Lunar Eclipse May 2022: Chandra Grahan Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to be cautious about money transactions. Also, avoid taking loans. You need to take care of your mother's health during this period. Showing more enthusiasm about a work can prove to be overwhelming.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May During this, confusion may arise due to which you will feel unable to take the right decision. Try to keep yourself away from stress by keeping your mind calm. You can take the help of yoga or meditation to increase positivity in your life.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You are expected to get the results of your hard work. You can get some good news related to income as well. While communicating with someone, you are advised to control your anger. Use the vehicle with caution.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your financial condition will not be great. During this time, your expenses may increase. Spending more than your income will mess up your budget and increase your stress. Your child's health can also trouble you.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be ups and downs in the financial situation due to which you may get stressed. Things will not be favourable in married life. You are advised to avoid any kind of dispute. Also, try to stay away from stress for mental health.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Some unknown fear will remain in your mind. You are and it can be paralysing if not taken care of. You are advised to be careful from your opponents. Working professionals may have to face some problem so one must stay alert and focussed.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Do not show much enthusiasm about any issue and study it with a cool mind. Be careful about your financial transactions. You may have a dispute with your elder brother in the family. You are advised to resolve the situation with patience.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You are advised to do planning before spending money. Negative thoughts can clutter your mind. Try to keep yourself away from any kind of controversy. Also, you should take care of your health as there may be ups and downs in marital relations.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December During this period, you should stay away from any kind of wrong actions, otherwise you may be defamed in the society. This will spoil your image among the people. You must take the blessings of the elders of your house, especially from your mother.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to be cautious during the lunar eclipse. Transaction of money should be done with caution else you may end up losing a lot of money. There may also be health-related problems, so exercise daily to stay fit. Also, you have to be patient as well.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You need to take care of your health, otherwise a small negligence can cost you heavily. Keep your surroundings clean. Creating new sources of income may take time, it is better to wait a bit and let things fall in place.