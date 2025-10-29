From Catch To Crisis: Shreyas Iyer’s Spleen Injury, How Serious It Is And What It Means For His Recovery

Shukra Gochar 2025 On Tulsi Vivah; These Zodiac Signs Can Make A Fortune, Are You One Of Them? Astrology oi-Deepannita Das

As the divine celestial event of Tulsi Vivah coincides with Shukra Gochar 2025 on November 2, the cosmos is brimming with potent vibrations of love, wealth, and transformation. This rare alignment of Venus (Shukra)-the planet of luxury, beauty, and fortune-brings a wave of prosperity to select zodiac signs. Spiritually, Tulsi Vivah marks the sacred union of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, symbolizing purity and divine blessings, while astrologically, Venus' transit on this day magnifies opportunities related to love, money, and harmony.

Let's decode what this Venus transit on Tulsi Vivah means for your zodiac sign-and which signs are poised to shine in wealth and abundance.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

For Virgo natives, Shukra Gochar on Tulsi Vivah unlocks the house of financial opportunities and partnerships. Venus will cast a favourable light on your second and seventh houses, making this the perfect time to make smart investments or launch creative ventures. If you've been waiting for a return on past efforts, this Gochar could bring it in surprising ways. Those in business may notice improved profits, and new collaborations could feel karmically blessed.

On the emotional front, love takes a softer tone. You might find stability in relationships that previously felt uncertain. The Tulsi Vivah energy will also inspire you to balance material growth with spiritual humility-reminding you that true wealth is both emotional and financial.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Leo, get ready for a cosmic spotlight! Venus transits your house of gains and recognition during Tulsi Vivah, bringing luck, charm, and magnetism to your aura. Professionally, this Gochar can mark a breakthrough moment-expect sudden appreciation or an unexpected financial reward. Your hard work finally begins to pay off, especially in artistic or leadership roles.

On the personal front, your love life could sparkle with renewed warmth. Venus amplifies your charisma, drawing admirers effortlessly. If single, you might meet someone through work or social circles who feels like a destined connection. Spiritually, Tulsi Vivah's sacred energy encourages Leos to stay grounded even as success and attention pour in.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

Pisces, this Shukra Gochar could turn into a golden period for you. Venus moves through your house of career and recognition, making it a financially rewarding time. Whether it's a promotion, a new job, or a long-overdue acknowledgment, fortune seems ready to smile your way. Tulsi Vivah's divine vibration further strengthens your intuition-use it to make key decisions about money, relationships, or creative pursuits.

On the relationship front, Venus' influence deepens emotional bonds and may even bring back a soulmate connection. If you've been contemplating marriage or a major romantic step, the Tulsi Vivah phase could align the timing perfectly. Spiritually, this is your chance to combine devotion and material success-where your prayers meet tangible blessings.

What Makes Shukra Gochar On Tulsi Vivah So Special?

The alignment of Venus transit with Tulsi Vivah is considered extremely auspicious in astrology because both symbolize union, abundance, and prosperity. While Tulsi Vivah represents the merging of the divine feminine and masculine energies, Venus rules over love, wealth, and aesthetics. When these two events overlap, the universe magnifies vibrations of joy, financial success, and romantic fulfillment.

This year's Gochar amplifies creativity, charm, and prosperity-especially for those open to both worldly and spiritual growth. Astrologers suggest performing Tulsi Puja, lighting diyas, and reciting Shukra Beej Mantra to enhance Venus's blessings.