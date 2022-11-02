Lunar Eclipse November 2022 Horoscope: Astrology Predictions and Effects On All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Any kind of conflict and risky attitude should be avoided. Be watchful of driving mishaps. If married, keep an eye on the health of your in-laws as well as on your own health. Certain negative effects can be found this year for Aries due to the lunar eclipse which is why you may fall sick often and also lose money considerably due to unpredictable reasons.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If married, you need to keep the marital atmosphere healthy and pleasant. Do not get into ego tussles which can lead you to further problems. Expect some health issues for your spouse as well. With business partners, the relationship has to be transparent and maintained in a cordial manner if you are a businessman. Financially the prospects are not encouraging whereas academics show a considerably improved trend. Competitive exams may not be very easy to clear.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There is an undesirable development with respect to your health and your opposition. The workload may turn out to be heavy. The stomach will be unusually delicate during this period. Do not avail of loans. Diet and nutrition must be well taken care of. Beware of your opposition. Your financial picture is very sound and healthy. Pending payments will arrive right on time during this period. Job switches and promotions are favoured by your stars.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Decision-making and love life are the areas that are under the focus of this lunar eclipse. Your love life will be unusually pleasing. You will receive immense emotional support from your spouse. Children's health may cause a headache as there are chances of them falling sick. Take care of your children. Job front poses problems and your own health may be at risk of ailments.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The domestic atmosphere will be conducive to your happiness. You will find that your mother is very devoted to your well-being but be wary about her health. Financial setbacks will be set right. Do not invest in real estate and be ready for greater responsibilities on the domestic front. Take good care of your property and vehicle. If single, you will tie the knot very soon. If married, marital life will be smooth and bereft of trouble.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Emotional duress, uneasiness and insecurity may challenge your wits this time as a result of which your decision-making capabilities will be affected. Ill health will bother your younger siblings. Mind your language as there may be differences with siblings due to your harsh speech. While you enjoy being promoted at the job, you will be weighed down by a stressful domestic atmosphere. You may also buy a new property.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid taking financial risks and guard your finances carefully. Spend time with family to know about their most important concerns. If you are suffering from eye infections, do not delay in getting medical treatment. Watch what you speak as it may harm others, intentionally or unintentionally. If you overspend, there are possibilities of a major financial loss.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your focus should be on your life objectives and responsibilities. Your excessively self-conscious behaviour may endanger the relationship. Try to balance all aspects of your life with equal care. Minor injuries must be immediately attended to. Your mood will be unusually disturbed. Your children are going to do you proud or you will receive a happy piece of news with regard to your children.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Unexpectedly, your expenditure may soar but you can invest in long-term growth rather than short-term ventures. A job change is indicated. Keep your cool at your workplace. Expenditure will exceed income. Career insecurity may bother you. Be wary of your superiors and be on good terms with colleagues. Stay away from your superiors and build good relations with colleagues.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Additional sources of income may help you build your finances. Support from friends will help you in achieving your objectives. Maintain harmony in your relationships with older siblings. Your spouse may take up a new job. You will gain respect in the eyes of people. The purchase of a new vehicle is likely to happen. New responsibilities have to be assumed. Avoid going to social gatherings during this time.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be more conscious of your image and social status. New job offers may pour in but be careful about your choices. Businessmen must be absolutely careful about their daily transactions. You will receive respect in society and accept new responsibilities. A domestically cordial atmosphere will prevail. If you are single, you will end up marrying the right person. Working professionals have to watch their steps.