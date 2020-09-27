Weekly Horoscope: 27 September To 03 October

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week you are advised to be careful. The movement of the planets is not giving some good signs. During this time you will feel very lazy and some of your important works will be left incomplete. Excessive laziness can put you in trouble. It will be better that you take special care of this matter. Talking about work, if you are thinking of changing jobs then this time is not favourable for it. You may have to suffer the wrong result of your hasty decision. If you are unemployed and looking for a job then you are likely to get success in this period. On the other hand, the business people can get good benefits especially if your work is related to finance, then in this period, you will get the expected results. To improve your relationship with your spouse, try to find a solution to your problem in a peaceful way. Bitterness in speech can increase your problems. This time will be your normal in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, small problems can occur this week. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, this week you may face adverse situations. If you do a job, during this time you are advised to take care of even your smallest job otherwise your carelessness can put your job in danger. Traders may have to work very hard at this time. You may benefit from a lot of struggle. Talking about personal life, during this time you are advised to control your anger. If you do not control your anger, then there can be a big dispute in the house. It would be better if you do not take any wrong step in a charge. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get full support of your beloved in the ups and downs of life. Not only this, but you can also benefit financially with the help of your beloved. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle or any other precious item, then this time would be favourable for it. To be healthy, you need to change your routine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is going to be very auspicious for you on a commercial level. During this time, you may get an opportunity which will lead your business in a new direction. If you do business related to transport, then this week you can get financial benefit. If you have made a big investment recently, you can get good results in the meantime. Employees can get the desired transfer. Apart from this, your promotion is also very likely. During this period you will be very excited and energetic. Only after thinking carefully will you take all your important decisions. Talking about family life, this week you may have to take a short trip with the family. This moment spent with loved ones will be very memorable. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. During this time your loved one can get some great success. The money situation will be strong and you will move forward in financial matters. As far as your health is concerned, you can stay strong mentally by keeping yourself away from controversial situations. This will also improve your physical health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For Cancerians, this week will prove to be a relief. For a long time, if any of your work is not being done even after a lot of efforts, then during this time there is a strong possibility of completing it without any hindrance. If you are thinking about any change in the job, then this time is favourable for it. You will get the expected result. The opening days for the week of the jobbers will be fine. During this time all your work will be completed on time. However, the time after this is going to be very busy for you. Suddenly your workload can increase significantly. Merchants may benefit. However, you may have to work very hard during this period. As far as your family life is concerned, then these seven days are going to be very important for you. The bickering going on in the house will be peaceful and love and unity will be seen once again among the family. The parents will be in good health and will get their due. You are very likely to get success in any of your efforts with money. During this time you can spend some big ones. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In terms of health, this time will not be right for you. During this time you may have some stomach related discomfort. It is better that you do not take any kind of carelessness in your food, otherwise, you may get a serious disease. Early days of the week are very good for family life. During this period, some guests may suddenly come to your house. Laughter and thunder will echo in your house. On the other hand, problems seem to be increasing in your married life. Avoid unduly doubting your spouse You must understand that the foundation of a strong relationship rests on trust. Your behaviour like this can hurt the feelings of your beloved. You can get rid of money-related anxiety during this time. There is a strong possibility of getting any benefit related to real estate. If you take your decisions in financial matters thoughtfully, you will get good results soon. If you are a student then you need to pay more attention to your studies. Only then you will get success. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September During this time you will be very active and feel new energy inside you. First of all, talk about your work, if you do a job, then you will have to try to improve coordination with your superiors. Be respectful to them because it is your only advantage. Do not make the mistake of ignoring anything of high officials. This time is likely to be profitable for the natives who trade in partnership. You can benefit financially in this period. This time will not be good for iron traders. During this time you may have to suffer some loss. Conditions will be favourable in family life. This time will pass peacefully with my family. If you are married, keep transparency in the relationship with your spouse. If you have something in mind, openly share it with your beloved. The money will be good, but you are advised to avoid extravagance. This time will be good for you in terms of health. Avoid taking too much workload. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are feeling stressed due to work pressure and difficulties in personal life, then it is time to focus on yourself. If you remain immersed in anxiety, in the same way, it can have a bad effect on your health as well. It is very important for you to be healthy for a good and successful life. This week you may get a chance to participate in a social event. You better take full advantage of this opportunity. If you work, then this time is going to be very important for you. During this time you can be given some big and important responsibility. It would be good for you not to give any opportunity to your high officials to complain. Apart from this, you need to work together in the office. This time will be beneficial for the natives who eat and drink business. During this time you can get a big financial benefit. If you are thinking of increasing your business, then time is good for this. Conditions in family life will be fine. You may be estranged with some members of the household. It would be better to keep calm and try to handle the situation. In the case of money, mixed results can be obtained. Your income will be good but expenses will not be controlled. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You need to pay more attention to your family life. It will be better in this period that you try to spend more and more time with your family, especially your parents. If you are married, you are advised to be more conscious of your spouse's health. During this time, his health is likely to decline drastically. Money situation will be satisfactory. Stuck money can be obtained. However, this is not the right time to do any kind of financial transaction. If the working people are hoping for a boost, then this week you can get a great opportunity. If you take advantage of this opportunity, then soon you can get great success. This time would be good for people working in sales and marketing. Natives trading gold and silver may incur losses in this period. However, such a situation will not last long, so you do not have to worry. As far as your health is concerned, this week will be good for you. During this time, use the vehicle very carefully. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are thinking of learning something or starting a new one, then this time is favourable for it. You will get the result as expected. This time is going to be very important for traders. If you have recently suffered a big loss, then you will gain nothing by sitting on your hands or worrying. You need to work courageously. It would be better if you make some changes in your plans. This week is expected to be mixed for employed people. Early days of the week will be difficult for you. During this time, you will have more workload. However, you will get full support of senior officials. If you are connected with the bank, you can get some good news at the end of the week. Conditions in family life will be full of ups and downs. During this time there is a possibility of a dispute in the house. You will be able to solve the matter by giving a sense of wisdom, but the home environment will be tense for some time. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and you will get their emotional support. From an economic perspective, this week will prove to be better for you. During this period, you can do any major work related to money. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work, then this week is going to be very auspicious for you. Your position will increase in reputation. Partner, you will get full support of senior officers. They will be greatly impressed by your hard work and honesty. If you are thinking of starting your own business then this is the time to move forward with your plan. Small traders will get many opportunities to make a profit in this period. During this time you may also have to travel for work. There will be happiness and peace in family life. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with the family. You will be very active in social activities along with the home. During this time, you will see some changes in the nature of a life partner. In such a situation, you should try to find out what is in your beloved's mind. The money will be better than normal, but your expensive nature can put you in trouble. If you spend it thoughtfully and according to your budget then there will be no problem. Talking about health, during this time there can be any problems related to the feet. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Even after a lot of efforts, if you are not getting success, then do not let your morale get weakened. Stay positive and focus on your goal. In the case of money, you are advised to be very careful. Avoid borrowing or borrowing otherwise you may get into trouble in the coming days. If you are unemployed and not looking for a job, you can get a good job during this time. However, you need to work very hard. Business people need to avoid doing something new or big. If you do a business of clothes then you can get good benefits in this period. It would be good if you do not make any big investment. Conditions will be normal in family life. During this time you will spend a great time with your family. Parents will get affection and blessings. In the middle of the week, it is possible to benefit from the elder brother. If you are married then you are advised to avoid a dispute with your spouse. Your differences in small matters can weaken your relationship. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Wednesday