Partial Solar Eclipse On 21 September 2025: Astrologers Warn, These Zodiac Signs Will Be Negatively Affected Astrology oi-Deepannita Das

On September 21, 2025, the night sky will stage one of its most fascinating spectacles-a partial solar eclipse, just a day before the autumn equinox. While skywatchers in parts of New Zealand, Eastern Australia, and the South Pacific are preparing with eclipse glasses and cameras, others across the globe, including India, will only be able to follow the celestial drama online.

But eclipses are never just about astronomy. For centuries, they have carried deep cultural, emotional, and astrological significance. Many believe solar eclipses mark turning points, triggering endings, revelations, or unexpected challenges. For some zodiac signs, this eclipse could shake up personal relationships, career directions, and even inner emotional states.

Let's look at how this partial solar eclipse may affect different zodiac signs and which ones might need to tread carefully.

What Makes This Partial Solar Eclipse 2025 So Special?

Unlike a total eclipse, a partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers only a portion of the Sun, creating a striking crescent effect in the sky. This particular eclipse is also being called the "Equinox Eclipse" because it arrives just before the September equinox on September 22, when day and night are nearly equal across the globe.

In astrology, eclipses near an equinox are said to amplify change, bringing moments of reckoning, clarity, or disruption. This makes the September 2025 eclipse not just an astronomical wonder, but also a spiritually charged event that may intensify emotions and life transitions.

Solar Eclipse 2025: These Signs Will Have Negative Impact

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

For fiery Aries, this eclipse may stir turbulence in relationships. Misunderstandings with close ones could rise, testing patience. It's a time to pause before reacting and avoid impulsive decisions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, being ruled by the Moon, often feels eclipses more intensely. Emotional highs and lows may hit harder, especially concerning family matters. A sense of vulnerability may surface, reminding Cancerians to practice self-care.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Since the eclipse falls just a day before Libra season begins, Librans may feel its effects most directly. Career and personal balance could feel shaky. Decisions may seem overwhelming-patience will be the best guide.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns may face unexpected challenges at work. Authority figures could appear demanding, deadlines may feel heavier, and the usual sense of control may be tested. This is a reminder to lean on resilience and discipline.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

For dreamy Pisces, this eclipse could blur boundaries and bring confusion in friendships or work collaborations. Trust issues may arise, and it's best to avoid taking things at face value until clarity returns.

While some zodiac signs may experience turbulence, others could feel refreshed by the energy of the eclipse. Signs like Gemini, Sagittarius, Leo, and Aquarius may experience bursts of creativity, new opportunities, or clarity in areas that previously felt blocked.

Still, even for them, this is a time for mindfulness, reflection, and avoiding hasty actions.

How To Protect Your Energy During An Eclipse

Astrologers often recommend simple grounding practices during eclipses:

Meditate or journal to release built-up emotions.

Avoid major decisions until after the eclipse energy settles.

Use the time for self-reflection rather than outward action.

Protect your physical health by resting and hydrating.

Even if you don't believe in astrology, these practices offer a valuable pause in the fast pace of life, allowing you to step back and breathe.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.