Remedies for Delayed Marriages on Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. According to the Luni-Solar calendar, followed by the Hindu community, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of the bright phase of the moon, that is, during the month of Vaishakha. As per the Gregorian calendar, 28th April is the day Akshaya Tritiya falls on this year.

People of the Hindu community use the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya to pray to their favourite deities for the prosperity, material wealth and spiritual progress. They say that anything that is begun on the day of the Akshaya Tritiya cannot go wrong; and a thing with a good start is considered half done.

Poojas which are performed on this day bring tenfold benefit. Charity, donation or any kind of an act that do good to the people around you will be rewarded with immense returns by the universe.

This day is also holy for the purchase of a new vehicle, house, land and gold. Purchase of gold is of great importance, since gold is seen as a form of the Goddess Lakshmi. Bringing Goddess Lakshmi will ensure that you have a flow of righteous wealth into your home throughout the year.

Marriages And Akshaya Tritiya

Other than these, Akshaya Tritiya is seen as a good day to perform many auspicious rituals. People of certain parts of the country perform yearly rites that honour the dead on this day. It is a good day to start the education of a child.

Many choose this day to have their kids write the first words as an auspicious step towards a successful education. Marriages are another important ceremony that is popular on the Akshaya Tritiya day. On any other day, marriages cannot be performed without checking with the Astrologer for a good 'Muhurut'.

But Akshaya Tritiya is so auspicious that there is no need for a Muhurat on this day. There are thousands of marriages performed on this day. People also conduct mass weddings at a single venue. People who are unable to get married due to financial restraints find these kinds of mass weddings especially useful.

But what if obstacles in your life do not let you get married? There are families with young men or women who are of the age to be married but the wedding doesn't happen due to varied reasons.

There are times when everything is decided but somehow the wedding proposal dissolves, leaving the whole family dejected. If you or one of your family members faces such problems, Akshaya Tritiya is the perfect day to find solutions to your dilemmas.

There are a few remedies that you can do to solve the problems that stops or delays marriage. Read on to know more.

There are many reasons behind the marriage being delayed. The most common reason is the problems in horoscopes or the birth chart. The planets such as Saturn, Venus, Mars and Rahu are the culprits behind problems in marriages.

The seventh house of the birth chart is dedicated to marriage; and if any of these planets occupy an unfavourable position, it can cause a delay in getting married. Try the methods given below on Akshaya Tritiya and you will definitely find a life partner soon.

Take a coconut and hold it in your hand. With your favourite deity in your mind, say your name and Gotra and circumambulate a holy banyan tree seven times. Now, leave the coconut below it. This will remove any obstacles in getting marriage.

Donate a pot made up of mud to a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Conduct a 'Rudrabhishek' for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Consult an astrologer to find out which planet ails your seventh house and is responsible for the delayed marriage problem. Perform poojas and chant the mantras dedicated to the responsible planet to appease it.

Perform the following pooja with complete devotion and find sure results with regards to your marriage.

1. On the Akshaya Tritiya night, take a large yellow cloth and lay it on a raised platform. Do this facing the east.

2. Place an image of Goddess Parvati on it.

3. Take a handful of wheat and place it on the cloth too.

4. You must buy a 'Vivaha badha nivaran vigraha' beforehand. Place it on the wheat and use saffron and sandal wood paste to draw a tilak on your forehead.

5. Now, use a garland made up of turmeric beads and say the following mantra.

For The Men Looking For A Bride

'Patning Manoramang dehi manovrittanusarinim

tarining durgasansarsagarasya kulodbhawaam'

For The Women Looking For A Groom

'Om gang ghraun gang shighra vivaha sidhaye gauryen fatta'.

This mantra must be chanted using the turmeric beads three times a day for four consecutive days, starting from the Akshaya Tritiya day. On the fourth day, go to a temple dedicated to Goddess Parvati and drop the Turmeric garland there.