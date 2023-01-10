Mars Direct in Taurus on 13 January 2023 Effects and Remedies on 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries You will relief at last from many of the issues that were impeding your progress. Your aggressive communication will tone down, domestic atmosphere will be peaceful, health scenario will look up. But you need to watch your diet and physical fitness as well as be careful while driving. Remedy- Chanting Hanuman Chalisa seven times daily would be in your utmost interest.

Taurus Medical expenses will be a drain on your pocket the reason being your own ill-health or that of your mother. Expenses of all kinds will plague you and you need to be alert while striking business and personal deals. Eligible bachelors can take the initiative to find their suitable life partners. Remedy- You must worship and offer red flowers to Durga.

Gemini People working in MNCs will find relief at last. Medical expenses keep rising. Your dominant nature may cause ego conflicts which could maim your relationship. Upheavals are foreseen in domestic atmosphere due to mounting tensions Avoid arguments with your spouse. Remedy- Lord Kartikeya should be worshipped daily in the morning.

Cancer Financial issues, workplace conflicts, will peter out for better days to come into your life. Freshers will soon land a profitable break. Students will excel at competitive exams. One of your chronic health problems will be cured. A golden period is going to start again, soon as luck favours you. Remedy- You may worship Lord Hanuman and offer him Boondi Prasad on Tuesday.

Leo Problems from bosses, and mentors that you were facing at the job, will end soon leading to great professional benefits. You will be considered for authoritative posts surgeons realtors and the armed forces, will be especially benefitted. You will be relieved of your stresses and be friendly with your juniors. You will receive parental love and support. Remedy- Wearing a Copper Kada (Bracelet) in your right hand will improve your fortunes to a better extent.

Virgo So dear Virgo natives, the cold war between your father, mentors. will soon see an amicable end. Your equation with them will see improvement. You need to take extra care about your parents' health and seek medical attention if necessary. Younger siblings will also support you. Remedy- If you offer jaggery and peanut sweets in temples, it would be favourable.

Libra Libra individuals may find some relief from the unforeseen problems but they will not be able to rid themselves of it completely of the problems concerning their spouse. Although you will be commanding in your speech, do not let that go beyond the limit when you are interacting with authority and the elderly. Be alert while travelling. Remedy- Try to donate your blood. If your health does not permit it, then donate jaggery and peanut sweets to laborers.

Scorpio Your marital problems can be solved only when you make up your mind to resolve it. Professional partnerships will bear good results. You will be both energetic as well as short tempered and arrogant. This may prove a blot on your image and affect your relationships as well. Take care of your conduct. Remedy- Reciting Beej Mantra of Mars daily 108 times helps augment your fortunes.

Sagittarius Your enemies will bite the dust and any legal suit that you are facing will be resolved in your favour. If you are a chronic patient of some disease, you will recover remarkably. Students aspiring to clear competitive exams will succeed with distinction. Long distance travel may suddenly materialise this time. Remedy- You must consume jaggery or sweets made of jaggery regularly.

Capricorn Performance of students will improve remarkably. Your relationship with your mother and the domestic atmosphere will drastically improve. Pregnancy for pregnant women will be uneventful. But you need to be careful about it for some more time. Remedy- You should donate red cloth to any needy child.

Aquarius Any deal related and real estate matters or vehicle purchases put on hold so far will spring into fruition. Your mother's health will be improving but you will face conflicts with her. You will turn a little possessive about your partner. You will receive good opportunities at your workplace and receive incentives and salary hike as well. Your targets will be met and desires fulfilled. Remedy- If you gift jaggery sweets to your mother, you will be benefitted.