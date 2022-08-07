Best And Perfect Travel Companions Based On The Zodiac Signs

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Having voyaging instincts by birth, you have a deep penchant for exploration, and the first in the line to lead the herd. You are in your elements checking out new places, hiking the mountainous terrains, or playing tiring rounds of outdoor games. You are not the one that trudges along with the rest of the team; you are the one with a marked need for independence that feels utmost comfortable spending quality time with those you love. You are content with long drives with the closest friend you have on the list. You gel well with Leo, who is also high on energy, and bold, who matches you closely from the personality angle. While they appreciate the finer things in life, your taste runs along the adventurous side. Together you complement each other well. Compatible Travel Partner- Leo

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Born with a sensual disposition with a marked love for self-indulgence, you love the cosy feel of the spa robes, the fragrance of aromatherapy, and massages. Your dreams are centred around expensive holiday destinations that offer relaxing and enlivening time and experience. Enjoying the surroundings in their own leisurely lazy way in the no kids' exclusive resort or a plush hotel that accommodates baby sitters for your kids. Pisceans are not the fussy people with meticulous tastes and hence ideally suitable to be your travel companions. Their accommodating nature appeals to your tastes. Compatible Travel Partner- Pisces

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Essentially a busy social bee, you are seen as a jet set friendly who is out to savour and explore new experiences in distant lands. Your restless leg syndrome does not let you be a stay-at-home mom or dad. You love chatting up locals whenever you get a chance to take a public transport during your jaunt to the destination of your choice. You feel most comfortable with siblings as it lends a homely feel to the travel. A group tour is an acceptable idea too. You are at your cheerful best travelling with Sagittarius as both of you share intellectual vibes and your airy qualities let the Sagittarius fire shine brighter. Compatible Travel Partner- Sagittarius

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Family oriented to the hilt; you always prefer their home sweet homes. Kids under this zodiac, when with their parents, can get along like a house on fire and hence dragging them out to a vacation spot once in a while, will only heighten the revelry and get the good times rolling. The crab, being essentially lazy to the bones, prefers to slow down to relish homely dishes in smaller restaurants. Enjoying snatches of conversations with the interesting locals is enough to quench their travel curiosities. With a Virgo as a travel companion, they will have someone to draw up the maps and guide them throughout. Compatible Travel Partner- Virgo

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Where ever you spot a red carpet, almost certainly there will be a leo on it. For them travel is an extravaganza with entertainment, unplugged. The glamourous allure of the five-star hotels accommodates well with their ideal travel plans and their idea of travelling in Leisure. Upscale culture attracts them to those locations where they can find some likeminded friends whose lavish tastes gel well with the Leo lifestyle. Gemini's penchant for exploration and passion for experiencing the novel side of life, attracts the Leo, and hence the two must team up well together. Compatible Travel Partner- Gemini

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Always well-organized, they make meticulous plans and go about the arrangements in a snail's pace so that everthing falls into place. Their investigative instinct does not let them decide about the destination unless they are thoroughly informed about the place of visit. They check out the reviews before booking their tickets, about the place so as to maximise the travel fun. Coworkers can be a pleasurable company as they are able to interact on the personal level with the Virgo.. Virgos with their fragile metabolism, must binge on light and top quality dishes for a hassle free experience in the area. Travelling can be rewarding with a Piscean as a partner as you both share strikingly similar cultural orientations and tastes. Compatible Travel Partner- Pisces

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Libra stands for harmony, concord and all those things worthwhile. So it is your partner who should be at the top of your priority list of potential travel buddies. In case you are a single person, you must still go on a vacation to meet someone interesting. Your extroverted personality, and enthusiastic conversations capture the curiosity of many potential romantic prospects out there. It does not take long for you to get into a relationship with someone suitable. Gemini is the ideal travel partner who is equally interested in listening to your adventures and be there to share good times together. Equally unconventional and generally full of beans, Geminis with their sociable attitude, makes it easy and comfortable for you to enjoy your journey together. Compatible Travel Partner- Gemini

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) You will love to embark on a romantic journey with partner of a similar bent. Scorpios prefer deep thoughtful conversations with their partner, especially during their travel. You have to allow them to get back into their shells, once in a while, to snatch some me time, to meditate, or read an interesting book or just plainly unwind. The idea of travelling to aquatic destinations like islands where you can stay longer enough to know more closely about it, appeals to you. This is perfectly in tune with the Cancerian travel attitude, a reason why you can plan a fantastic cruise together. Compatible Travel Partner- Cancer

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) You are those never say die adventurers that find travelling just another indispensable part of their lives. The longer the trip the better for them, A long distance journey to a remote far off unfamiliar location will be their instinctive choice. They can strike friendships at the drop of a hat and find their comfort in travelling solo. Freedom in any form, especially that which involves wide skies and entrancing panoramas, is their need for the hour. A fellow fire sign like Aries, can match you every inch, as you both are sticklers to an active and energetic lifestyle. Compatible Travel Partner- Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) You have a part of you firmly entrenched in the past, which is the reason why you are at your best in destinations like Rome and Crete ( an Island in Greece). Your workaholism pairs up well with your ambitions, a combination that inspires you to work untiringly till you reach success. You are agreeable to a trip only if it signs you up as a part of your job. You are more senior citizen friendly and feel far more comfortable travelling with elderly companions like your parents or relatives or sometimes even in laws if they are lucky. Cultural vacation is what you expect from a vacation which should be why you make a striking pair with Virgo. Compatible Travel Partner- Virgo

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) You are basically a thinker, curious to think and audacious to question about everything. With a scientific temper to match, you always are up to date with current events and at the same time, never fail to tackle the prevailing injustice. You strive for the good of the marginalised community or for helping the environment as you are an essentially humane. Star gazing is a hobby that can keep you engaged for hours and your trips will most probably be centred round that. You may love to travel solo or with some Gemini who will also love to share all the quaint yet unique experiences of the trip with you. Compatible Travel Partner- Gemini