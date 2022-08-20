Different Forms Of Lord Ganesha To Worship According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You must place a Ganesha idol painted in a red hue, at home, and adorn it with sindoor or red shaded robes. Unfailingly, offer laddus prepared from Jaggery, pomegranate, dry dates, red rose and 11 durva to Ganesha. Since your sign is governed by the fiery Mars you should wear red clothes during worship. Choose the vakratunda idol/form of Lord Ganesha to worship. Mothichoor laddus are best offered as prasad. This ensures you freedom from struggles and hindrances. Mantra - oṃ vakratuṇḍāya huṃ॥

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You should place a blue-coloured idol of Lord Ganesha at home and decorate it with white clothes. During the worship, offer Modak, white flowers, perfume, Mishri and coconut ladoos. Your zodaic sign comes under the sway of Venus, which means you have to use white or red robes to perform the puja. You must place a blue idol of Lord Ganesha and deck it up with white clothes. You can choose to offer modak, white flowers, perfume, Mishri and coconut laddus as prasad to Lord Ganesha. Along with this, offer coconut-based sweets, ghee and sugar candy to Lord Ganesha. Mantra - oṃ hrīṃ grīṃ hrīṃ।|

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The governing deity for your zodiac sign is Mercury which makes it important to wear green clothes during the worship. You must include pan in the list of puja ingredients. Doing this, will ensure you knowledge and wisdom. Also, as prasad, offer moong ladoo, betel (Paan), green cardamom, Durva, green fruits and dry fruits. Mantra - oṃ śrīṃ gaṃ lakṣmī

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You must choose a white colored idol of Lord Ganesha and adorn it with pink clothes. Offer Modak, rice pudding, butter and rose flowers as Prasad. Your governing lord is moon, and hence you should mandatorily wear white clothes before you start the worship and offer prasad made with makhana and milk along with buttermilk and rice lava so that your life will be blessed with happiness and peace. Mantra - oṃ ekadaṃtāya huṃ॥

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Since, Sun rules your sign, wearing red clothes for the puja would be an ideal choice. Place a red coloured Ganesha idol and cover it with a red cloth. The bhog of jaggery based sweets, Kaner flowers and dry dates should be chosen for the offering. Offer Motichoor laddus to the lord. If you worship Goddess Laxmi along with Lord Ganesha today, you will experience happiness and prosperity in your life. Mantra - oṃ śrīṃ gaṃ saubhāgya gaṇapateya varavaradaṃ sarvajanaṃ meṃ vaśamānāya svāhā॥

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Choose a green coloured Lord ganesha idol for worship, decorate it with green silk clothes. Offer, fruits, moong dal laddus, paan, green cardamom, raisins, dueva and dry fruits. Wear green clothes while conducting the puja. You can also offer kheer and fruits as prasad It is very beneficial to chant mantra Om Ganapatayai Namah 108 times daily. Mantra - oṃ gaṃ gaṇapatayai namaḥ॥ oṃ śrīṃ śriyaiḥ namaḥ॥

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You can use either a white coloured or a blue coloured idol of Lord ganesha and wrap it in the white clothes. Venus being the lord of your sign, is a karaka for material and marital happiness. Wearing orange coloured clothes, while conducting the puja and offering ladoos, bananas, white-coloured flowers, perfume and Mishri to Lord Ganpati would please him. You can also offer coconut laddoos to Ganesha as prasad. Mantra - oṃ hrīṃ, grīṃ, hrīṃ॥

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The people of this zodiac should place a red coloured idol of Lord Ganesha at home and decorate it with red and vermillion clothes. Mars is the ruling planet for your sign and you must choose red clothes for worshipping Ganesha. Decorate his idol also with red and vermillion clothes. Offer red flowers and modak to Lord Ganesha daily. It is good to offer jaggery ladoos, dry dates, pomegranates and red roses as well. This will assure you of freedom from all troubles. One rosary of Om Namo Bhagwate Gajananay Mantra chanted daily will help enormously. Mantra - oṃ hrīṃ umāputrāya nama:/

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Choose a yellow coloured idol and deck it with yellow clothes. Offer flowers and sweets with yellow tinge , modak, and banana during worship. Jupiter is your signlord and hence it is auspicious to wear yellow robes and offer gram flour laddus to Ganesha. Doing this will acrrue respect and marital happiness for the couple, along with wish fulfilment. Mantra - haridrārūpa huṃ gaṃ glauṃ haridrāgaṇapatayai varavarada duṣṭa janahṛdayaṃ stambhaya stambhaya svāhā॥ /

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Blue should be the preferred shade for the cloth to be wrapped around the Lord. Although your ruler is Shani, you must choose red clothes to wear for the worshipping ritual. For bhog, choose raisins, white flowers sesame laddus and jasmine oil mixed with sindoor. Dry fruits can also be chosen for prasad so that you will be blessed with progress in your undertakings. Also being an Aquarian, you must offer daily prayers to Shakti Vinayak and chant a rosary of 'Om Gana Muktye Phat Mantra' daily. Mantra - oṃ lambodarāya namaḥ।

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Choose a blue-coloured Lord Ganesha idol and decorate it with blue clothes. Offer, as bhog, sweets made of khoya, raisins, green fruits, and offer white flowers and jaggery laddus along with jasmine oil mixed with sindoor. You can also offer Lord Ganesha, the Panchamrut and kichdi made out of black gram. You have to donate soap, clothes, and grains especially to the poor and needy on this day. Mantra - om gann mukthaye fatt