Remembering Smita Patil On Her Birth Anniversary: Did You Know She Was Discovered Through A Street Photograph?

Weekly Horoscope 2025 (19 - 25 October): What Each Zodiac Must Watch Out For This Week Astrology oi-Deepannita Das

There's something undeniably magical about this time of year. The air is filled with diyas, the scent of incense, and the promise of new beginnings. As the world glows with festive warmth, our inner worlds are glowing too - but not all lights shine the same way.

From quiet introspection to bold awakenings, the week (19-25 October) carry powerful cosmic vibrations. The Sun, Mars, and Venus are aligned in ways that stir deep emotions, reveal truths, and ignite long-suppressed desires. For some, it's a weekend of release; for others, revelation.

So, what does this Diwali week truly mean for you? Let's find out how the stars will shape your heart, your energy, and your direction - sign by sign.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Aries, your fire is unstoppable this weekend - but it's time to use it with wisdom. The planetary alignment pushes you to take bold steps, but you might also feel emotionally charged. A situation that has been simmering beneath the surface - in work or relationships - could finally come to light.

This isn't a time to explode but to express. Channel your energy into something constructive, whether that's finishing a task, clearing clutter, or having a long overdue heart-to-heart. You'll end the weekend lighter, freer, and more in control.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Taurus, comfort is your love language, but the universe may nudge you out of it. These two days invite self-reflection - are you holding onto something (or someone) just because it feels familiar? A conversation around money, value, or self-worth could surprise you.

Venus encourages healing through honesty. Allow yourself to admit what's been feeling off. You may find that letting go opens a door you didn't even realize was locked. By Monday, your inner calm will return - stronger than ever.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Gemini, you've been juggling too many things - and the cosmos knows it. Between festive chaos and emotional chatter, your mind feels like a radio that won't stop playing. This weekend, you're being asked to slow down, silence the noise, and really listen.

Someone's words may trigger reflection, but instead of reacting, observe. A creative or spiritual insight could arrive when you least expect it. Keep a notebook nearby - your intuition is sharper than you realize.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Cancer, your sensitivity is both your power and your challenge this weekend. The energies around you may feel overwhelming - as if everyone's emotions are blending into yours. Take a moment to breathe, retreat, and reset.

The Moon highlights matters of home and heart. A family conversation could bring healing or closure. Remember, it's okay to prioritize yourself - your peace is sacred. When you protect your emotional space, your intuition blooms beautifully.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Leo, the spotlight loves you, but this weekend, it's not about performance - it's about purpose. The stars are asking you to show up not just as the center of attention, but as a source of light.

At work or home, others may look to you for guidance. Don't shy away from this leadership - your confidence can heal. A sudden opportunity could also arise, especially in creative or social ventures. Say yes, but stay grounded in authenticity, not ego.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

Virgo, your detail-oriented mind is working overtime. But this weekend, the message is simple - release control. Not everything can be fixed, scheduled, or planned. Something in your personal life may need surrender rather than strategy.

The energy of this period is deeply cleansing. Declutter your surroundings, your thoughts, even your relationships. When you stop trying to perfect everything, you'll find beauty in imperfection. Trust that what's meant for you won't miss you.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

Libra, your ruling planet Venus fills this weekend with emotional clarity. Love, partnership, and self-worth come into focus. You may be weighing decisions - to stay, to go, or to speak your truth.

If something feels unbalanced, the universe will mirror it back to you. Don't avoid discomfort; it's guiding you toward harmony. By the end of October 20, you could feel a sense of inner peace that's been missing for weeks. Choose authenticity over appearance - always.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Scorpio, this is your season - and it shows. The energies of transformation are intense, almost electric. You might uncover a secret, a truth, or an inner realization that shakes things up. But remember, destruction often precedes renewal.

Embrace change with courage. Emotionally, you're being reborn. Financial or professional news could also bring hope. The cosmos rewards your depth, not your disguise - so show your raw, real self this weekend.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Sagittarius, your optimism returns - but it's tempered with wisdom this time. After a few emotionally confusing days, you're ready to take control again. These two days could bring clarity about your long-term plans or creative pursuits.

Someone you admire may reach out with unexpected support. Let collaboration, not competition, lead the way. Travel plans or new learning opportunities could also unfold soon - stay open and say yes to adventure, even if it's emotional rather than physical.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Capricorn, you've been working hard, but the universe whispers - pause. These two days aren't about hustle, they're about heart. Reflect on why you're chasing what you're chasing. Are your goals still aligned with your soul, or just your routine?

Emotionally, you may feel drawn to solitude or reflection. That's not weakness - it's strength. Sometimes stepping back is how you find your next direction. By Monday, your determination will return renewed, anchored in clarity.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Aquarius, your ideas are visionary, but lately, people haven't caught up. Don't be disheartened. This weekend, someone might finally "get" your perspective, or you may see your path more clearly.

Friendships or collaborations could bring breakthroughs. However, be cautious of emotional detachment - people around you need your warmth, not just your intellect. When you lead with empathy, your influence multiplies. The weekend ends with a sense of quiet accomplishment.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

Pisces, your sensitivity runs deep this weekend, almost psychic. You'll pick up on unspoken words and hidden emotions. But the key is to not absorb - just observe.

Spiritually, this is a powerful period. Meditation, prayer, or simply resting near nature can help you recharge. Someone may come forward seeking forgiveness or understanding - meet them halfway. By the end of this cosmic window, you'll feel lighter, clearer, and more connected to your higher self.

No matter your sign, this is a time to listen deeply - to the universe, to your heart, and to what life is gently trying to show you. The stars aren't predicting your fate; they're inviting your awareness.