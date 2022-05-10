Just In
Lunar Eclipse May 2022: Chandra Grahan Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs
The first solar eclipse of the year 2022 was seen across the globe and this celestial event never ceases to surprise us. Now the lunar eclipse is going to be visible soon. The first lunar eclipse of this year will take place on Monday, 16 May.
Although the occurrence of an eclipse is an astronomical event, but it is not considered auspicious from a spiritual point of view. Any kind of religious work is also banned during the eclipse. At the same time, it is believed that the effect of eclipse also affects the common life. The effect of an eclipse is definitely on all the zodiac signs in one form or the other. Through this article, let us know what kind of effect the lunar eclipse on May 16 can have on all the 12 zodiac signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
You are advised to be cautious about money transactions. Also, avoid taking loans. You need to take care of your mother's health during this period. Showing more enthusiasm about a work can prove to be overwhelming.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
During this, confusion may arise due to which you will feel unable to take the right decision. Try to keep yourself away from stress by keeping your mind calm. You can take the help of yoga or meditation to increase positivity in your life.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You are expected to get the results of your hard work. You can get some good news related to income as well. While communicating with someone, you are advised to control your anger. Use the vehicle with caution.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Your financial condition will not be great. During this time, your expenses may increase. Spending more than your income will mess up your budget and increase your stress. Your child's health can also trouble you.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
There will be ups and downs in the financial situation due to which you may get stressed. Things will not be favourable in married life. You are advised to avoid any kind of dispute. Also, try to stay away from stress for mental health.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Some unknown fear will remain in your mind. You are and it can be paralysing if not taken care of. You are advised to be careful from your opponents. Working professionals may have to face some problem so one must stay alert and focussed.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Do not show much enthusiasm about any issue and study it with a cool mind. Be careful about your financial transactions. You may have a dispute with your elder brother in the family. You are advised to resolve the situation with patience.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
You are advised to do planning before spending money. Negative thoughts can clutter your mind. Try to keep yourself away from any kind of controversy. Also, you should take care of your health as there may be ups and downs in marital relations.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
During this period, you should stay away from any kind of wrong actions, otherwise you may be defamed in the society. This will spoil your image among the people. You must take the blessings of the elders of your house, especially from your mother.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You are advised to be cautious during the lunar eclipse. Transaction of money should be done with caution else you may end up losing a lot of money. There may also be health-related problems, so exercise daily to stay fit. Also, you have to be patient as well.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You need to take care of your health, otherwise a small negligence can cost you heavily. Keep your surroundings clean. Creating new sources of income may take time, it is better to wait a bit and let things fall in place.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You may be tensed about something. Avoid being arrogant else it will be a trouble for you. Come forward to help others, it will only benefit you. You have to keep your mind and mind calm. For this you can take the help of yoga and meditation.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
