Weekly Horoscope: 29 December To 4 January

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week anything related to children will cause you concern. You can think a lot more about their future. You better try to keep yourself mentally strong. Keep trying on your behalf and leave everything else to God. Also, keep guiding your children from time to time. The situation of fluctuating marital life will remain. You need to keep a lot of control over your speech. Cursing your spouse for everything is not good in any sense. Your such behavior is making them very sad. Talking about work, this week many of your work may get stuck in the middle. Be patient and concentrate on your important tasks. Slowly you will see improvement in the situation. Some stress from relatives is possible in this period. Today, they can ask you for something that you may not be able to fulfill. In such a case, the situation may worsen. If you want, you can handle the matter wisely. Do not do any work by getting angry or excited for which you have to repent. This week will be fine in terms of money. Although during this time a new source of income is being created, but you have to spend it thoughtfully. Lucky colour: pink Lucky number: 12 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week you will be a little worried about your health. Starting of the week will be good. During this time you will be very agile but there may be a decline in health gradually. You will feel boring and tired. All this is the result of your continuous work. You should also take care of your health with your work otherwise the problem can be serious. If you are a student then this week is going to be very important for you. You must control your anger at this time. You should work wisely to get positive results. There may be some problems in the field. Maybe with a colleague in the office, you may become my own. The matter can be serious, so you need to be very calm and balanced. At this time, a small mistake may fall on you. Especially your seniors have high expectations from you. Do not give them a chance to complain. There will be peace in this married life. Relationships with your spouse will be smooth and they will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. Talking about romantic life, you will be stuck in the vortex of thoughts during this period. You can also question the honesty of your partner. Your financial condition will be good. If you are employed, it is possible to increase your income this week. Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 34 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do not control your anger, this week may be a little negative. At home you need to keep your behavior right. If you have a conflict with a member of the household during this time, then try to avoid arguments, otherwise things can go awry. It is possible that in this period you have to stay away from your loved ones. You may consider your words correct and do not give importance to the views of others. This type of behavior is not good for any of your relationships. On the work front this week will prove to be very good for you. There will be profit in the business and your work will move forward very fast. Jobly natives will also get appropriate results during this period. You will be able to understand that everything depends on your hard work. You may have to travel for work in the middle of the week. If you are married then this is the best time for you. During this time, you will get full support of your spouse. They will stand with you in every ups and downs of life. Talking about love, during this time most of your time will be spent in removing the displeasure of your partner. You better not repeat such mistakes in future. Health matters will be fine this week although you should not be negligent. Lucky colour: dark yellow Lucky number: 28 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very important for you. During this time you will get both inspiration and opportunity to move forward in life. You will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Not only this, your friends will also be supportive and will increase your enthusiasm. If any problem occurs during this period then you will get full support of your loved ones. Overall, you will feel satisfied today. If you work then you can get promoted this week. Your seniors will greatly appreciate your actions. Also, synergy with colleagues will be very good. This time will also be profitable for traders. During this period you can get many small profits. If you want to start a new task, then time is favorable for it. Students need to work harder to achieve good results. It would be better to plan your entire week in advance so that you can focus on all your topics. There will be happiness and peace in family life. This week you will have lots of fun with your family. You may also go for a picnic, cinema etc. This week will give mixed results in terms of money. Your income will be good this week, but expenses will also increase. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 14 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Starting of the week will be awesome. On the economic front you are expected to get fruitful results. You can get big money benefit in this period. However, during this time you can have some big expenses also. It is possible that there should be expenses related to writing the education of children, but the condition of your money will be satisfactory. If you were planning to buy a new property for a long time, but there were many hurdles in it, then this week all obstacles will be removed and you will get success. Not only this, you can also get rid of any legal matter during this period. Talking about family life, the dispute with the father can end in this period and you will be able to win their trust. It is better that you take special care of your words, whatever you say very thoughtfully, your harsh words often become a cause of trouble for you. This week you can go on a short trip with friends. Your visit will be very entertaining. During this time in romantic life, love will remain love. All your doubts and inhibitions will end and your relationship will be strong. Talking about health, this week you need to be careful. You will be troubled by pain in the eyes, ears or teeth. Lucky colour: dark red Lucky number: 18 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week, a new person may enter your life. If you are single, then you are likely to start a new romantic relationship. During this time, you will be immersed in the colour of love and will like to spend more and more time with your partner. However, in such cases, much rashness is not good, so keep control of your emotions. Talking about work, this week, you can progress well with your skills. Your work will be greatly supported in the office. If you were given the responsibility to lead a new job, then this week your work will be completed. It will also give you a lot of peace. For the traders, this time is going to be very careful. If you want to make any changes in your work, then make a decision very wisely. At this time, haste can cause damage. During this period you also have to take care of your health. Physically you will feel a little weak due to over exhaustion. To keep yourself fresh and healthy, you need to relax with work, light exercise and good food. