Weekly Horoscope: 5 April To 11 April

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You believe in hard work and the way you are working hard, you can get the proper results this week. If you do business, then this week your business will grow rapidly due to which you can get a lot of benefits. At the same time, this time will be full of achievements for employed people. Your good work will be appreciated and you will move forward with full confidence. During this time, your financial situation will also improve, due to which you may be able to complete many of your work stuck due to financial constraints. This week in your personal life, stress may increase. Relations with your father are likely to deteriorate. You are advised to refrain from using the wrong words no matter the situation. You must respect and respect your elders. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with your spouse. For students, this week will prove to be a little better than the previous week. In this period you will get full support of the gurus. At the end of the week you may come in contact with some new people which will increase your social circle. Health matters will be good during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will bring some challenges for you, but you do not need to panic, just keep your confidence and work with courage. You know how to handle such difficult situations. First of all, let's talk about money, so this week in terms of money, you have to think carefully. Do not spend excessively. Avoid hasty shopping. If you are making any effort to increase your income then you will not get success this week. If you try your luck in the lottery or betting in order to make a quick profit, then you will lose your own. It will be better to stay away from all this. Speaking of work, you may have to work hard this week. However, you will be able to complete even the most difficult tasks with your creativity. This week may bring some positive changes in your personal life. It is possible that your relationship with your family members will improve. They may also be influenced by your thoughts. Talking about health, stay as far as possible during your stay at home. You have to avoid moving around here and there. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky number: 35 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, this week will prove to be better for you, especially the businessmen who will get relief during this period. Your business will once again run and this week you can also make some profitable deals. If you are a working person, you will complete all your work successfully. This week seniors may also delegate some additional responsibilities to you. During this time there will be some improvement in your situation financially but you need to rein in your increasing expenses. Don't spend too much on income, otherwise you may have to suffer a lot in the coming days. The ongoing feud with your spouse will end in the meantime. Your attitude towards your beloved can change. If you want happiness and peace in your married life, then you have to leave your angry nature and behave with love. Relationships with parents will be good. You will realize your family responsibilities and you will do them well. Talking about romantic life, this week you will experience a new energy in your relationship. It is possible that your proximity will increase in this period. It is better not to do even a little carelessness about your health during this time. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very important for Cancerians. Some positive changes are possible in your life this week. Your work hanging for a long time can be completed this week. If you work, then this week you have to take your tasks seriously. It may be during this time that your responsibilities increase slightly, so that you remain tense, but if you do your work with a calm mind, then you will get the results as expected. the businessmen will have to be patient this week. During this time there will be a situation of ups and downs but you will not get any loss. Your luck is strong, you just keep working and soon the situation will improve. Talking about money, this week you will get good results on the economic front. Your income may increase. It is possible that during this time you must be successful in repaying your old debt. your personal life will be happy. This week you will spend more time with your family. This will make you feel very good mentally. At the same time, it will be somewhat dull for lovers. The process of your romantic interactions can stop during this time. Talking about health, this week you will have to take more care of yourself, otherwise you may come in the grip of serious disease. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August During this time the atmosphere of your house will be somewhat turbulent. You better keep yourself calm. No one is good with useless conflicts, you have to understand this. When it comes to your loved ones, it is very important to control yourself in such a situation. This time will be unfavorable for romantic life. If you are planning to pursue your relationship, you may have to face opposition from your family during this time. It is possible that you will be very depressed and frustrated. On the other hand, married people can get a chance to spend more time with their spouse this week, which you will take full advantage of. If you do business then this week you can make some wise decisions. If you also invest money on a new project, then you will get the result as expected. This time will be favorable for the students. If you are preparing for any competitive exam, then this week you will be busy in your preparations. Talking about health, your health will improve this week. If you are suffering from any pain, then this week you can get some relief. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week you have to be very careful. Avoid hurrying in any work, otherwise you may suffer loss. If you are a working person, then try to complete your work in a systematic way. It will be better for you to focus on only one task at a time. If you try to tackle many tasks at once, you will be under pressure and your work will not be completed on time. In this period you have to control your emotions. As far as possible avoid speaking or interfering in the matter of others, otherwise you may get yourself into trouble. During this time, keep pace with your spouse. Do not quarrel over trivial matters, otherwise you will disturb your mental peace and will not be able to concentrate on the important tasks. Your financial situation will be fine. