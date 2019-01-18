Palmistry Reveals Your Love Affairs

There are specific lines in palmistry that define the love affairs in an individual's life. The markings of these lines on the palm reveal the love affairs that you will have throughout your life.
The wedding line or the love line is in a horizontal position on the bottom part of the small finger.
So go ahead and find out more details about the love line which is also known as the heart line. Read and learn about the love affairs that you will have throughout your life.
If The Heart Line Is Short
If your heart line is short in length and it only extends to the mid-finger, then it indicates that you are a self-centred, ruthless, and narrow-minded individual. You do not take time to think about the consequences, especially in relationships. Your love life is not smooth, and you often end up being lonely.
If The Love Line Is Very Long
If your heart line or the love line is very long that it extends to the edge of the palm from both sides, then it indicates that you are a person who thinks straightforwardly. You hate to take shortcuts. As a person, you are generally romantic and henpecked in nature. You are also faithful in your relationships. On the other hand, since love is your weakness, you will have a tough time while coping with a broken relationship.
When The Love Line Ends At The Mount Of Jupiter
If your love line ends at the Mount of Jupiter, then it indicates that you will be blessed with an abundance of love, great dreams, and higher expectations regarding your love affairs.
When The Love Line Ends Between The Mount Of Jupiter And The Mount Of Saturn
If your love line ends below the Mount of Jupiter and the Mount of Saturn, it indicates that you will be blessed with pure, true love. There are hardly any chances that you will look around for love as you are dedicated entirely to your relationships.
If The Love Line Splits In The End
If your love line splits at the end and if the split is slightly curved downwards, then it indicates that you have the willingness to sacrifice everything for love.
If You Have A Trident At The End Of The Love Life
If you have a trident which ends at the love line, then it indicates that you are the person who believes in peace and harmony. But unfortunately, your love life seems to be a little harder than usual.
