Gemini Horoscope 2023: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More

With the closing of Shani Daiya, in your horoscope, you will be much relieved in terms of health especially mental stress. You will experience a lot of cobwebs clearing out of your brain as Important planetary transits are going to bring a sea change into your life. This is a mixed bag as you may be facing a job shift that promises long-term benefits and a general decline in health.

Children and love life pose problems as your financial and monetary situation takes off on a promising note during the second and third quarters. There are some financial ups and downs and pursuing your ambitions is not advised. Overseas job offers are on your way though you are not so thoroughly equipped to take this on.

The 1st quarter of the year augurs well for domestic harmony. Pending tasks are completed. Many auspicious tasks can also be completed at this time. Auspicious events at home create a religious atmosphere. The second and the third quarter will be very beneficial with respect to jobs and financial gains. Let us know how the new year 2023 will be for Geminis in terms of life, love, career, health and more. Check out the yearly astrological predictions for Gemini Horoscope here!

Gemini Love 2023

Ups and downs in the romantic scenario might disconcert you a bit and this can get especially irksome between January and April, out of which, January can prove to be the most troublesome. Post-January love life will improve as you expect. You are most likely to propose marriage to your partner and this may receive a yes nod from them also. Your love will deepen and ripen as time passes and this may lead you two to up to the altar this time.

Gemini Career 2023

Job confusions abound. Job in your chosen location awaits you. Job switch is also under favourable stars. You will find success in your career without the right effort. You will be finally recognized in your field of discipline with a distinct hike in your salary. It is time for promotion and an increase in the workload. The Middle and last months will prove to be lucky for you with respect to your career.

Gemini Education 2023

Academic challenges will keep you busy in the pursuit and progress is assured. Competitive exam aspirants can find themselves in a comfortable position and those pursuing higher education will find it a lucky phase effective from 17 January onwards and mid-April onwards. Your efforts at academics will pay off very well. Overseas education aspirants can expect to find success between April to May.

Gemini Finance 2023

You are going to gain through a financial windfall. From April to August, you can expect a huge share of profits, especially from the government sector. September and November will be the time to summon your resources financially which will result in savings. Finally, the month of December will prove lucky financially.

Gemini Family 2023

Harmony and peace on the domestic front and auspicious events to top it all, add up to your cheer and content. August to October will be a relatively difficult period for you as family relationships get out of hand. Between 10th May to 1 July, a family feud may raise its ugly head but slowly the animosity will reduce to back the situation to what it was a couple of weeks ago. October will spell the end for your troubles and family prestige may soon be elevated much to your pleasure.

Gemini Children 2023

Health afflictions and stress will trouble your offspring this time. 17 January will signify the end to these problems. If begetting another offspring is on your mind, this is the lucky time for it. If you already have kids, this period can prove utterly joyous. They will be more inclined towards studies and those parents anxious to get their children to start planning right away to get a better outcome.

Gemini Marriage 2023

Changes in spousal behaviour and friction with in-laws might upset your mood this time. Your health may also suffer due to this conflict with your in-laws. Gradually things would take a better turn. After 22 April, you can expect the harmony to be back in your married life. Your relationship will be strengthened by a new awareness and responsible attitude. As the year ends, you may go out on a pilgrimage tour with your life partner.

Gemini Business 2023

Those in business have a flourishing time. Although some misunderstandings might crop up between you and your business partner, Towards the end of the year things will improve. After 17 January, pending projects will be completed. You are likely to start a new business after 22nd of April, by Jupiter's grace. In the last months of the year, you will make some unusual business plans that might not find acceptance initially but later will be recognized.

Gemini Property & Vehicle 2023

You will undertake building activity or renovate your house. There are also chances of you striking real estate deals between March to April. October will be very lucky for vehicle purchases and the vehicle will prove very lucky for you. Do not indulge in trading between November and December as it may entangle you in troubles you just did not even expect. This year will be fruitful for you.

Gemini Wealth & Profit 2023

There is an income hike that is very likely to happen. July to August will be the time to rake in profits. Then by Jupiter's grace, financially life will run smoothly and it is only after 30 October that even a small effort that you put will reap in huge rewards. The period between April to May, the Sun transit in the 11th house will benefit you greatly after initial struggles and challenges.

Gemini Health 2023

There is every likelihood for you to contract stomach disease this time. Take your health seriously and clean up your diet so that you will not be forced to visit the hospital. Beginning of the year, indicates that there could be some accident or injury for which you may even need a surgery, Middle of the year will be better off in terms of health although some sort of an infection may afflict you after 30 October.

Lucky Number In 2023

Lucky numbers for Gemini are 3 and 6, but the total score for the year 2023 will be number 7. In this way, this year can prove to be slightly better than the medium for the natives of Gemini and it will also create benefits for you. This year is slightly better in most ways for Gemini individuals in spite of certain challenges that may stop you from pursuing your goals. But you are very likely to win these challenges with your grit and strategies. This year comes in disguised with opportunities and it is up to you to recognise them in order to make the most of them.

Gemini 2023: Astrological Remedies

It is good to feed one chapati daily, to a cow out of the meal prepared.

Every Wednesday, you must make it a point to feed the cow with green spinach, green fodder, green vegetables and whole Moong Daal.

Reciting Shri Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra dedicated to Lord Vishnu will bring in the desired results.

Fasting on Wednesday will boost your health and better your business prospects.

Wearing an emerald gemstone on your little finger on a Wednesday during the Shukla Paksha will prove very lucky.

Reciting Gajendra Moksha Stotra or reciting Shri Ram Raksha Stotra will remove the obstacles your way.

Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 17:30 [IST]