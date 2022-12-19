Year Ender 2022: Vastu Tips For A Happy And Prosperous New Year 2023 Remedies oi-Pundreeka Valli

The new year 2023 is about to arrive and we are in happy anticipation of things to turn out well for us this year. We yearn for good health, those with health; for happiness, those with both; long for peace. Vastu experts have few words of hope for us, that we would certainly be happier if we followed certain Vastu rules about the house.

We have curated some basic Vastu tips have been gathered to enhance your vast knowledge and your home.

1. Plots

Buy a square or a rectangular shaped plot. Rectangular plots should have a longer side along the North-South and a shorter side along the East-West. A plot higher in the centre or one with its southwest portion higher, sloping towards the northeast, can bring abundance and affluence to the owner. Plots unevenly shaped, depressed at the centre, several corners, and sloped towards the south or southwest direction are a strict no-no.

2. Building Shape Or Directions

Building should be even shaped. Any extensions or cuts in the southeast portion will not be favourable. For example, an extension or cut in the southeast portion can bring ill effects to the elder lady and adult son of the family. It brings about a material loss in the family.

3. Main Door Of The Building

Position and quality of the door are best when entry is direct or clockwise to the house Anti clockwise entry is to be strictly avoided.No obstacles such as trees, electric poles, stagnant water bodies or T junction roads should be facing the main door as they bring in negative energy. Good quality wood should be used for the main door. The doors warped in either direction bring bad luck. Residences should have a threshold to the main door. The door shutter should be of average size. A smaller or bigger size would indicate robbery etc.

4. Waterbodies

Have fountains installed in the North, East or Northeast portions of the spot, as these are the harbingers of prosperity, long life and good health. On the contrary, placing them in the southeast, south or the southwest areas it brings about adverse effects on the health and life of the owner. This is also applicable to well, sumps, pits for rainwater harvesting etc.

5. Plants

Lawns, ornamental paths and flower gardens in the North, Northeast or east portion of the plot is a welcome option to have. Tall trees can be grown in the west, southwest and South direction. Avoid trees with sap, juicy fruits, and thorny plants adjacent to the dwelling building as they bring bad effects on the landlord and his immediate family members.

Do not cut the trees inside your house. Have positive Vastu plants like Ashoka, Sal, coconut, jackfruit, Arjun, magnolia etc. The shrubs of Tulsi, though auspicious should not be planted in the South direction.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 21:40 [IST]