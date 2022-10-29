Lunar Eclipse November 2022 Horoscope: Chandra Grahan Astrology Predictions and Effects on All Zodiac Signs Zodiac Signs oi-Pundreeka Valli

An eclipse occurs when one heavenly body such as a moon moves into the shadow of another heavenly body in an alignment called syzygy (pronounced Siz-eh-gee). Sometimes Moon passes through Earth's shadow wherein Earth comes in directly between the moon and the sun. At this time, sunlight fails to land on the moon due to the earth's interference which is why it is called a lunar eclipse.

The sunlight passes through the earth, lands on the surface of the moon and reflects back on earth. This is the only light that the moon will be sent towards the earth. This could also be why Moon looks much darker during an eclipse. Lunar eclipses have much higher visibility than solar eclipses because the earth creates a shadow that is larger than the moon. Since Moon hides in this shadow for a long time. It allows us on the planet earth to take a view of the eclipse.

There are three different types of Lunar eclipses, total, penumbral and partial. The two solar eclipses can be separated by 1, 5 or 6 synodic months.

The Moon is full whenever the Sun is stationed opposite it as Sun should be behind the earth and opposite the moon in order to throw its shadow on its surface.

There is a strong reason why every full moon does not cause an eclipse. The orbital plane of the Moon differs by 5° from that of the Earth. The moon at times appears above the earthly shadow whereas, at other times, it is below it. Two types of shadows are recognised by Astronomers. The outer penumbra, allows the earth to block the Sunrays from the moon only partially, whereas the umbra allows the earth to shield the moon from the sun rays in its entirety. You could see this phenomenon clearly from the lunar surface.

Depending on the position of the moon, three types of lunar eclipses namely penumbral lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and Total lunar eclipse can occur. This time on 08 November, we are going to see a total lunar eclipse a detailed explanation for which is given below.

A total eclipse is when the Moon is completely blocked out. Here moon is totally shadowed by the umbra region of earth's shadow which is why the moon gets a dark reddish shade.

You do not really need a specialised equipment to view the eclipse. Of course, you could use a telescope of binoculars to track the progress of the eclipse, pin to pin. Lunar eclipses, at the maximum, can last for four hours. Lunar eclipses are more frequent than solar eclipses as approximately 5 lunar eclipse occur every two years once on the earth's surface. It is next to impossible for this event to occur 5 times in one year.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Timings In India

A total Lunar Eclipse occurs on 08 November 2022, at 16 degrees and 1 minute of Taurus. It opposes the sun at 16 degrees and 1 minute of Scorpio, and affects those born in Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, and Aquarius signs in a positive manner. Lunar eclipse in India is on the Kartik Shukla Paksha, on Tuesday. Eclipse begins to set in at 03:46 pm and sees its end at 05:12 pm. This is the second lunar eclipse of 2022 that occurs on 08 November and will be visible in parts of Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and most of South America.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date

The lunar eclipse is on 08 November 2022.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Visibility

In India, the eclipse would be visible only in eastern regions whereas the rest of India will witness only a partial eclipse. Cities where in the total lunar eclipse is seen include Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Mexico City.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Khagras Lunar Eclipse

There will be a lunar eclipse on, 08 November 2022. Khagras lunar eclipse will be visible in India. Khagras Chandra Grahan sets in at 03:46 pm and recedes at 05:12 pm. The eclipse lasts totally for about 1 hour 26 minutes with a total magnitude of 1.364.

India can witness a clouded lunar eclipse, at the time of moonrise. According to the scriptures, 9 hours before the lunar eclipse, the sutak time operates. Except for children, old people and sick people, everyone has to follow the ritualistic obligations of Grahan.

On a full moon night, the lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in alignment. We will again witness a lunar eclipse next month, on 8 November 2022, which is going to be the second eclipse whose magnitude is expected to be at 1.36.

This time, the moon will be covered fully by the Earth's shadow at the peak of the eclipse. If you are obstructed by a clouded view of the eclipse, or unable to attend the event in person, you can use the online webcasts to get more detail. As per the ancient Hindu traditions, various rituals are expected to be performed in case the grahan is visible to the naked eye. Since this time, the lunar eclipse is going to be penumbral, this time there are no grahan-related rituals that are expected to be performed. Hence there is no mention of any ritual needing to be done on this day in the Hindu calendars.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Total Lunar EclipseTimmings

The Moon enters Earth's penumbra: 08:03 UT

Partial eclipse begins (Moon enters Earth's Umbra): 09:10 UT

Total eclipse begins: 10:17 UT

Eclipse midpoint: 11:00 UT

Total eclipse ends: 11:42 UT

Partial eclipse ends: 12:49 UT

Moon leaves penumbra: 13:56 UT

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Mantras To Be Chanted During Chandra Grahan Or Lunar Eclipse

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Shiva Moola Mantra

Shri Shiva Dhyanam

Om Namah Shivaya

Karpur Gauram Karunavtaaram Mantra

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Effects On Each Zodiac Sign

Lunar eclipse has its own effects, both negative and positive on people belonging to different signs.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Though financially you are safe and sound, curb unnecessary expenditure on the grahan day.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Marital disturbances affect your mental well-being. Attend to your partner in a better way.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Financial issues may occur for which you must a little harder to safeguard from any risk or problems.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

You will be immensely spiritual. Problems due to a delicate stomach may bother you. Shiva japa will help you.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You can expect business prosperity. To gain further, donate wheat on the lunar eclipse day.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Your fatigued mind shall find peace this time. Chant the nama of Lord Vishnu to aid you better.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Career front may show fluctuations in progress. Health issues also bother. So chanting Shree Sukhtam paath can benefit you.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Marital, health, and financial disturbances bother you a lot. Read Hanuman bahuk to mitigate the effects.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Keep your raging impulses in check so that you won't be harmed by your enemies, post the eclipse.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Domestic atmosphere will be conducive. Gains come your way.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Financial problems are indicated with respect to lending and borrowing. Chant Vishnu sahasranama on graham and spend time with your family.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Land deals will be profitable. Donate gram flour to get an added benefit.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

