just In
Mars Transit in Pisces On 17 May 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Mars is denoted by red and hence it is said that this planet fuels anger, and destruction. It is often regarded as a warlord. This planet plays a very special role related to one's overall physical appearance and the main element in the body, which is blood is also ruled by Mars. This planet indicates violence, destruction and property.
It can be someone who is related to the military, engineers, surgeons, etc. It can create marriage-related issues when placed in certain places. If Mars has a strong influence on an individual then they will be determined and use their skills as per their maximum capacity. They will also have the courage to battle all the hurdles of life. However, if the influence of Mars is weak on someone, they can experience emotional weakness, and there can be a lack of determination.
Mars will transit in Pisces on May 17, 2022, at 9.52 am and it will stay in this sign until it will move to its own sign Aries on 27 June 2022, at 6:00 am. Let us see how it will impact all the 12 zodiac signs and the remedies to overcome the challenges.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Your energy will be low during this time and therefore, you need to motivate yourself. Students who are planning to go abroad for their studies will get desired results. Your financial condition will not be good and there will be risks if you are planning to invest your money somewhere. Take care of your health.
Remedy: You may worship Lord Hanuman and offer sindoor to the Lord on Tuesdays.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You will share a beautiful bond with your spouse. There will financial gains during this period. You will make new friends during this time. Time is right for people who are willing to invest in market. On the professional front, there will be growth as well. Businessmen will also make profit.
Remedy: You may offer besan laddoos and a yellow cloth at Hanuman temple on Tuesday.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
There will be some conflicts between you and family members. Therefore, you need to control your words. Take care of your mother's health during this period. Time will be favourable for businessmen. They can expand their business and receive fruitful results. On the professional front, you will be lucky as well. Your seniors will praise you.
Remedy: You may recite Bajrang Baan and observe fast on Tuesday.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
You will be inclined towards spirituality and may visit places of pilgrimage. Students who are planning to study abroad, will get desired results. Talking about finances, there will be investments in long term projects. Your luck will be in your favour. Businessmen will get productive results. Working professionals will be rewarded with promotions.
Remedy: Wear a red jasper or a red tourmaline in the form of a bracelet in your working hand or as a ring in copper or asht dhatu on your ring finger
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
There will be miscommunication between you and your family members. The ambience of your home will be compromised because of this. Before signing any deal, businessmen need to be careful. On the professional front, there will be some changes like changes in roles or positions. Working professionals may not have a good relationship with their bosses.
Remedy: You may donate red lentils at Hanuman temple on Tuesdays..
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
There will be some issues in your marital life. Travel is on the cards, but it will not bring any positive results. You need to be cautious of your belongings. There will be some issues with your friends. Threw will be some changes in the market, which can affect the businessmen. Also, they need to be cautious of their partners. You will make some contacts during this time.
Remedy: You may donate a pomegranate and a red cloth at the temple to a priest.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Time may not be favourable for people who are married. Travel is on the cards for which you may not be able to spend a lot of time together and this will create a lot of distance between you and your partner. Take good care of yur health during this time. Students who are preparing for exams will get desired results. At your workplace, you will gain some recognition.
Remedy: You may observe fast on Tuesday and offer one meal to the poor.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
People who are single may find their ideal match. Love will be in the air. Be careful about your food habits, as it can create problems. If you have hobbies, then this is the right time to monetize them. Business owners must be careful before investing in new ventures. Students will do well in their studies.
Remedy: You may chant Hanuman Chalisa seven times in one go in the morning.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
This time will be favourable for you. Your relationship with your family members will be good. You may also invest in lands. You will spend a lot of money on your comfort. Your child may suffer from some health-related issues during this time. Students who are planning to go abroad will get good results. Working professionals may change their jobs.
Remedy: You may worship Lord Shiva and offer water to Shivlinga every day.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You will have a cordial relationship with your siblings. You will socialize with a lot of people during this time. Travel is on the cards, so you may go on short trips. Working professionals will get the job of their dreams. You will be quite successful during this time. Businessmen must be careful before signing any documents. The dealings can be deceptive.
Remedy: You may plant an amla tree at the temple and water it for 4 days.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You need to work hard at your workplace. Talking about finances, there can be a crisis, so you need to spend wisely. Be polite while communicating with your parents, else there can be a dispute. Students may face some hurdles in their academic life. You must take care of your health, because there can be some work. Travel is on the cards.
Remedy: You may plant a neem tree in your home and nurture it.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You will be a bit aggressive during this time. Calm your mind and spend some time with your family and friends. Do not hurt people around you. Talking about your financial condition, time will be favourable and you will also receive assets from your father. Businessmen will do well and earn profit. There will be growth in their businesses.
Remedy: You may carry a piece of copper in your wallet or keep a red handkerchief in your pocket before leaving home.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
