Solar Eclipse Timings And The Astrological Remedies

The Second Solar eclipse of the year, will be witnessed, on July 02, 2019, according to Indian times and will not be visible from India. It can be seen from India.

Will There Be Any Negative Effects ?

Generally the negative effects are seen only at the places from where the Solar eclipse is visible, but as we know Sun is present everywhere, so, its effects also can be seen everywhere. Hence, some precautions must be maintained. We must avoid eating or cooking during a solar eclipse, we must not touch the Tulsi or Shami plant. We must not use sharp items, and pregnant women must avoid going out. Along with this, pujas and idol worship must also not be performed during the Solar eclipse.

It is said that soon after the eclipse, one must take a bath. Gangajal must be sprinkled over Tulsi and Shami plant, soon after the eclipse is over.

Overall, the Solar Eclipse is beneficial for some zodiacs also and not for the others.

Though many beliefs go behind the occurrence of Solar Eclipse, for example, it is believed that Rahu and Ketu are responsible for causing the Solar eclipse. Rahuketu was one demon initially, who got separated as Rahu and Ketu when Lord Vishnu chopped off his head. Enraged by which he blocked the path of Sun God, Surya Dev, and this was named as the first Solar eclipse.

These Things Can Be Performed Only On This Day

There are some things for which Solar eclipse is considered the right time. For example, this day is considered very auspicious for performing Pitra Shradh. Generally every Amavasya is auspicious for the worship of ancestors. It being the Ashadh Amavasya, both the month as well as the tithi are auspicious for the ancestors sitting in heaven. Hence, you can perform Pitra Shradh on this day.

The day is also known for donations. Again, it being an Amavasya, which is known for donations, charity done on this day proves more beneficial. Donations are significant for the peace of the ancestors as well as are dear to Surya Dev.

Those who have a Kaalsarpa Yoga in their birth chart, for them too the day holds importance. Important remedies for the removal of this yoga, can be performed on this day.

Along with this, chanting the following Mantras, on this day, is considered very fruitful.

These mantras can be chanted on the Solar Eclipse Day:

Surya Mantra

- Om Grini Suryaya Namaha_

Gayatri Mnatra

- Om Bhurbhuvah Swaha_ Tatsavitur Varenyam_ Bhargo Devasya Dheemahi_ Dhiyo Yonah Prachodayat _

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

- Om Triyambakam Yajamahe_ Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam_ Urva Rukame Ev Bandhanan_Mrityor Mokshiyam Amritaat

