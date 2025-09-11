Latest Updates
- Vishwakarma Puja 2025, 16th Or 17th September: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And Significance
- Daily Horoscope, Sep 11, 2025: Libra to Pisces; Astrological Prediction for all Zodiac Signs
- Maha Bharani Shraddha 2025: How To Perform Pinda Daan, Tarpan To Seek Ancestors’ Blessings
- In The Wake Of Nepal’s Turmoil, ‘Devil’s Astrologer’ Predictions Resurface And Spark Widespread Curiosity
- From Eating Golgappas To Exploring Marine Drive: Romantic Date Ideas For Indian Couples At Every Stage
- ‘Ignorance Is No Excuse’: Why Actress Navya Nair Was Fined ₹1 Lakh In Australia For Jasmine Gajra
- From Lokah: Chapter 1 To Stunning Saree Fashion, India’s First Female Superhero Kalyani Priyadarshan Inspires
- Patralekha Vouches For Natural Pregnancy: What Egg Freezing In India Really Costs, Procedure, Health Impact
- Anurag Kashyap Birthday Special: The Filmmaker Who Lost ‘Tere Naam’ And Took On Censors With A Dictionary
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Reason For Breakup With Siddharth Mallya: Who Pays Bill, Why It Matters Emotionally?
Mars Transit In Libra 2025 On 13 September: Business Opportunities Will Thrive For These Zodiac Signs
Mars, known as the fiery warrior in Vedic astrology, is the planet of energy, courage, and action. Its transit is always significant because it stirs up both our inner drive and outer experiences. On 13 September 2025, at 20:18 hrs, Mars will transit into Libra, the sign ruled by Venus, creating a unique blend of passion and balance.
While Mars represents fire and assertiveness, Libra seeks harmony and relationships. This cosmic clash and collaboration bring a mixed bag of results-depending on your Moon sign.
Let's uncover how this powerful transit may shape your career, relationships, health, and finances, along with remedies to balance its effects.
Aries: March 21 - April 19
Mars
moves
into
your
seventh
house,
directly
influencing
partnerships.
Expect
disputes
with
friends
or
your
spouse
if
not
careful.
Professionally,
work
pressure
and
sudden
job
changes
are
possible.
Business
natives
may
face
conflicts
with
partners.
Health
expenses,
particularly
for
your
spouse,
could
rise.
Remedy: Chant "Om Bhaumaya Namah" 27 times daily.
Taurus: April 20 - May 20
Mars
transits
your
sixth
house,
highlighting
competition
and
obstacles.
Job
professionals
may
feel
the
heat
with
added
pressure,
while
business
owners
face
stiff
competition.
Arguments
with
partners
may
flare
up.
Take
care
of
digestion
and
avoid
overindulgence.
Remedy: Perform Pooja for Goddess Durga on Tuesdays.
Gemini: May 21 - June 20
With
Mars
in
your
fifth
house,
expect
concerns
over
children
and
ego
clashes
in
love
life.
Work
conflicts
may
disturb
your
peace.
Speculation-based
businesses
could
flourish,
but
others
may
see
average
gains.
Health
expenses
for
children
may
rise.
Remedy: Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" 21 times daily.
Cancer: June 21 - July 22
Mars
enters
your
fourth
house,
stirring
restlessness
at
home.
While
family
expenses
may
rise,
career
progress
and
recognition
look
promising.
Business
natives
can
expect
moderate
profits.
Relationships
flourish
with
warmth
and
emotional
bonding.
Health
stays
strong
with
good
energy
levels.
Remedy: Chant "Om Somaya Namaha" 21 times daily.
Leo: July 23 - August 22
Mars
transits
your
third
house,
boosting
courage
and
travel
opportunities.
You
may
change
jobs
or
location
for
better
satisfaction.
Business
partnerships
may
thrive
with
strong
competition.
Financially,
gains
and
savings
are
likely.
Relationships
deepen
due
to
improved
communication.
Remedy: Chant "Om Bhaskaraya Namaha" 21 times daily.
Virgo: August 23 - September 22
Mars
in
the
second
house
highlights
money
and
family.
Expect
job
changes
or
new
roles
that
bring
satisfaction.
Business
may
expand
with
travel.
Financially,
profits
and
savings
grow,
but
you
must
avoid
impulsive
spending.
Strong
vitality
boosts
health.
Remedy: Chant "Om Budhaya Namaha" 21 times daily.
Libra: September 23 - October 22
Mars
transits
your
first
house,
directly
energizing
your
personality.
You'll
be
career-focused
and
may
gain
recognition.
Business
brings
high
profits
with
strategic
planning.
Relationships
thrive
with
joy
and
balance,
while
health
remains
robust.
Remedy: Chant "Om Bhargavaya Namaha" 21 times daily.
Scorpio: October 23 - November 21
Mars,
your
ruler,
enters
the
twelfth
house,
bringing
unexpected
expenses
and
family
discord.
Job
changes
are
likely,
but
business
may
struggle
with
moderate
profits.
Be
cautious
with
health,
especially
regarding
your
partner.
Remedy: Chant "Om Mangalaya Namaha" 21 times daily.
Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21
Mars
in
your
eleventh
house
boosts
opportunities,
but
children's
concerns
may
weigh
on
your
mind.
Workplace
friction
could
lower
satisfaction,
yet
speculative
ventures
may
bring
windfall
profits.
Finances
stabilize,
but
family
adjustments
are
needed.
Remedy: Perform Pooja for Jupiter on Thursdays.
Capricorn: December 22 - January 19
Mars
in
your
tenth
house
strengthens
career
growth
and
authority.
Business
profits
grow,
and
money
flows
in
abundance.
Family
occasions
bring
happiness,
and
personal
relationships
deepen
with
trust.
Health
stays
strong.
Remedy: Chant "Om Mandaya Namaha" 21 times daily.
Aquarius: January 20 - February 18
Mars
transits
your
ninth
house,
boosting
luck
and
spiritual
pursuits.
Career
recognition
comes
through
hard
work.
Business
travels
bring
high
profits.
Relationships
improve
with
support
and
care,
and
health
remains
steady.
Remedy: Chant "Om Namah Shivaya" 21 times daily.
Pisces: February 19 - March 20
Mars
in
your
eighth
house
creates
challenges.
Job
natives
may
shift
roles,
while
business
owners
face
sudden
losses.
Expenses
rise
sharply,
and
personal
relationships
may
suffer.
Be
cautious
with
digestive
health.
Remedy: Chant "Om Guravae Namaha" 21 times daily.
While some signs will harness their bold energy for success and growth, others must practice patience, communication, and remedies to reduce turbulence. Remember, Mars rewards action-but when guided by wisdom, it can transform challenges into victories.
Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.