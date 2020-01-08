Just In
Lunar Eclipse 2020: How Different Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected During This Time
The first eclipse of 2020 is all set to take place on 10 January. It is going to be a lunar eclipse and will be for a duration of four hours. The eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm on 10 January 2020 and will end at 02:42 am on 11 January 2020. People believe that eclipses can affect their life, health and career in various ways and therefore, let us talk about in what ways the first lunar eclipse of 2020 will affect you according to your zodiac sign.
1. Aries
For Aries, the lunar eclipse will have mild effects. People belonging to this zodiac sign will gain prosperity and mental strength but then they might go through some conflict with their family members.
2. Taurus
People belonging to Taurus may face some financial loss and therefore, they must spend wisely during the eclipse. In addition to this, you need to choose your words wisely while speaking to your colleagues and other people. This will save you from unnecessary fights.
3. Gemini
People belonging to Gemini need to control their aggression and emotions else it may take a toll on your relationship with your family members, life partner and friends. Moreover, try not to overthink and take the stress.
4. Cancer
The eclipse will have positive effects on people belonging to cancer. They may get to travel to their desired place. However, they may have increased expenses. Therefore, it is better to keep an eye on your expenses.
5. Leo
Leo people will be having a great time under the effect of this lunar eclipse. They will have financial growth and receive the money that was stuck a long time ago.
6. Virgo
For people belonging to Virgo, the lunar eclipse will have both positive and negative effects. These people need to take care of their health and will receive appreciation from their colleagues and employer.
7. Libra
For Libra people, the lunar eclipse may not bring positive effects as they may face obstacles in accomplishing their important work. They might have some conflicts with their family members and therefore, it is better to avoid any sort of argument.
8. Scorpio
For Scorpio, it is better to stay cautious while travelling else things may turn worse for you. Also, make sure you do not spend unnecessarily over materialistic things.
9. Sagittarius
People belonging to Sagittarius, need to take care of their relationship with their family members and other loved ones. They need to stay away from any kind of heated argument and conflict.
10. Capricorn
If you belong to Capricorn, then the lunar eclipse is going to bring positive vibes in your life. You will stay untouched by your enemies and have a peaceful time. But you need to take care of your health else you might fall ill.
11. Aquarius
This lunar eclipse will be having positive effects on people belonging to Aquarius. Their love life will go through a pleasant phase. However, if not taken proper care, their health may worsen.
12. Pisces
Pisces will be having both positive and negative effects under the influence of this lunar eclipse. Their business may flourish and bring positive results, however, they themselves might not be in the pink of their health. Also, they need to act wisely while dealing with properties.
Disclaimer: The timing of the eclipse may vary.