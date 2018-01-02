Is Your Lucky Number 1? Then, These Personality Traits Define You

According to numerology, each of the 9 digits can help define the personality of a person. These qualities and traits make each number unique and recognizable.

Here, in this article, we are revealing some of the personality traits of number 1 individuals. For those who are not sure of your numerology number, then read on...

Individuals who are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month and the ones who are born between 21st July and 28th August (Leo) or 21st March to 28th April (Aries) have this as their ruling number.

Here are some of the details and traits of the number "1" individuals.