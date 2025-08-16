Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancee

Weekly Horoscope (24 To 30 August 2025): Taurus Needs To Double Check Before Starting New Ventures Astrology oi-Boldsky Desk

The last week of August (24-30 August 2025) arrives with a blend of opportunities, decisions, and a few reality checks. With planetary movements stirring both emotional and practical matters, this week encourages all zodiac signs to strike a balance between ambition and self-care.

It's also a time when relationships and family bonds may play a bigger role than usual, while career and education goals demand focus. Whether you're looking to strengthen your finances, plan property matters, or nurture your well-being, the stars offer guidance to make the most of the days ahead.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your energy levels are high this week, but be mindful not to burn yourself out. In health matters, a focus on hydration and balanced meals will help you sustain stamina. Financially, a small gain is likely, especially from past investments. Career prospects look promising, but a colleague's opinion could challenge your ideas - use it as a stepping stone, not a setback. Property-related discussions within the family may see progress, but avoid rushing into commitments. Love life feels vibrant, especially for singles meeting someone through work or mutual friends. Students benefit from practical, hands-on learning methods. Family interactions may require patience, especially with elders.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Health routines may need tweaking, especially if you've been indulging in heavy or processed foods. This week favors financial stability, with opportunities to clear old dues or reorganize budgets. In your career, slow and steady progress wins over quick moves. Property matters could involve paperwork, so double-check details before signing anything. Love life brings warmth, but avoid clinging to past misunderstandings. Students may feel distracted - a disciplined study schedule will help. Family time will feel grounding, particularly with shared meals or simple gatherings.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

This week may start with minor health niggles, so rest and moderation will be key. Financially, avoid impulsive purchases, even if they seem tempting. Career growth depends on adaptability - a sudden change in responsibilities could work in your favor. Property negotiations may face delays, but patience will prevent costly errors. Love life feels exciting for couples planning short trips together, while singles may meet someone online. Education plans move forward, especially in skill-based courses. Family matters bring joy, though a sibling's opinion could spark debate.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Focus on emotional well-being along with physical health this week. Meditation or nature walks will help reduce stress. Financially, a promising investment opportunity may appear, but seek expert advice before committing. Career developments could involve teamwork, so maintain open communication. Property-related decisions favor renovations or small upgrades rather than major purchases. Love life feels tender - small gestures from your partner will mean a lot. Students will find it easier to grasp complex topics. Family relationships thrive, with a chance to resolve long-standing misunderstandings.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Your vitality is strong, but don't ignore minor symptoms; early care prevents bigger issues. Finances show growth through side projects or creative work. In your career, confidence works in your favor, but avoid overpromising. Property-related discussions may bring news of an inheritance or shared asset. Love life is intense, with deeper emotional conversations strengthening bonds. Students benefit from group study sessions. Family dynamics may shift, possibly due to a younger member's achievements or milestones.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

A week to focus on balance - avoid overworking, as your health needs rest. Financially, a small expense for personal comfort may be worth it. Career efforts get noticed, but consistency will be more important than speed. Property decisions should be practical rather than emotional. Love life feels steady, though singles may prefer solitude over dating. Education goals are supported by meticulous planning. Family interactions may revolve around shared responsibilities, and your practical approach will help smooth tensions.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

Your health benefits from increased physical activity this week - consider adding light workouts or stretching. Financial stability improves with disciplined spending. Career-wise, a collaborative project could bring recognition, so be ready to contribute ideas. Property investments look promising, especially for shared ventures with trusted partners. Love life may bring romantic surprises, and couples may enjoy deeper emotional intimacy. Education matters require persistence - results will come with consistent effort. Family time will be uplifting, with meaningful conversations bridging any gaps.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Pay attention to your mental health - avoid situations that trigger unnecessary stress. Financially, this is a good week to save rather than spend. Career shifts may occur suddenly, opening new doors in unexpected areas. Property matters could involve legal formalities, so ensure all documents are in order. Love life feels transformative, with meaningful conversations shaping future plans. Education benefits from focus and determination, particularly in research or analytical subjects. Family ties strengthen through shared problem-solving.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Health-wise, you may feel more energetic, but pacing yourself will prevent burnout. Financial growth is possible through foreign connections or online ventures. Career developments could involve travel or training opportunities. Property-related matters are favorable for buying or selling, provided you negotiate well. Love life feels adventurous - couples may try something new together, and singles could meet someone during a trip. Education goals align well with practical application. Family interactions are harmonious, with celebrations or small gatherings lifting spirits.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Your health requires more attention to sleep and relaxation routines. Financial matters may involve planning for long-term stability rather than immediate gains. Career prospects are strong, especially for those in management or leadership roles. Property discussions could involve renovations or shifting residences. Love life may require more openness - sharing your feelings will strengthen bonds. Students do well in structured environments. Family support will be steady, especially from older relatives.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

You'll find renewed motivation to stick to healthier habits this week. Financially, opportunities for passive income or side earnings may arise. Career growth could come from networking and sharing ideas with like-minded professionals. Property decisions may involve shared ownership or collaborations. Love life feels refreshing, with creative gestures bringing you closer to your partner. Students benefit from unconventional study methods. Family relationships thrive with joint activities or shared hobbies.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

Prioritise rest to avoid minor illnesses this week. Financially, avoid risky investments, especially in unfamiliar areas. Career developments could bring mixed results, but patience will help you navigate challenges. Property-related plans may be postponed, giving you more time to prepare. Love life feels nurturing, with heartfelt conversations deepening intimacy. Students may excel in creative or artistic fields. Family ties grow stronger through emotional support and empathy.

This week, the stars encourage balance - nurturing both ambition and emotional well-being for a harmonious week ahead.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.