Is Your Lucky Number 1? Then, These Personality Traits Define You

According to numerology, each of the 9 digits can help define the personality of a person. These qualities and traits make each number unique and recognizable.

Here, in this article, we are revealing some of the personality traits of number 1 individuals. For those who are not sure of your numerology number, then read on...

Individuals who are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month and the ones who are born between 21st July and 28th August (Leo) or 21st March to 28th April (Aries) have this as their ruling number.

Here are some of the details and traits of the number "1" individuals.

The Number Gives Originality

According to numerology, the number 1 gives originality, new ideas and strong commitment from them. These individuals do not like to work or take orders from anyone. They always love to start something new all the time. They are generally seen in top executive positions like CEO, Directors, Managers.

Sun Is The Strongest For Them

Sun is the strongest element for this number. The Sun is said to be the creative force, as it gives light and life to the universe. They have authority and power in almost everything that they do.

Lucky Number As Per Your Zodiac Sign For 2018

They Love Authority

These individuals are decidedly ambitious and hate any kind of restraint. They are always seen arising in whatever profession or occupation that they take up and become heads of their department in a short span of time.

They Confront Bluntly

These individuals do not hesitate when they sense a need for confrontation. They can be jealous and extremely stubborn, but, at the same time, they are also courageous and willing to try something new if it sees promise and even risks danger.

The Family Front

These individuals are usually the elder born or if not, then they are seen taking up the responsibilities of an elder born. They give and also demand respect from others. As a kid, they are quite responsible as well. On the other hand, they take decisions after weighing the cons and pros.

What Is Your Lucky Number According To Your Zodiac Sign?

Their Love Life

These guys are trust-worthy and are considered to be loyal partners. They are very romantic and give the most expensive gifts to their loved ones. They treat their partners in a royal manner. One can expect ultimate loyalty in return from them. Apart from this, they want their privacy and personal time and an understanding partner.

The Lucky Numbers

The most important numbers and dates for people with number one are: "1s', "2s", "4s" and "7s" and all of their series, such as the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 16th, 19th, 20th, 22nd, 25th, 28th, 29th and 31st.

Wish to know about the traits of other 8 numbers? Then keep checking our space for more such interesting updates.

    life numerology predictions
     

