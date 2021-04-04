Jupiter Transit In Aquarius 2021: How This Transit Will Affect Different Zodiac Signs

Aries For people belonging to this moon sign, the Jupiter transit will take place in the eleventh house. Favourable results are waiting for these people. The natives of these signs working in the tech field will get some new opportunities. These people may earn a good profit in the stock market. Also, the natives having weak or afflicted Jupiter in their birth chart may get unfavourable results. These people will have a great time in terms of career development. Those who are working in the government sector will also have a great time dealing with economic and social matters. Those who are working in the music and entertainment industry will have a good time during this transit. Thus, it can be said that for musicians and actors, the transit will prove to bring favourable results. Those who earn rental income may go through some constraints. During this transit, you are advised to keep your money in a fixed deposit. But you can also invest your money in some schemes and policies. In addition to this, those who are single, will come across a potential partner during this transit.

Taurus For Taurus natives, the Jupiter transit in Aquarius will take place in the tenth house of their horoscope. The transit may not bring favourable results related to their career. You are advised to avoid making a job change. There's no need to make any hasty decision else you may end up being in a problematic situation. However, if you consider the advice of your seniors then things may turn out to be favourable. Those appearing for entrance and competitive exams may not get favourable results. This may not be a favourable time for those who are willing to carry out some work at their parental and ancestral property. On the relationship front, you may face a few problems as you would be spending more time at your workplace rather than in your relationship. You may face some health-related issues. This could be because of the seasonal changes.

Gemini For people born under the effect of this sign, the transit will take place in the ninth house of their horoscope. They will come across some new opportunities during this transit. Those who are preparing for competitive exams, especially for government jobs, will get favourable results. Those who are into export and import business will be getting some opportunities to expand their business. This is going to be an auspicious time in terms of finance and business. People who have invested money in some schemes and policies will be earning a good profit. Buying and selling new properties bring good profit for you. On the relationship front, married couples may visit some religious places. Single natives may come across a potential partner. They will be strengthening their bond during this transit. These natives should eat home-cooked food during this transit to keep health problems at bay.

Cancer For cancer natives, the Jupiter transit in Aquarius will take place in the eighth house of their horoscope. The transit will bring positive results in terms of finance, relationship and career. However, there could be times, when these natives may undergo some health-related issues. You will be making good progress during this transit. Those who are looking for new job opportunities will find the same. Married couples, will have a great time as they will be strengthening their bond. This way they will be enjoying a good time with their partner. These natives will have a great time with their siblings and cousins. Before making any investment, it is better to seek help from mentors and seniors. You can also analyse your past investment to make a better decision. If you have been looking forward to buying a new property, then this is going to be a favourable time.

Leo For those who belong to this sign, the Jupiter transit in Aquarius will take place in the seventh house of their horoscope. The transit will bring some positive results in terms of marriage and partnership. On the career front, these natives will have to work harder to achieve their desired career goals. Students may get a chance to pursue higher studies in foreign countries. On the financial front, this period may not be a suitable time to make any investment. Married couples need to avoid arguments as this may harm their bond. However, those who are into a committed relationship will have a favourable time. On the health front, these natives are advised to take proper care of their health or they may fall ill. Else they may suffer from minor cold and fever.

Virgo For Virgo natives, Jupiter will transit in the sixth house of debt, competition and enemies. During this period, you will get mixed results. Professionally, Natives should not resign in haste as they may not get desired work opportunities. Natives planning for the long-term investment, you should consider the months of June and July only. In personal life, the natives will enjoy a blissful time as this period may help you keep aside all the past issues with your partner. It will help you improve your relationship with them, married natives will enjoy a cordial relationship with the spouse during this transit. Singles may also get to meet the desired partner soon. So be ready to be in a committed relationship. Healthwise, due to the Jupiter transit in the sixth house, you may face stomach related issues, common cold or intestine related issues. So acting according to the Doctor's advice will help to get relief from such concerns soon.

