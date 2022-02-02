Jupiter Combust In Aquarius On 19 February 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There can be delays in good results. Despite your hard work, there may be disputes with your superiors. Travel is on the cards but you won't derive any satisfaction from it. This will eventually add up to more stress in your life. The money that you will gain will not be essential to meet your expenses. Therefore you need to save money in the best possible way. talking about your personal life you may have to make some adjustments with your partner. There can be some lack of confidence but your health will be fine. Remedy: You may light an oil lamp for Lord Shiva on Thursdays.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Even though you make efforts there will be obstacles that can lead to dissatisfaction. talking about your profession, you may not be too happy with your job. Therefore, you need to plan your work in a better manner. Businessmen may not reap profits during this time. so end up saving less money and spending more. Due to a lack of understanding, there will be personal problems. Health will not be good either, you can suffer from insomnia. Remedy: You may go to a temple and perform pooja on Thursday.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Luck will not favour you and therefore you may feel insecure. Career-wise you will progress but you may not be able to complete the tasks assigned to you. Also, long-distance travel may affect your work. before investing in something new businessmen need to think twice. They may not get expected results during this time and that can leave them unsatisfied. On the financial front, money may not be enough which can create further issues. There will be family issues and you may suffer from some chronic health issues. Remedy: You may chant "Om Bhargavaya Namah" daily 21 times.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There can be health-related issues the food you need to follow diet and exercise. What place you may face numerous obstacles and may fail to meet your deadlines. Your luck will not favour you during this time. Businessmen need to before investing in something new. you may lose some money time due to some negligence so you need to be attentive. Also, you may not be able to save enough money. Talking about your personal life, you may have problems with your partner due to a lack of communication skills. Remedy: You may chant "Om Namah Shivaya" 21 times.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may spoil your reputation during this time. there will be a lack of recognition from your superiors as well. You will also get into arguments with your near and dear ones. Businessmen need to slow down so that they do not incur losses instead of profits. there will be issues in your marital life and you will have some ego related issues that you may have to deal with in an efficient manner. You may have to closely monitor the health of your life partner as they may suffer from some chronic issues. Remedy: You need to donate clothes to the handicapped on Thursdays.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may have to face a lot of workload and pressure from your seniors at your workplace. you may look for a new job during this time. This is not a very good time for businessmen as they may run into losses. on the financial front, you may have to bear the brunt of expenses. You need to plan before spending money that is we are out of your budget. Talking about your personal life, you may have some problems with your life partner and you may have to adjust the lot to make things even. this may result in unnecessary stress. Remedy: You may light an oil lamp or Diya on Saturdays.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your luck may not favour you this time and therefore even if you work hard you may not get the expected results. You may also face some relationship issues with your boss and that can land you in trouble. on the financial front, due to lack of planning, you may lose a lot of money. Talking about your personal life, you may have some with your life partner due to misunderstandings. You need to sort things out quickly before it is too late. Also, you need to take care of your health because you may be prone to some allergies. Remedy: You may donate lentils to poor people on Thursdays.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November At your workplace, your skills will not be appreciated even if you work hard. you may also face problems with your colleagues. it is advised that businessmen should refrain from investing in new projects they may not reap profits. Talking about your finances, you may not be able to retain your income due to expenses. Also, you will have health-related issues like headaches, pain in your legs and stomach. Remedy: You may chant "Om Gurave Namaha" daily 21 times.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This time will be tough for you as you may lose your job or get transferred somewhere else. You may also face problems in your business therefore you need to be cautious while making investments or handling money. you need to check your communication skills while talking with your seniors. You may have some health-related issues for which you may have to spend some money. Also, there will be some problems with your life partner and if you do not stay calm there will be a negative impact. Remedy: You may donate Jaggery to Lord Shiva in a temple on Thursday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be problems between you and your superiors at your workplace. This will lead to some disputes as well. Businessmen need to channel their resources if they want to reap profits. Due to negligence, you may lose some money as well. Talking about your personal life, you may not be able to be happy with your partner and this can be because of the case of your stress. You may witness gaps with your family members as well. On the health side, there will be some issues related to the eyes and thighs. Remedy: You need to chant "Om Gurave Namaha" daily 108 times.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may work hard but there will be a lack of recognition and this may be a cause of distress for you. There is also a possibility of transfer in your job. Businessmen may have to halt their new projects to prevent some losses. They may not reap profits during this time. Talking about the finances, there will be too many expenses that will be way out of your budget. Due to this, you may not be able to save money. Your health may get affected so try to check out some treatment so that you stay physically fit. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to Jupiter on Thursdays.