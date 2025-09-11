Deepika Padukone Reveals Reason For Breakup With Siddharth Mallya: Who Pays Bill, Why It Matters Emotionally?

Anurag Kashyap Birthday Special: The Filmmaker Who Lost ‘Tere Naam’ And Took On Censors With A Dictionary

Patralekha Vouches For Natural Pregnancy: What Egg Freezing In India Really Costs, Procedure, Health Impact

‘Ignorance Is No Excuse’: Why Actress Navya Nair Was Fined ₹1 Lakh In Australia For Jasmine Gajra

From Eating Golgappas To Exploring Marine Drive: Romantic Date Ideas For Indian Couples At Every Stage

In The Wake Of Nepal’s Turmoil, ‘Devil’s Astrologer’ Predictions Resurface And Spark Widespread Curiosity

Mars Transit In Libra 2025 On 13 September: Business Opportunities Will Thrive For These Zodiac Signs Astrology oi-Deepannita Das

Mars, known as the fiery warrior in Vedic astrology, is the planet of energy, courage, and action. Its transit is always significant because it stirs up both our inner drive and outer experiences. On 13 September 2025, at 20:18 hrs, Mars will transit into Libra, the sign ruled by Venus, creating a unique blend of passion and balance.

While Mars represents fire and assertiveness, Libra seeks harmony and relationships. This cosmic clash and collaboration bring a mixed bag of results-depending on your Moon sign.

Let's uncover how this powerful transit may shape your career, relationships, health, and finances, along with remedies to balance its effects.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Mars moves into your seventh house, directly influencing partnerships. Expect disputes with friends or your spouse if not careful. Professionally, work pressure and sudden job changes are possible. Business natives may face conflicts with partners. Health expenses, particularly for your spouse, could rise.

Remedy: Chant "Om Bhaumaya Namah" 27 times daily.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Mars transits your sixth house, highlighting competition and obstacles. Job professionals may feel the heat with added pressure, while business owners face stiff competition. Arguments with partners may flare up. Take care of digestion and avoid overindulgence.

Remedy: Perform Pooja for Goddess Durga on Tuesdays.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

With Mars in your fifth house, expect concerns over children and ego clashes in love life. Work conflicts may disturb your peace. Speculation-based businesses could flourish, but others may see average gains. Health expenses for children may rise.

Remedy: Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" 21 times daily.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Mars enters your fourth house, stirring restlessness at home. While family expenses may rise, career progress and recognition look promising. Business natives can expect moderate profits. Relationships flourish with warmth and emotional bonding. Health stays strong with good energy levels.

Remedy: Chant "Om Somaya Namaha" 21 times daily.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Mars transits your third house, boosting courage and travel opportunities. You may change jobs or location for better satisfaction. Business partnerships may thrive with strong competition. Financially, gains and savings are likely. Relationships deepen due to improved communication.

Remedy: Chant "Om Bhaskaraya Namaha" 21 times daily.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

Mars in the second house highlights money and family. Expect job changes or new roles that bring satisfaction. Business may expand with travel. Financially, profits and savings grow, but you must avoid impulsive spending. Strong vitality boosts health.

Remedy: Chant "Om Budhaya Namaha" 21 times daily.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

Mars transits your first house, directly energizing your personality. You'll be career-focused and may gain recognition. Business brings high profits with strategic planning. Relationships thrive with joy and balance, while health remains robust.

Remedy: Chant "Om Bhargavaya Namaha" 21 times daily.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Mars, your ruler, enters the twelfth house, bringing unexpected expenses and family discord. Job changes are likely, but business may struggle with moderate profits. Be cautious with health, especially regarding your partner.

Remedy: Chant "Om Mangalaya Namaha" 21 times daily.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Mars in your eleventh house boosts opportunities, but children's concerns may weigh on your mind. Workplace friction could lower satisfaction, yet speculative ventures may bring windfall profits. Finances stabilize, but family adjustments are needed.

Remedy: Perform Pooja for Jupiter on Thursdays.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Mars in your tenth house strengthens career growth and authority. Business profits grow, and money flows in abundance. Family occasions bring happiness, and personal relationships deepen with trust. Health stays strong.

Remedy: Chant "Om Mandaya Namaha" 21 times daily.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Mars transits your ninth house, boosting luck and spiritual pursuits. Career recognition comes through hard work. Business travels bring high profits. Relationships improve with support and care, and health remains steady.

Remedy: Chant "Om Namah Shivaya" 21 times daily.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

Mars in your eighth house creates challenges. Job natives may shift roles, while business owners face sudden losses. Expenses rise sharply, and personal relationships may suffer. Be cautious with digestive health.

Remedy: Chant "Om Guravae Namaha" 21 times daily.

While some signs will harness their bold energy for success and growth, others must practice patience, communication, and remedies to reduce turbulence. Remember, Mars rewards action-but when guided by wisdom, it can transform challenges into victories.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.