Diwali 2022: Gifts According To The Zodiac Signs
Deepavali, as the name itself indicates, transports us from the dismal ignorance to the light of knowledge. "Tamasoma jyotirgamaya." Is an oft repeated Upanishadic line that inspires us in the path of soul illumination. (Take us from darkness to light).
Deepavali is known to dispel darkness in any area of life, not only materially but also in spirit. Diyas are likened to Goddess Lakshmi whose puja accrues manifold benefits. Serial lights dangling from the façades, series of rangolis covering the entire flooring, is a welcome sight that kickstarts your affair with life and its reality.
Deepavali helps us celebrate the positive human emotions of cheer and revelry. A time-tested mood elevator, the Deepavali festival is meant for all categories of people, introverted or extroverted, as each one of us have some aspect of the festival to celebrate. Celebrated in even remote corners of India, Deepavali arrives on 24 October 2022, to boost our spirits and energy, to carry over up to the next instance of the festival. Read on to know more.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Zodiacal sign of Aries represents red in its shades and layers. So, maybe you can present her with gold jewellery set with red stones, Sarees or other clothes in red shade or perfume as a gift. These zodiac compliant gestures should certainly strengthen your bond with your wife. Mars is the governing planet for this sign. Electronic gadgets are the next best gift that you can think of, as any woman would consider it her prized possession. It is a godsend gift as she can use mobile for her endless hours of chatting with her friends. If your wife is an Aries, it would be great to gift her perfume and Gold Jewellery.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Venus, being the ruling planet of Taurus, naturally brightens the marital prospects and blossom the love if you present your wife with clothes with shades of red in them, including jewellery and perfume. It augurs well for the relationship. The lord of the Taurus zodiac is Venus and Mars rules marriage in their cases. Her fiery instincts well deserve gifts in similar hues of red and copper artefacts that may just make her feel creative for a moment.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You can consider choosing golden jewellery, clothes in vibrant yellow shades, and even the desserts with a touch of yellow. You can alternatively choose silver ornaments to surprise her. If she is religiously inclined, you can gift her religious artefacts and figurines of Gods and Goddesses. Perfumes and silver items are acceptable too. Also, how about an interesting book? This will ensure a long-lasting love between the two of you.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Silver or pearl jewellery would surprise her beyond measure as this is a lucky trigger for your relationship to blossom. If your partner is an automobile enthusiast with a penchant for gadgets, presenting just that would be useful for her. Otherwise, you can choose from varieties of pearl necklaces, pearl earrings, silver anklets, or toe rings.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Leos are intrinsically charming and ruled by the sun, they deserve the best gifts that you can offer them. Gold jewellery, designer watches, shoes or sandals or anything made of copper can be chosen when you are thinking about a gift for your Leo wife. These gifts will surely reduce the distance between the couple.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Shades of green, on clothes or any decorative Knick knack, would suit her tastes perfectly. It is time you clubbed her favourite green or yellow tinted clothes with any decorative stuff or gold jewellery in your gift assortment to be given to her. Mercury is the lord of Virgo sign. The shade of Green in bangles have a traditional appeal to them. Presenting Aquariums can get their curiosity to an all time high. Yellow sweets very well appeal to the warm person inside her.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Libra wives love their sweets in shades of red and the archaic copper knick knacks may amuse them endlessly. As the Librans are basically the children of Venus, they would like to see a hint of pink around them. So pink in a sari, a necklace or pink gems along with something in blue colour will augur well for both of you as it effectively preserves the love.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
The governing factor of married life for the Scorpio is Venus. Venusian articles like silk clothes, perfume, make up items have a wonderful pleasing impact on her. Pleasantly rustic Copper artefacts can keep her interest glued to those designs on them As a result, you can see the quotient of trust increase between the two of you. Scorpio, which is ruled by Mars has an innate preference for anything in red or yellow. Catch her offguard with white sweets and diamonds, which are forever hers to cherish.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Your Sagittarius wife may be a voracious reader of novels. She might often surprise you with her written expressions. So encourage the creative genius in her by gifting her with pen and Green Color objects. Her auspicious colour is yellow as the governing lord of her zodiacal sign is Jupiter. Anything in yellow, be it clothes or anything else that you can think of, will be the best buy for your wife.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Colour of Saturn, the lord of Capricorn is jet black, which is actually not an auspicious colour to be worn or used on Karva Chauth. So let your imagination work and bring her something in maroon shade. Silver is also something she would be happy to receive. Win your partners heart by presenting her pearls silver, electronic gadget, if she is gadget friendly, or to top it all, you can think of giving her a dainty creation in pearl.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Aquarius too is ruled by Saturn. She should be highly pleased if your gift is in shades of maroon, or blue. Gold jewellery is something to which she will love to have. Gold ornaments or any wooden items, and antique items and gold that aligns well with her antiquated tastes and preferences should be the gift you should be choosing for her.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Bring her a novel authored by her favourite writer. Also slide in a green shaded collectible or curio into the gift box that you intend to present her. Jupiter is the lord of her sun sign and hence warm yellow shades can suit her the best. She can look her colour-splashing best, wearing the green and yellow shades in the clothes you would present her. Otherwise, given her religious inclinations, you can think of handing her gold in any form, or any religious item for her Puja mandir. This ensures success for both of you in life.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