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. If your relationship with a member of the household is not going well then this is the right time to vent their resentment. You will get the result as expected. Rest assured that you will not have any problem this week. Lucky colour: light red Lucky number: 21 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Nothing can be learned in haste. If you want to be successful, then first you have to concentrate and do all your work by yourself. If you are a student then your full attention should be in your studies. If you keep practicing continuously then you will get proper results. If you are having difficulty in understanding a subject then you can take the help of your teachers. Mid of the week is likely to be very good for you. This time will be spent in recreational activities. It is possible during this time you take a break from work and go for a walk with friends. This break is also necessary for you because you have been working continuously for a long time, due to which you are feeling boring somewhere. This is a great option to keep yourself fresh. Talking about money, this week will be better for you. During this period you can spend a lot on clothes, etc. If you trade then you can also make small investments. Talking about personal life, the home environment may deteriorate during this period. Therefore, talk carefully. Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 29 Lucky Day: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you want to start a new work, then you will have to wait some more time. The time is not favorable for this yet. However, during this time you are likely to get good results both in job or business. If there is any kind of hindrance in your work during this period, then many people can come forward to help you, so be assured. If you work more, then workload will be less this week. It is possible that you will get enough time for yourself. You better use it. If there is ongoing differences in your love relationship, then at this time your relationship will see improvement. It would be good for you not to deal with your partner more strictly. Questioning them on such a thing is weakening your relationship. You have to understand that a true relationship depends on trust. Marital life will be happy. This week will pass very peacefully with your spouse. As far as money is concerned, this week you will get mixed results. Your income will be good, but increasing family expenses can also increase your stress. During this time, any matter related to the property can get deep, you should be careful. Lucky colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 8 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If there is any kind of problem in your life, then this week you will work extra hard to get rid of it. It is possible that you will get the results as per your expectations. During this time you will be involved in some recreational activities, which will reduce your stress and keep your mind happy. You will also get an opportunity to travel during this period, which will be very auspicious. You will feel more emotional during this period. Your confidence will increase with the support and love of your loved ones. However, you have to control your emotions. If you are thinking too much then it will be better to talk openly with your family and friends about this. If you are married, tension is possible between the two of you due to fierceness in the life of the spouse. They may not understand your point at this time, so it would be better to give them some time. Talking about romantic life, this week is going to be very important for you. It is possible that during this period, you should disclose your relationship to the family. The money will be fine. Lucky colour: white Lucky number: 41 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will not be good for the traders. This week, along with the stress of work, you may have a quarrel with your partner. Their wrong attitude may force you to end the partnership with them. In such an adverse situation, you will have to work very calmly, do you know your haste can harm you. If you work, then this week you will give tough competition to your rivals and opponents with your wonderful work. High officials will also be stunned by your intellectual ability. You can get proper results soon, so continue your hard work. During this time, the atmosphere of your home will be very good. Relations with family will be good. It will be a great time with parents and brother. You will experience closeness with your spouse. No matter how much you fight, you know very well how much you love each other. Health matters will be very good in this period. Talking about money, it will not be right for you to spend too much during this time. Be careful in financial matters. Lucky colour: blue Lucky number: 3 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may face some unpleasant situations this week. You will have a lot of trouble at the work front. If you are employed, then this week, your senior in the office can take back any important work given to you. It is possible that they are very angry with your slow pace and carelessness towards work. In such a situation you will feel very weak mentally. But this is not the time to lose courage but to do something, so work hard. Avoid making such mistakes in future. You know very well that you have the ability to succeed in every field, so trust yourself. You will be a little busy in the beginning of the week, but after that it will be very good with family and friends. Your parents will encourage you and give you courage to face every challenge. Talking about money, you can get very good results this week. If you use your money at the right place and at the right time, you can expect even greater benefits from it. This week will be very good in terms of health. Put aside a small problem, you will be quite fit during this time. Lucky colour: purple Lucky number: 31 Lucky Day: Thursday