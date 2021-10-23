Kartik Month (21 October-19 November): Know Its Impact On 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your luck will not favour you much. You may have some issues with children so spend more time with them. This is not the correct time to invest in business, else you may suffer financial loss. Take care of your expense, else you may lose a lot of money. Talking about health, check with an ENT doctor.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may have to take all the decisions carefully else you may face some financial problems. Keep all your thoughts to yourself and do not get entangled with others. A court case may be going on but you need not to worry because you will win this one. Businessmen need to be careful and invest accordingly or choose a partner wisely for their projects.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Luck will be in your favour and therefore, it is a good time for starting business. You can invest in new projects and ventures. Your personal life will be great and you will also face gastrointestinal problems. Therefore, include exercises in your routine and take care of your diet to live a healthy life. Refrain from junk food.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will receive immense fame and popularity. This is the good time to socialise and make contacts. You may get success regarding government related issues. Travel is on the cards and therefore, there is a chance that you will plan a smaller trip with your family and friends.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will feel calm and relaxed today and you will develop an interest in spiritual activities. Success is possible but only with the help of a friend. Talking about your personal life, your relationship with your family members will remain a little turbulent and therefore, arguments between you and your brothers may occur.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This will be a normal day for you. While communicating with someone, talk in a calm manner and share your ideas or thoughts. Do not use abusive language as it will spoil your relationship. You may face stomach related issues, therefore taking care of your diet is essential, check with a doctor if your health gets worse.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This is a good day and therefore, the time is perfect to invest in work and business. Talking about the ambience of your home, there can be some problems and disputes, and you need to solve them accordingly. You also need to be very careful from seasonal illnesses because you may fall sick.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This transit of planets will not be favourable for you. Talking about emotional and physical health, there can be internal disturbances. Enemies may easily defeat you and therefore, you need to deal with them accordingly. Your personal life will be perfect and therefore, there is no reason for worry at all.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your plans will be successful therefore, this is the perfect time for businessmen to invest in new projects or ventures. If you are planning to socialise, then have normal conversations and handle it camly. You need to control your anger issues. Talking about health, some problems may occur in your feet.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about employed people, your hard work will be rewarded and your boss will praise you. Even higher authorities will be in your favour. You need not tangle with your enemies or opponents, because they cannot cause you harm. You can also spend quality time with your families and solve all the disputes.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will feel more energetic when it comes to work and this will help you to establish a proper relationship with the higher authorities. Also, during this time your intuition level will increase and therefore, you will achieve success. This will be a perfect time for businessmen to invest in new projects and ventures.