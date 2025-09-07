Rakesh Roshan Turns 76: A Look At His Net Worth And Hilltop Khandala Bungalow With Resort-Style Amenities

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025:Which Mantra Should Your Zodiac Chant To Harness Blood Moon Energy, Remove Negativity Astrology oi-Deepannita Das

On the night of September 7-8, 2025, the skies will put on one of the most mystical and awe-inspiring shows of the decade: a Total Lunar Eclipse, popularly known as the Blood Moon.

As the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, the lunar surface will glow in a mesmerizing red hue, an event deeply symbolic in astrology. For centuries, eclipses have been regarded as times of karmic cleansing, spiritual realignment, and renewal.

The Blood Moon of September 2025 is believed to carry profound cosmic energy, encouraging us to release negativity, heal old wounds, and embrace transformation. Astrologers suggest that chanting specific mantras during an eclipse not only amplifies spiritual vibrations but also aligns each zodiac sign with the right cosmic frequency.

So, if you've been carrying emotional baggage, karmic burdens, or inner struggles, this is the moment to let go. Here's a zodiac-wise guide on the perfect mantra for each sign to chant during the Total Lunar Eclipse 2025.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Fiery Aries often carries intense energy that needs grounding. The eclipse asks you to release anger and impatience. Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa lines or "Om Hanumate Namah" will help you strengthen courage while balancing your restless spirit. This mantra stabilizes your fire element and keeps impulsive actions in check.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Taurus tends to hold on-whether to relationships, possessions, or emotions. During this eclipse, chant "Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah" to invite abundance without attachment. This mantra helps you embrace flow, balance your love for comfort, and release unnecessary fears about loss.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Geminis are quick thinkers but may feel scattered. The Blood Moon urges you to focus and release confusion. Chanting "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" will harmonize your dual energy, bringing clarity and calmness to your restless mind.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Sensitive and nurturing Cancer often absorbs others' emotions, leading to emotional heaviness. The eclipse calls you to let go of burdens that aren't yours. Chant "Om Chandraya Namah", honoring the Moon itself. This mantra strengthens intuition, emotional balance, and self-healing during this powerful lunar event.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Leos thrive in the spotlight but may struggle with ego clashes. The eclipse guides you to release pride and embrace humility. Chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" connects you with divine energy, balancing your fire while opening space for authentic leadership and spiritual growth.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

Perfectionist Virgo tends to overthink and self-criticize. The Blood Moon asks you to release judgment and invite acceptance. Chant "Om Namo Narayanaya" to cultivate peace, surrender, and divine order. This mantra helps you stop worrying about control and trust life's flow.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

Libra seeks harmony but often sacrifices too much for balance. During this eclipse, chant "Om Shanti Shanti Shanti" to calm inner chaos and restore real equilibrium. This mantra helps you release people-pleasing tendencies while nurturing authentic harmony in relationships.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Scorpio is deeply transformative but sometimes holds grudges or secrets. The Blood Moon emphasizes releasing past hurts. Chant "Om Kali Ma Namah" to invoke goddess energy, cutting through negativity and empowering rebirth. This mantra helps you shed toxic attachments and reclaim inner strength.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Sagittarius seeks truth and adventure but may scatter energy in too many directions. The eclipse asks you to focus. Chant "Om Namah Bhagavate Rudraya" for wisdom, protection, and alignment. This mantra supports spiritual expansion without losing discipline, keeping your energy grounded.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Capricorns often carry the weight of responsibilities and ambition. The Blood Moon calls you to release pressure and embrace self-compassion. Chant "Om Gam Ganapataye Namah", invoking Lord Ganesha. This mantra removes obstacles, helping you move forward with less burden and more confidence.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Innovative Aquarius seeks progress but sometimes detaches emotionally. The eclipse asks you to connect deeply with your heart. Chant "Om Hreem Namah Shivaya" to awaken higher consciousness while staying emotionally grounded. This mantra enhances intuition and strengthens spiritual clarity.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

Dreamy Pisces absorbs collective emotions, often leading to spiritual exhaustion. The Blood Moon pushes you to release illusions and strengthen intuition. Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya", a mantra of surrender and divine connection. It helps you flow with compassion without losing boundaries.

Whether you whisper a few lines or immerse yourself in deep meditation, this eclipse can mark a turning point in your journey. So, choose your mantra, open your heart, and let the Blood Moon's light cleanse and transform you.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.