Libra For Libra natives, the transit of Jupiter in Aquarius will take place in the fifth house of education, love and romance. This period will give you mixed results. Professionally, natives in the job are suggested to keep working hard and never give up as they may get the excellent opportunity in May and June, Libra students who are appearing for competitive exams may get success, natives engaged in the field of marketing and sales may have to travel more to achieve the targets. Financially, this is a favourable time for Libra natives to invest in good policies. This period will help the stock market investors receive financial gains, but it will insist you to have unnecessary expenditure in return. Relationship wise, Libra natives have to be careful as it seems that they may have to undergo a mixed face in their relationship, and they may face some ups and downs in their relationship, which you may fail to deal with. So it's better to keep each other's word. Healthwise, it is advised to take good care of your health by taking good sleep and having a proper diet. Mom to be your advice to eat home-made food and don't forget to keep yourself hydrated.

Scorpio For Scorpio natives, Jupiter is transiting in the fourth house of luxury, comfort, and immovable assets, and this transit will give you favourable results. Careerwise, natives may find good opportunities to go abroad for studies. Professional Natives may find more hassles in work. Natives in jobs may get success in finding opportunities in June and July. Students appearing for government exams will get favourable results. Financially this period will give you favourable results as it will open up opportunities for good investments. It will also provide a suitable time for you to invest in the family business, which will further help you make important decisions. Stock market Investors should save money and make perfect investments in June and July. Partnership business owners may receive maximum profit. In relationships, singles may come into commitments. Married Couples may enjoy a blissful time with the family, and those who are in a relationship will make their bond stronger. Healthwise, you may face some stomach problems. Elders are advised to take care of their health during this transit.

Saggitarius For the Sagittarius moon sign, the transit of Jupiter will take place in the third House of short trips, communication and siblings. Professionally, students may have to put in extra hard work to pass the exams. Natives in the job will have an opportunity to uplift their career as they will strengthen their networking. They may also have to travel for work-related purposes. In terms of finances, you should be careful while investing in proper guidance from the elderly person before investing big. It is advised to avoid investing in the stock exchange during this period. In personal life, singles will find love in life, married couples may plan a Short trip during this period, and couples who are in a relationship will enjoy a blissful time and solve all their problems with proper communication. Healthwise, you are advised to take proper care of your health. Children may have neck pain, while adults may face pain in the legs. It is recommended to go on regular checkups and keep yourself fit.

Capricorn For Capricorn natives, Jupiter is transiting In the second house of family, speech and accumulated wealth. This period will uplift your fortune and enhance your wealth. You may also achieve more positivity and focus in your work life, leading you to live a blissful life. Professionally natives in the job may meet desired opportunities, and you may get a chance to work in the field that you love the most. You may unlock your achievements in April and July as a reward for your hard work, which will enhance your career growth. Financially, this period may be challenging, so it is advised to avoid taking any loan else you may fall short on repayment. This is the best time to invest in mutual funds or keep fixed deposits, giving you long-term gains. You are advised to stay away from any conspiracy as it will harm your relationship. For lovers who face misunderstandings with their partner in the past, this is the best time to deal with patients in such matters. During this transition, it can be possible that you may have to suffer from mental stress in relation to your family, friends and siblings; hence it is advised to maintain cordial relationships with all. Healthwise, natives may get minor help troubles and muscular pain. It is recommended to take a proper diet and exercise regularly.

Aquarius For Aquarius natives, Jupiter is transiting in the first house of self. This transit will help Aquarius natives to enhance the growth in personality development. Also, it will bless you with good fortune and self-confidence to survive complex challenges in your life. Careerwise, this phase May create several hurdles to achieve the desired target, but it may help you accomplish your goals on a positive note. Professional workers may receive a promotional letter, or you may have more good news in the form of a salary hike in April and July. Students applying for government jobs are expected to meet success. Financially, it is advised to deal with patients during this time and not make any significant investments as you may suffer financial loss in the future. Stock market investors will have the opportunity to make new investments. Nevertheless, slowly and steadily, you will be able to achieve your financial goals. Relationship-wise, you may prove about your partners like in this like, but in the meantime, your partner may continue to add love to your relationship. Single natives and receive the desired marriage proposal from June to September. Healthwise, he queries natives dealing with heart problems and advice to look after their health to avoid trips. However, youngsters are likely to remain active and healthy.