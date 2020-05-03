Weekly Horoscope: 3 May To 9 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week you may face a big challenge. However, in difficult times, you will get the full support of your family and friends, which will keep you up. You will realize how lucky you are. If you want any change in your work this week, time is not favorable for it. It is advisable to avoid making any important decision whether it is a job or business right now. It is better to be satisfied with what you have. During this time some improvement in your financial situation is possible. If you spend wisely, your deposit will also increase. If you were having problems in your romantic life for the last few days, then this week you may get an opportunity that will again help you to win the trust of your partner. Talking about health, be careful while lifting heavy things during this period. You might get hurt. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 20 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will bring relief for you in some cases. If your business is running slow, then during this time, your work can progress rapidly. However, this week you will be very busy with your work. You may also be very tired due to that. In such a situation, it is important for you to pay attention to yourself. Your personal life is expected to be normal this week. It is possible that with the help and guidance of your parents, some of your problems will be solved. Your spouse may have some health related problems during this period. Take special care of them. In the case of money, this time will be full of ups and downs. You will have to understand this without working hard. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June During this time you will be very serious about your career. If you want to study abroad then there will be some obstacles in your way. Although right now you need to work with courage and patience, you will get good results when the time comes. Employed people may have to work a lot harder this week. If you are working from home you will feel a lot of pressure. You better work in a planned way. This week is likely to be mixed at the business level as well. Looking at the current situation, you are advised not to enter into any new economic bargains. The situation will be stressful in your personal life. The family will be very angry with you this time. There may be minor health problems. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you will forget all your troubles and decide to start a new beginning. You will feel a new energy, enthusiasm and enthusiasm inside you. By getting friends and family together, your problems will get easier. If you trade then you may have to take a big and important decision in this period. If you do business in a partnership, there may be some problems with the partner during this time. It will be better if you show understanding. Talking about your romantic life, these seven days will be very memorable for you. It will be a wonderful time with your partner. There will be many things between you and you will feel happy. If you are facing any problem regarding money, do not worry too much. Soon you will get good fruit. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Financially, your position may be strong this week. During this time any of your efforts can be successful and money is likely to rain. All your financial troubles can be overcome in one stroke. You will get a lot of relief from the completion of any stuck paper work during this period. You have to be extra careful in the middle of the week. You may have an accident during this period. Do not do anything in haste and panic. If you do a job, then your focus will be on the target. You will work hard to meet your target on time. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. This time will be very fun with family. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 34 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will be very good for your romantic life. If you are single, your search for your partner may end this week. In the beginning you may be in some dilemma but soon you will realize true love. If you are already tied in the bond of love then this time will be memorable for you. Your partner will do everything possible to make you happy. There may be minor problems in the life of married people during this period, but your mutual understanding will be good, so that your love will remain. In this period, you will be able to pay equal attention to both work and family. If you live far away from home, you may get an opportunity to meet the family this week. Your financial situation will be fine. It will be good if you will run according to your budget. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 19 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This time will be full of ups and downs for you. You will find yourself embroiled in many problems. Whether it is personal life or your work, both will be badly affected due to your negativity. Your spouse will also be very unhappy during this period due to your poor attitude. Your mistrust of them is weakening your relationship day by day. If you want peace and love in your married life again, then handle it before it gets out of hand. On the other hand, if you talk about love love, then your love marriage desire may not get the approval of the family. In such a situation, you have to solve the case very wisely. You will continue to worry about money. During this time your health will be weak most of the time. You will feel quite cumbersome. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will prove to be better for you than the previous week. During this time your might will increase. You will be able to face big challenges easily. If you talk about the work then the employed people may get some tough work this week. You may have a shortage of time which will put you under some stress. However, this can be a golden opportunity for you to move forward, so you will not want to lose it. There will be a peaceful environment in the house during this period. There will be a synergy between family members. During this time you will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse and you will take full advantage of it. Economically, this time will be good. Talking about health, you have to pay more attention to rest during this period. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is not very good for you, so in many cases you need to be careful. First of all, talk about your work, if you are a jobber, then this week you need to move very well. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. There is also a possibility that they may interfere with your work. Businessmen can expect small profits but there are chances of loss. In terms of money, this week will be full of ups and downs. Money will be received but the money will not stop in your hand. You will not be able to stop your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to be calm. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. If there is an estrangement or discord then you have to act very wisely. Time will be very difficult for you. Your health will remain weak due to overexertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: White Good score: 45 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, this week is going to be better than usual for you. Your performance is likely to improve significantly this week. You will work with complete integrity and move forward towards your goal. Businessmen can also get good fruit at this time. Only at a slow pace, but your business will grow. During this time you can get some profits. There will be happiness and peace in personal life also at this time. Your relationships with family will be stronger than before. You will get full support of your loved ones in difficult times. If you take an important decision then your loved ones will be supported. There may be minor problems in married life during this period. Do not let outsiders interfere in your personal affairs. It will be better to keep the matter of home at home and try to solve the matter with mutual understanding. Some changes are possible personally and you will get positive results. You will remain strong financially during this period. None of your work will be stopped or stalled due to money and you will feel safe. This week you will be very refreshed and surrounded by positive energy. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will get good results this week at your workplace. Though you may face odd situations, but you will be able to solve all the problems. Seeing this ability of yours, the seniors will also be very impressed and praise you very much. There may also be some changes in your work this week and you will accept them with an open heart. If you are trying to further your business, then this week you can get positive results. In the beginning you may face some difficulties but in the end you will get success. There will be some tension in your romantic life this week. It is possible that you may get confused about unnecessary things. You may also take a negative decision in anger. This week seems a bit difficult in terms of money. There may be a delay in getting stuck profits. Financial crisis can increase your problems. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Thursday