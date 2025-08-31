Guru Randhawa's 'Azul' Music Video: Sexualization Of Schoolgirls In Songs? Where Do We Draw The Line?

Weekly Career Horoscope 2025 (31 August - 06 September 2025): Pisces Will Be Torn Between Passion And Duties Astrology oi-Boldsky Desk

As we transition from August into September 2025, the planetary movements are buzzing with energy, setting the stage for major career shifts, educational opportunities, and workplace challenges. Some zodiac signs will feel a sudden push toward bold decisions, while others may be urged to reflect, plan, and polish their skills.

Whether you're looking for a new job, striving for recognition, or focusing on studies, the cosmic alignment this week has insights for everyone. Let's decode how each zodiac sign's career path is influenced between 31 August and 6 September 2025.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

This week brings opportunities for Aries to showcase leadership. Workplace projects may demand quick decision-making, and your boldness will be rewarded. For students, focus and discipline will enhance productivity. Avoid unnecessary arguments with colleagues that can slow your progress.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Taurus natives may see steady progress in their careers. Long-pending tasks could finally wrap up, bringing relief. Students preparing for exams should stick to a planned routine. Networking may open surprising job opportunities, but don't let stubbornness limit your choices.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Geminis may juggle multiple responsibilities at once, but adaptability will keep them afloat. Short-term learning courses could boost career prospects. In academics, clarity will come after confusion. Avoid overpromising at work-quality will matter more than speed.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Cancer natives may feel pressure from supervisors, but this is your time to prove resilience. Stay consistent rather than chasing shortcuts. Students should avoid distractions and stick to a strict study schedule. Those applying for new jobs may receive encouraging updates.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Leo professionals may receive recognition for past efforts. Promotions or leadership roles could be on the horizon. Students may excel in competitive exams. However, don't let ego create conflicts with peers or mentors-collaboration will help you shine brighter.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

Virgos may focus on fine-tuning their skills this week. Job seekers should highlight their strengths in applications. Academic pursuits will require methodical study habits. At work, minor mistakes could cause delays, so double-check your tasks before submission.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

For Libras, teamwork and partnerships are favored. Collaborative efforts will bring success at work, and group study sessions will enhance learning. Job opportunities may appear through referrals, so maintain your professional network. Balance is key-avoid overthinking.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Scorpios may feel an urge to transform their careers. This is a good time to apply for new roles or explore higher studies. Students will benefit from deeper research and focus. At work, your intensity will impress superiors but manage stress wisely.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Sagittarius natives may experience travel or training related to work. For students, subjects requiring exploration and creativity will be fulfilling. Career growth looks positive, but avoid impulsive decisions that can cause long-term challenges.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Capricorns may feel the weight of responsibilities, but dedication will pay off. Work-related financial discussions may go in your favor. Students will see results through consistency rather than last-minute efforts. Avoid burnout-schedule rest alongside hard work.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Aquarius natives may excel in communication-related roles. Ideas and presentations will gain attention from superiors. Students should focus on written work and exams, as clarity will improve performance. Collaboration will open doors to new opportunities.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

Pisces professionals may be torn between passion and stability. Don't rush decisions-balance dreams with practicality. Students may require extra focus to avoid procrastination. A mentor or guide could offer advice that shapes your academic or career direction.

While some signs enjoy recognition and career leaps, others are guided to stay patient and disciplined in their studies or job hunt. This week, the stars remind us that career and education aren't just about achievements, but also about learning, resilience, and growth.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.