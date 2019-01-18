ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Palmistry Reveals Your Love Affairs

By

There are specific lines in palmistry that define the love affairs in an individual's life. The markings of these lines on the palm reveal the love affairs that you will have throughout your life.

The wedding line or the love line is in a horizontal position on the bottom part of the small finger.

Love Affairs Revealed In Palmistry

So go ahead and find out more details about the love line which is also known as the heart line. Read and learn about the love affairs that you will have throughout your life.

2019 Yearly Horoscope

Array

If The Heart Line Is Short

If your heart line is short in length and it only extends to the mid-finger, then it indicates that you are a self-centred, ruthless, and narrow-minded individual. You do not take time to think about the consequences, especially in relationships. Your love life is not smooth, and you often end up being lonely.

Array

If The Love Line Is Very Long

If your heart line or the love line is very long that it extends to the edge of the palm from both sides, then it indicates that you are a person who thinks straightforwardly. You hate to take shortcuts. As a person, you are generally romantic and henpecked in nature. You are also faithful in your relationships. On the other hand, since love is your weakness, you will have a tough time while coping with a broken relationship.

Array

When The Love Line Ends At The Mount Of Jupiter

If your love line ends at the Mount of Jupiter, then it indicates that you will be blessed with an abundance of love, great dreams, and higher expectations regarding your love affairs.

Career Lines In Palmistry Defined

Array

When The Love Line Ends Between The Mount Of Jupiter And The Mount Of Saturn

If your love line ends below the Mount of Jupiter and the Mount of Saturn, it indicates that you will be blessed with pure, true love. There are hardly any chances that you will look around for love as you are dedicated entirely to your relationships.

How To Know About People By Looking At Their Palms

Array

If The Love Line Splits In The End

If your love line splits at the end and if the split is slightly curved downwards, then it indicates that you have the willingness to sacrifice everything for love.

Array

If You Have A Trident At The End Of The Love Life

If you have a trident which ends at the love line, then it indicates that you are the person who believes in peace and harmony. But unfortunately, your love life seems to be a little harder than usual.

Do You Have These Money Lines In Your Palm?

Array

If You Have Too Many Branches At The End

If there are many branches, in the end, it reveals that you are an individual who is constant in love and at the same time you could get real love as well.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Palmistry Reveals Your Love Affairs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: life palmistry predictions
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue