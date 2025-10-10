Can You Keep The Karwa Chauth Fast During Periods? Here’s What You Should Know

Weekly Horoscope (12-18 October 2025): How It Will Affect Your Career, Finances, Health And Relationships Astrology oi-Boldsky Desk

As we step into the mid-October week, the stars have their own stories to tell. With Venus aligning with Mercury and Mars shifting its stance, emotions could feel heightened, decisions may come quicker, and a few unexpected turns could surprise you.

This week is about awakening - not just in your love life or finances, but in how you perceive your journey forward. Whether you're ready for change or resisting it, the cosmos is nudging you to evolve. Let's decode how the week from October 12 to 18, 2025 unfolds for your zodiac sign.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Aries, this week brings fire to your ambitions. You've been holding back on something you know you deserve, but now, the energy is turning in your favor. Professionally, a long-awaited opportunity might finally knock - don't second-guess it. In love, your partner may surprise you with a gesture that melts away old misunderstandings. Financially, keep a check on impulsive spending. Midweek meditation could help calm your fiery energy.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Taurus, the week asks you to release control and trust the flow. Something unexpected could come from your family or workplace that challenges your comfort zone. Don't react instantly - respond with patience. Relationships feel tender; your grounded energy can heal old wounds. Focus on self-care rituals and reconnect with nature. Venus blesses your chart - making this an ideal week for rejuvenation and forgiveness.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Gemini, your mind is buzzing with ideas, but not all deserve your attention. Prioritize clarity over chaos. Professionally, someone may recognize your creative input - let your voice be heard. Communication will be your greatest asset this week. In relationships, avoid mixed signals and be honest about your feelings. Financial progress is steady, but stay away from overpromising. Rest well - your energy needs a reset.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Cancer, your intuition is guiding you stronger than ever this week. You may find yourself at an emotional crossroads regarding a close relationship or family issue. Trust your inner voice - it won't lead you astray. Professionally, a senior figure could play a key role in advancing your career. Avoid overextending yourself emotionally. The weekend brings peace and possibly a heartwarming surprise.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Leo, this week asks you to balance your pride with practicality. You might receive the attention you crave, but ensure it's for the right reasons. Your creative fire is strong - use it to lead and inspire rather than dominate. Financially, avoid risky ventures midweek. Love feels passionate but slightly unpredictable. By the weekend, clarity arrives - reminding you that vulnerability is not weakness.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

Virgo, the universe is rewarding your consistency. The efforts you've been putting in quietly are about to get noticed. Professionally, a new opportunity or collaboration could light your path. Love feels softer, more understanding - you might reconnect with an old flame or deepen a current bond. Take care of your health; your body needs rest as much as your mind needs peace.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

Libra, this is *your* season, and the cosmos is aligning beautifully for you. Harmony returns in relationships after a phase of emotional confusion. Professionally, balance is key - avoid making decisions purely to please others. Financial gains could come unexpectedly by Thursday. Spend time beautifying your surroundings; it will lift your energy. Romantic energies intensify - someone might confess their admiration.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Scorpio, transformation continues to define your journey. The week pushes you to release what's no longer serving you - a habit, a person, or a thought pattern. Financially, things look better than before, but emotional clarity is essential. In love, speak your truth without fear of rejection. The weekend brings a strong realization - that your power lies in letting go gracefully.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Sagittarius, wanderlust might hit harder this week - but your focus needs to stay sharp. Professionally, it's a week to plan, not act impulsively. Friends or social circles could bring a surprising opportunity. Love takes a romantic turn, especially if you're open to long-distance or unconventional relationships. Keep faith - Jupiter has something big planned for you by month's end.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Capricorn, your leadership instincts are peaking. You're finally being recognized for efforts that went unseen. Financial gains or investments look promising. However, don't let overwork distance you from emotional connections. In love, slow down and listen - your partner might be craving your attention. Spiritual balance could come through grounding practices like journaling or evening walks.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Aquarius, you're in a transformative headspace. Something in your career could shift unexpectedly, but it's pushing you toward alignment. Old dreams resurface, urging you to chase them again. Love feels refreshing; if single, you might meet someone through work or travel. Avoid bottling emotions - express, even if it feels awkward. By Sunday, a deep sense of renewal arrives.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

Pisces, this week asks you to prioritize peace over perfection. Your emotional sensitivity could make you absorb others' moods, so protect your energy. Professionally, something delayed might finally fall into place. In relationships, healing conversations will strengthen bonds. Spend time near water or meditate - clarity and creativity will flow from solitude. Your dreams this week may hold hidden guidance.

Whether it's love, work, or self-growth, the theme is clear: slow down, reconnect, and remember - everything you seek is already within you.