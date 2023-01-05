Zodiac Signs Who Never Break Up With Their Partners And Ruin Their Relationships Horoscope oi-Pundreeka Valli

Love, just like parenting, is a heart-breaking business for some while it is a joyous experience to learn from for some others. Every relationship has its ups and downs which everyone manages to bear with a grin and carry on. Certain zodiac signs are made for each other, as they have lesser issues to manage and it is easier to coexist with them, some zodiac couples have hit it off impressively well due to their sun sign compatibility. Here are five signs that will never wear out of love and never break up under any pretext.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) and Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

An Arien with its dynamism, and toughness, perfectly complements the sensitivity, complication and intuition of Pisces. A Piscean meets all the specifications of Aries.

A Piscean needs a pillar of emotional support while the Arien reminds Pisces of her blessings that she could count on. They have this sparking chemistry that cannot be wished away.

A passionate and romantic spirit is alive in both of them, A Piscean is more intensely committed while an Arien needs to learn a lesson or two from Pisces. Both of them admire intelligence in any form but they express it in their own unique ways. Both are honest, trustworthy, intelligent and romantic.

A Piscean can help an Arien become more empathetic while Aries can teach Pisces to experience the world and be more adventurous in dealing with it.

An Arien will strives to make Pisces a bit more responsible while Pisces will make Aries understand there are smaller things in life, that is also pleasurable. This relationship lasts longer than any other match.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22) and Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Both are termed as nerds whose conversation you can't decipher until you are at the same wavelength. But they can perfectly grasp each other. As a pair, they are more intellectual than the rest and it is something they gloat about. They are not only madly in love with each other, but they are also protective of each other's interests.

They are only different in a small way. While Virgos are very observant, Aquarians is a discoverer. Other than this, they are totally similar in their ways and traits. When everyone else is busy partying, these couples prefer to watch some documentaries of intellectual interest while chomping on Nachos. They feel in no way inferior to others doing this. Conversing with them seems endless as they have an endless number of topics slipping out one, for each minute. They are never at a dearth of topics or content for conversation.



Leo (July 23 - Aug 22) and Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

The friendly graceful Librans strike a familiar cord immediately with Leos who are very sociable and seek attention from people. This pair is perfect as they talk a lot and their personalities complement each other like solved pieces of a puzzle. Fire signs are passionate, a trait which is encouraged by a Libra. They are physically very compatible pairs. They can carry on long-term with their constantly regenerating energy and passion. They are both dramatic people who enjoy the theatrical elements in life, including candles roses and so on.

Slow, sensual, and romantic is what this couple is all about. This couple ardently shares sensual and romantic love wherein Librans will not dream of disappointing Leos and vice versa. They are generous with each other and give all their time energy and patience to the relationship wholeheartedly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) and Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Cancerians and Pisceans share a love relationship that grows in intensity due to the spark of romance. They have emotional needs for each other. A Piscean may be a little weird for a Cancerian but they are totally in agreement when it comes to the carnal side of love.

If Cancer were aggressive in order to induce intimacy, Pisces will easily turn their back on the Cancererian. Pisces think of marriage as no more than a fairy tale romance but cancer wants a stamp of completion in the form of marriage for their long-standing relationship.

A Piscean will have something new to talk about every time they speak to a Cancerian partner, which may actually either be irritating or impressive for the latter". They communicate well but sometimes they may get carried away with the new ideas in the conversation.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20) and Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A Gemini and a Sagittarian both profess freedom and adventure as their first love. They never get bored because of this. They will always be on the lookout for any opportunity for adventure to find themselves in an engaging conversation.

They are very well suited to each other as they both maintain their personal space ferociously. They know when they need to share their personal spaces as they recognize it the instant it is required.

They do not feel insecure in each other's company. They have an excellent understanding of each other and this creates a deeper sense of security between them.

They can be both impressed by each other or repulsed as they have this knack to bring both emotions out of each other.

Theirs is an enduring relationship which actually is on a journey to learn and unlearn from each other about life and its varied facets. Their strong compatibility will never let them stray from each other.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Thursday, January 5, 2023