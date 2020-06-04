Penumbral Eclipse 2020: Know How It Will Affect The Different Zodiac Signs

Aries (21 March-19 April) For people born under this zodiac sign, it is advisable to stay cautious as the eclipse will affect your 8th house. This will bring some unnecessary problems related to finance. You may also face other challenges in your life. You need to take proper care of your diet and health. You may suffer a lot of problems and your mother may fall ill. But instead of worrying and feeling upset, it is better that you focus on your work. Hard work and perseverance will eventually make things better.

Taurus (20 April- 20 May) Since this lunar eclipse will be affecting the 7th house in your horoscope, you may face some challenges in your life. You may face some tiff with your spouse. You may face some financial problems as well although there will be a good flow of income. With patience and confidence in yourself, you can deal with your problems. You need to be extra cautious while spending money. Do not procrastinate on your work else you will be facing never-ending projects and pending works.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June) For people who belong to this zodiac sign, the lunar eclipse will affect the 6th house of your horoscope. You will be making some new connections on your professional fronts. You will be having some financial benefits as well. You will be able to manage your finance in an impressive way. However, you may face some problems in your relationship. But you need to be patient while dealing with your relationship. You can eliminate the problems of your love life in a calm manner. Also, try to strengthen your emotional intimacy as this will help you in resolving your differences with your partner in a better way.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July) This eclipse will affect the 5th house of your horoscope and thus you will be having a great time. You will be giving your best efforts on your professional front. You will feel extremely motivated to give your best in whatever you are doing. On the relationship front also, you will be having your partner's support and love. You will be able to resolve all the conflicts and differences with your partner. Still, it is advisable that you take care of your health.

Leo (23 July- 22 August) This lunar eclipse will have some negative effects in the fourth house of your horoscope. This house is related to mothers and loved ones. Therefore, you need to take proper care of your mother and your loved ones. You may face some challenges and unnecessary arguments on your professional fronts. You may work harder to perform better and gain success in whatever you are doing. Also, you may incur some extra expenses on your vehicle. You need to be careful while spending money else you may increase unnecessary liabilities.

Virgo (23 August- 22 September) This is going to be a fruitful time for you. You may gain benefits on the financial fronts. Your old investments will fetch you a handsome amount of money. On the professional front, you will be assigned new responsibilities and projects. You will be feeling an optimistic feeling and you are likely to prove your caliber at your workplace. Your seniors and colleagues will appreciate your work. You will also meet your old friends and you will be able to spend some good time with them. You will receive great support and love from your siblings and cousins as well.

Libra (23 September- 22 October) This lunar eclipse will be affecting the second house of your horoscope. You will be assigned new responsibilities and duties at your workplace. You will utilise your creativity and potential in a better way to fulfill those responsibilities. You will be gaining full support from your colleagues and you will try your best to improve your financial condition. On the relationship front, you will be showing maturity in your relationship. Your loved ones will extend their love and support to you.

Scorpio (23 October- 21 November) The lunar eclipse will affect the 1st house of your horoscope and since this house is related to your personal life, you need to take proper care of yourself. Make sure your ego doesn't create problems in your married life. Married couples need to resolve their differences in a mature way. You may face some unexpected problems at your workplace as your efforts may not bring the desired results. You may not be able to save money and this may lead to extreme frustration in you. Therefore, it is better that you try to control your anger and avoid arguments.

Sagittarius (22 November- 21 December) For people belonging to this zodiac, the time is quite favourable. This eclipse will be effective in the 12th house of your horoscope and thus will bring you loads of opportunity for growth. However, you may have some unwanted and dirty competition at your workplace. You will receive abundant love and respect from your family and relatives, provided you treat them in the same manner. You will need to take care of your health as the seasonal change may affect your immunity.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January) For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the lunar eclipse will affect the 11th house of your horoscope. You will be having a favourable flow of income but still, you need to be careful while investing your money. In order to gain more and more benefits, it is advisable that you put more effort into whatever you do. You will get some opportunities to show your potential and creativity at your workplace. Your hard work and sincerity will earn you brownie points from your seniors. You will be able to strengthen your bond with your friends and family.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February) This lunar eclipse is going to affect the 10th house of your horoscope. This will bring more and more positivity and energy to your professional front. You will be taking some initiative to lead your team. This is the phase when you must think about some new money-making ideas. You may gain some benefits from your past investments and meet some like-minded people. You will be able to put more effort into your relationship and resolve the past differences and conflicts of your life. Also, take proper care of yourself and your family members.