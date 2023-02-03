Vastu Tips: Things You Should Not Carry In Your Wallet Astrology oi-Pundreeka Valli

A house with clutter is an ungainly sight, and most of us realise the importance of this but do we realize at the same time that even tiny or small objects at home, need to be in place, where they belong? It is time to take a look at our long-suffering wallets that keep spilling over with unnecessary items. We may not mind it and may even ignore it, with passing of time, but we need to know that a wallet laden with unwanted clutter, forebodes ill luck. Do you realize some things in your wallet are stopping the flow of money to your wallet?

Torn notes, photos, or old, dirty papers forebode ill luck. If your wallet is clean, it brings good tidings. Keep a photo of Goddess Lakshmi in the purse and change it from time to time. This way you can attract wealth and prosperity and luck to your home. Consider keeping a shri yantra in it as it is a personified form of Lakshmi. If you can spot them inside your wallet, just pull them out, dispose them off and feel relieved. Let us know what not to have in the wallet

You Can Not Have These Things In Your Wallet

Lots of old bills will prevent the arrival of money. Keep them stored in a cupboard or some other safe place. If you keep a deceased person's photo in your wallet, it will weaken wealth yogas. Keep their memories at home and not in your wallet. If you have lent some one money, keep the record in your diary and not in your purse or wallet This stops money from coming in.

Keeping images or photos of Gods and Goddesses in the wallet are not appropriate. Instead you can keep the deity yantras. Whatever waste you don't really require, has to be disposed as it arrests the influx of money. Monetizing has had its own effects on our habit of preserving or handling our old notes. If some of them are stuck in your wallet, even now, just show them the way out of your purse as it can have disturbing effect on your mind and they also shroud you with negativity. So remove them immediately.

It is acceptable that you want to keep blades and sharp materials for safety reasons. But they transmit negative energy and reduce your wealth. If you feel that it is a must to keep them, then have a secret pocket in your wallet where you can keep them safely.

