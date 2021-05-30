Weekly Horoscope: 30 May To 05 June

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The beginning of the week will not be good for you. Your stress seems to be increasing during this period. Be it personal or professional life, you may face adversity. However, improvement of conditions is possible in the middle of the week. If you do a job, during this time in the office, you are advised to be very careful. You should pay attention to even the smallest tasks. If the boss assigns you any responsibility, then try to fulfill it at the right time. Businessmen should avoid doing anything new during this period. You may have to face the wrong consequences of your decisions taken in haste. If your work is related to foreign companies, then you will feel frustrated during this period. There may be some problems regarding money at the end of the week, but with the help of someone close, your problem will end. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm during this period. You will get full support of your family members. As far as your health is concerned, increasing mental anxiety can affect your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, it will give results of the week, especially for traders, this time is expected to be very lucky. Your business will grow in this period and you may also get a good opportunity. Not only this, you can also make some important changes in your business plans. If you do a job, you will get a boss in the office. During this time your performance will be commendable and your position will also be strong. These seven days are going to be very important for the people working in government jobs. Talking about your personal life, during this time try to keep a good rapport with your spouse. The differences between you can be deep. At the end of the week, guests may suddenly come from far away places. The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. This week is going to be expensive for you in terms of money. However, there will be no problem with the money. Talking about your health, if you have any heart related disease, then you have to be more vigilant during this time. Apart from this, the health of the father is also likely to decline. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This time will be a mixed result for the employed people. If you are not progressing despite hard work, then you do not have to be disappointed. You will definitely get good results of your hard work when the time comes. On the other hand, if you are unemployed and cannot find a job, then you are advised to work patiently. Keep trying on your part. Business persons are advised not to be negligent in legal matters. During this time, whatever you do, do it very thoughtfully and carefully. Your financial condition will be fine. However, you need to strike a balance between your expenses and your income. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your family members. You will get full support of your spouse in ups and downs. Talking about your health, during this time you have to take more care of food and drink, otherwise any chronic disease related to the stomach can be disturbed. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This time is likely to be very challenging for traders. Due to the negative effects of the planets, your work can get spoiled. The order in hand may be returned. It would be better for you to work with patience. This week is going to be very busy for your employed people. You may have to do additional work during this period. You may not even get enough time for yourself. Conditions in your personal life will be unfavorable. Your interaction with some members of your family may deteriorate. You have to control your anger. If you do not behave in a balanced manner, it can increase significantly. During this time, there may be some changes in the behavior of your spouse. Your loved ones will feel weak emotionally. In terms of money, this time is likely to be good for you. Your financial condition will be good. Talking about your health, there is a possibility of sudden drop in health at the end of this week. You should be careful. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about the work, traders can get good results of their hard work during this period. During this time you can connect with some new and important people. Apart from this, your relations with your customers will also be good. This week is going to be very important for the people working in the software company. You are most likely to progress during this period. If you want to go abroad and get a job, then soon you can get some good news. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. During this period, there will be good coordination with the members of your family. You may get the opportunity to take a short journey with your spouse. You will spend a great time with each other and your relationship will also be strong. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. It would be better for you not to go far beyond your budget, otherwise you may face a huge financial crisis in the coming days. Talking about health, any seasonal disease can surround you during this period. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will not be good for you in terms of health, especially if you have a problem with cervical spondylitis, then you have to be more vigilant during this period otherwise your problems may increase. Talking about your work, it is possible for the jobless people to have mixed time. In the early days of the week, the work load will be slightly higher, but you will be able to complete all the work on time with your hard work and understanding. Apart from this, you will get full support of your colleagues. On the other hand, if you do business and are thinking about a change, then this time is favorable for it. This week is going to be very beneficial for businessmen in partnership. Your business will increase. Talking about your personal life, during this period any religious program can be organized at home. You will spend a great time with your family. However, in view of the widespread epidemic, you need to take full care of your own and your safety. Your financial condition will be normal. Your budget will be balanced during this period. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This time will be going to give good results for employed people. Due to the auspicious effects of planets, you can get good results of your hard work during this period. You are most likely to progress. During this time, you will be very excited and will do all your work with a lot of heart. This week will be normal for businessmen. You will not make any big gains during this period. Apart from this, you are advised to be more careful even in the case of money. Do not do any economic transaction without thinking. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. During this time, you will make every effort to improve your damaged relationship. There will be love between you and your spouse. Your trust in each other will be stronger. You can also get your favorite gift from your beloved. It is possible to fall in your financial condition. If you have taken a loan, then the pressure of repaying it may increase on you. You should pay more attention to savings and take your financial decisions thoughtfully. If you have a thyroid problem, take your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very auspicious for you on the work front. You can get great success whether you are in a job or business. The boss will get full support in the office. Your hard work will open the door to success for you. You keep working like this and keep moving forward. This time will be better than normal for businessmen. During this period your business will grow once again. However, for big profits, you will have to wait for some time. Keep trying on your behalf, all your problems will come to an end when the appropriate time comes. In terms of money, this week will give mixed results for you. During this time it is possible to increase your income, but you may have to repay some old debt. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your siblings will be stronger. You can get some good news related to ancestral property in this period. You may have to travel at the end of the week. It is better that you take all necessary precautions. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Starting of the week will be very good for you. If you do a job, during this time some of your important work will be completed on time. Apart from this, you will also get full support of your seniors. People engaged in government jobs can get some good news during this period. Your income is likely to increase. People doing business in partnership are advised to avoid any kind of haste during this period, especially if you are thinking of breaking the partnership and doing something different, then the time is not right for this. People working in the stock market may suffer economic losses during this period. Things will not be right in your personal life. Domestic discord is likely to increase. Not only this, the health of your mother or father is also likely to decline. It is better that you take more care of their health otherwise it can be difficult. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. During this time, you can buy any thing of domestic comfort. Lucky Colour: pink

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January During this time you are advised to take care of your speech more. Your bitter words can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. Also it is likely to cause bitterness in your relationships. Respect the elders of your house and treat the younger ones with love. If you are married, your spouse's health will be weak during this period. During this time your dear one has to take more care of himself. Talking about your work, job or business is becoming a situation of profit for you. However you need to work hard. If you do business, then during this period any of your stuck deals can be confirmed. On the other hand, if you do a job, then positive changes are possible in this period. You can have an important discussion with the boss and they will also give a lot of importance to you. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. During this time the atmosphere of your house will be calm. Any good news related to brother or sister can be found. He is likely to get some great success in the field of education. This time will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do business, then this week you can travel long. This journey of yours will prove to be very beneficial. If you have made some changes in your business plans recently, then you are likely to get good results. For small traders, this time is likely to be profitable. This week will be normal for employed people. In this period all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Good rapport with your seniors and colleagues will also be good. You will also get their full support if needed. Money situation is possible to improve. You can get a new source of income. All this is the result of your hard work. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be good. Parents will be in good health. Conflict with your spouse will end and love will grow between you. If you have a sugar disease, do not be negligent at all. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Day: Saturday