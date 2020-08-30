Weekly Horoscope: 30 August To 05 September

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In terms of health, this week will be full of ups and downs for you, so you are advised to be careful. Do not ignore even the smallest problem. This week in personal and professional life, you need to keep balance. While the pressure of work may increase on one hand, on the other hand, new domestic responsibilities may fall on you. This week will be full of achievements for working people, especially if you are associated with the banking sector, then this week can be a big boost for you. This time will be right for you on the economic front. If you spend keeping your budget in mind, then there will be no major problem. If you shop with a credit card, use it thoughtfully. Talking about your personal life, this time is going to be something special for you. During this time a new person can enter your life. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be challenging for you in some cases. During this time you may have to fight hard to achieve your goal. You may have to work hard for even the smallest tasks. Talking about money, it will not be right for you to spend more by being attracted by things of comfort. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid taking loans or loans. In the office, you need to keep your mind active. You may be given important responsibilities during this period, which you may have to do day and night to fulfill. If you meet your boss's expectations then your promotion is possible soon. On the other hand, those who start new business can get great relief during this period. If there are paper hurdles in any of your work, then there is a strong possibility of it going away in this period. Talking about personal life, a big change can be seen in the life of your spouse during this period. The wrong attitude of your beloved can increase the tension between you two. There may be a health problem at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Almost every single attempt of yours this week is highly likely to succeed. Be it personal life or professional you will get good results. If there is any fear in your mind about the work, then this fear of yours will also go away. Job seekers may get some good news this week. If your job is temporary then it is likely to become permanent in this period. Businessmen will also get many opportunities to make a profit. If you trade in wood, cosmetic or clothes, then this time will be very beneficial for you financially. If you want to join your father's business, then this week your wish can be fulfilled. These are the chances of having a good time for your personal life. If the health of a member of your house is not going well, then during this time there will be a big improvement in their health. Apart from this, your dispute with the brothers may calm down. This time is going to be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to avoid feelings like jealousy, hostility, anger, etc. Don't get excited and take any decision that will only make your hands regret in future. If you work, then you need to improve the rapport with your boss. Apart from this, if you work according to the advice of your superiors, then you will get good benefits. If you are thinking of a change in business, then this is a good time for this. Talking about your personal life, the sweeter and sweeter your speech will be, the more peace will remain in your house. You may have ideological differences with the elders of your house. You will be better off keeping your peace in peace. You will not get a chance to spend much time with your spouse during this period. Your loved ones may be too busy with their work. You can always worry about any child. You may suddenly find some changes in their behaviour. If you have any heart disease, you are advised to be more vigilant during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 19 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the economic front, this week is nothing special for you. It would be better for you to prepare your entire week's budget in advance, avoid spending too much and focus more on savings. If you curb your increasing expenses, then you can avoid a financial crisis in the coming days. In some cases, you will not get the expected results. This does not mean that you vent your anger on others. You may get angry with yourself due to your bitter words and aggressive nature. If you work and you are having trouble in the office due to which you are unable to pay attention to your work properly then it is possible during this time your problem will be overcome, but you need to work hard. To remain in the good book of your boss, you have to do everything with honesty and attention. This is going to be a good time for big businessmen. Be gentle with your employees. If you are a retailer this week you may get financial benefits. This week is going to be very busy for you, due to which you will not get time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may have to travel suddenly this week. However, travelling during this corona-like crisis is by no means safe. It is better that you take full care of your safety. If you are facing challenges one after the other, instead of being afraid of them, you should face them firmly. If you work with courage, then soon your problems can be overcome. Talking about the work, the conditions are going to be stressful for employed people. There can be failures despite your hard work, however, you are advised not to take any important decisions in a hurry, especially if you are thinking of leaving the job, then you should think carefully. Many obstacles may come in the way of businessmen as well, due to which your work will slow down a bit. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Money can be received in this period. Talking about your health, your carelessness can put you in big trouble. It is better that you do not play with your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You must try your best to improve your relationship with your spouse. If your spouse is angry with you, then leave no stone unturned to convince them. If you do not eliminate the distances in time, then the separation between you is possible. On the other hand, if you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, you may not get the support of the elders of your house. In this way, you need to keep the peace. This will solve your problem when the time comes. This time is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of receiving money from the sale of an old property. You may also plan to start a new job. It will be good for you if you proceed with the advice of experienced people. This time is going to be very important for the students. You are advised to be serious about your studies, especially if you are preparing for any competitive exam, then read it with the mind. This time will not be right for you in terms of health. Small troubles will come. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be auspicious for you on the work front. All your pending work in the office will be completed. Apart from this, your performance will also be good. During this time you can get any good advice or suggestions from your boss. Merchant classes can also expect good profits. If you trade medicines and electronic goods, you can get a big financial benefit this week. You may also have to travel for business in the middle of the week. It will be better that you take care of your safety also during this journey. Talking about your personal life, you need to have faith in your family. If an elder of your family takes any decision related to you, then you must respect their decision. You have to understand that they want the best for you. The pleasures of married life will increase. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. You will try to meet your domestic responsibilities together. During this time you will be very upset due to hair problems. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You must enjoy life by forgetting all your worries. There are ups and downs in life. In such a situation, the person should try to get out of them instead of worrying about problems. Workload will be more in office during this period. Some of your work may not be completed on time but you do not have to worry because you will get full support of senior officers along with colleagues. You just keep your mind calm and work hard. The beginning of the week will be a little slow for the business class, but your hard work will be seen soon. At the end of the week you can get good financial benefit. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. During this time, you can also make money transactions, if you want to start any new work and for this you are thinking of taking a loan from the bank, then you can get good news in this period. There will be a situation of sunlight in your personal life. The relationship with your siblings can be estranged. To be physically healthy, you also have to be mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then this week you will feel disappointed. However, you must keep trying. Soon things can turn in your favour. This time will be auspicious for the working people. You can get information about your promotion this week. Seeing your hard work succeed will also increase your confidence. However, now you have to go even further, so keep working like this. If your life partner and business partner are the same, then during this time you can get big financial profits with the help of your partner. Whether you are in personal or professional life, the synergy between, you will be very good. You will consider yourself lucky by finding such as your spouse. Your financial position will be strong. During this time you can spend a lot on things of domestic comfort. This week is going to be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Monday