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Financial benefit from your younger brother is possible at the end of the week. Maybe in this period, you also help some needy people. During this time, your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Some serious problems may arise in your personal life this week. While some people in the house will be happy with you, some people will also be unhappy with your behavior. In such a situation, you have to act very wisely. You can try to improve your spoiled relationship, you can get success. During this time, you will get full support of friends. Spending time with them will give you mental happiness. If you are married, your spouse's attitude will not be right this week. You will feel that they are ignoring you. If they are angry with you then you must remove their resentment otherwise misunderstandings may increase. This week you will enjoy your romantic life to the fullest. After a long time, your meetings can start during this period. It is possible that your partner must also give you a beautiful gift. Talking of work, this week everything is expected to run at normal speed. This week will be full of ups and downs for the unemployed. Keep working hard and keep your mind moving towards your goal, you will definitely get success. Your financial situation will be fine during this period. Do not take your financial decisions in haste, especially time is not right for investment. To avoid any kind of infection, you need to take more care with cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Green Good score: 5 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be mixed for you. If you want, you can make it better. First thing is if you work for your work, then you will not be able to give your best during this time. Though you will try your best but you will not get proper results. In such a situation, instead of getting frustrated, you must maintain your confidence. Apart from this, your job change is possible this week. On the other hand, the businessmen have to take into consideration the situation before taking any decision. If you are thinking of doing something new or big then this week you are advised to avoid it otherwise you may be at a loss. If your business is related to grocery or dairy products, then this week you can get good profit. On the economic front, this is not the right time. Avoid doing financial transactions. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Relations with family will be good and you will also get their support. During this time there will be some tension in your married life. There will be fierceness in the life of your spouse, due to which there may be quarrels between you on small matters. Health matters will be fine during this period. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are worried about your health, then this week you can get good results. During this time your health will improve and you will feel better. Apart from this, whatever your work was left incomplete due to bad health, you will try to complete them at this time. Conditions will be tense this week in romantic life. You have to avoid hiding anything from your partner. If there is any kind of dilemma in your mind, talk to them openly otherwise misunderstandings can be deep between you. Apart from this, during this period you are also advised to control your speech. Avoid using harsh words, otherwise your loved ones may get hurt. If you do a job, then this week will be normal for you, due to the workload being lighter in this period, you will also be able to pay attention to the family. At the same time, your worry may increase due to money problems. Your personal expenses will be much higher this week. You better go according to your budget. Health will be fine during this period. It will be better if you stay at home for more time. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week you need to take more care of your health. Your habit of worrying without reason can spoil your health, especially if you are a patient of blood pressure, during this time you have to avoid being negligent. Apart from this, even more anger is not good for your health, so you have to take care of it as well. You are likely to get good results in other areas. Be it a job or business, this week your work related worries will be removed. If you work then your halted work of last week can be completed during this time. However, if you do not take care of time, then you may have to face the displeasure of superiors. At the same time, the businessmen can get any chance to make profit this week. This week will be very special in the case of love. During this period you may meet a stranger. I hope you fall in love at a glance. However, haste is not good in such cases, so you are advised to control your emotions. There will be peace in your personal life. You will spend a great time with your spouse during this period. In the middle of the week someone jealous of you may get entangled. It will be good for you that you avoid debating in public places, it can tarnish your reputation. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Jobseekers may face some difficult situations this week. This week, your workload will suddenly increase significantly, which can make it difficult for you to handle everything. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. You may also argue with your superiors in annoyance, but you have to avoid doing this otherwise you may get into trouble. If you are feeling pressured, then you have to talk to the authorities in peace. If you lose your temper, perhaps your job may also go away during this time. At the same time, the situation will look normal for the businessmen. This week you can get small fat benefits, which will boost your confidence once again and you will move forward towards your goal. There will be tension in your personal life. This week you may have a conversation with a member of the household. However, you have to avoid using wrong words to handle the situation, otherwise a big uproar may occur in your house. Romantic life will be normal. Your health is likely to decline this week. You better not be careless. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Monday