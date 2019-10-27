Weekly Horoscope: 27 October To 2 November

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The first two days of this week are going to be very auspicious for you. You are expected to achieve success. Your business will grow. This time will also be favourable for working people. Your superiors will be very happy with you. You can go on a trip with family in the middle of the week. By spending time together, you will get closer to your family. The health of your parents will be very good and you will get their affection and support. You are expected to get a huge benefit. You may face problems in your married life. Though you will try your best to improve your relationship, you will not be able to get any special support from your beloved. Avoid taking risk on financial matters. Things seem to be in favour for those in a relationship. Your partner would like to forget about the bitterness and make a new beginning. This week, there may be minor problems related to health, you should take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will be very romantic for married couples. You may even go for a trip together. All the issues you had with your sweetheart will be resolved. Those in a relationship may decide to take your relationship forward and you may get your family's approval. If your business is spread abroad, then you are likely to get some big profit this week. Job seekers may have to go out of town in connection with job this week. This journey will be auspicious for you. Things may get worse at your home. You need to control your anger. Your words can cause bitterness in relationships with family. You may spend a lot of money in fulfilling your family responsibilities. It is better that you go according to the plan. Any old issues related to real estate are likely to be resolved in this period. This week you will see improvement in your health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will prove to be better for you. You will experience positivity. No matter what the problem or challenge is, you will face it with courage. A major change is possible on the work front. You may get a transfer this week. On the other hand, it is not a good time for businessmen. You need to be a little more careful in the middle of the week. You may get caught in legal trouble. If any such problem arises, try to resolve the issue by taking advice from a lawyer. During this time there will be problems in family life. You will feel that the family does not understand you properly. Before the misunderstandings increase, you should talk to them about it. Avoid unnecessary debate with your spouse. It will be a good week on the financial front. If you are thinking of making a big investment then you are advised to wait some more time. This week will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you will be worried about your health. You have to avoid excessive stress. Make changes to your diet to stay healthy. Regular exercise will also be beneficial for you. Money can come in at the beginning of the week. You will also get rid of your debts. This week will be full of challenges for you in terms of business. It can be difficult for you to concentrate on work due to mental stress, which can lead to many small mistakes. Your seniors will also be unhappy with your performance. You need to work with patience. It is best to avoid starting any new work this week. Family life will be happy and you will get their full support. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will achieve success financial matters. Any government work that is stuck will be completed in this period. Not only this, you may also buy new property at this time. If you have recently started a new work, you are likely to get the desired results from it. You will be involved in religious activities. Your family will be happy. There will be a synergy in the relationship with everyone, especially siblings. You can complete an important work with their support. Your parents will support your decision. Work pressure will be more at the end of the week, which will make you feel a little stressed. You will be able to complete all your work on time. You have to keep your mind calm and avoid arguments with your spouse. Talking about health, this week you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will be a bit difficult for you. You will have to face many troubles. You may have to work a lot more this week. The pressure to complete the pending work will remain and you may have some differences with the superiors. If you do not agree with them, then do not argue unnecessarily, but present your point with full confidence. During this time you need to pay attention to your speech and behaviour, otherwise you may get into trouble. You will be disappointed due to bad results. During this time, your partner may also feel the same. It is better that you do not let the matter progress further, otherwise it can also have a negative effect on your work life. There will be peace in family life. Situation will be stressful in romantic life. Increasing misunderstandings with your partner will lead to distance between you. You have to take special care of your health. Mentally you will find yourself very weak. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The problems in your married life will get resolved and your closeness with your spouse will increase. Your attitude towards your beloved will change and both of you will spend a lot of time together. Those in a relationship may face issues. If you want to maintain your relationship, strengthen your trust in each other. Do not make the mistake of doubting your partner. On the work front, this time is going to be very busy for you. At the same time, you will try to tackle many tasks, which will make you very confused. It is better to do one job at a time. Do not put too much work pressure on yourself, otherwise it can have a bad effect on your health. You may feel pressure from the relatives. You have to handle the situation very thoughtfully, otherwise there can be bitterness in the relationship. Your financial condition will be normal. You will spend according to your budget. This week you will focus more on savings. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will have to be very careful this week. It is better to stay away from gossips and politics on the work front. Also, use your words very thoughtfully while talking to female employees, otherwise your words can be misinterpreted. Businessmen can get many small profits in this period. The workload will be more and you may have to work harder. The atmosphere of the house will be a bit turbulent in the beginning of the week. There may be problems within the family. You will mend the relationship with your parents. Relationships with spouse will intensify. Your financial situation is likely to improve. You may get the benefit of an old investment, but you are being advised to spend it thoughtfully. At the end of the week, you will be a little restless and worried about something which will also affect your health, so try to stay away from stress as far as possible. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The time will not be right for you. You will find yourself surrounded by troubles. During this time, opponents will also be active and they can create problems for you. You may face a lot of problems this week regarding money. Due to financial constraints many of your works will be incomplete. Not only this, those whom you expected to help may also step back. In such a situation, your stress will increase significantly. However, you need to work with courage. This time will be very important for business people. If you are about to start a new job then this time is favourable. Apart from this, it is also a good time for partnership. Despite the problems, love and unity will be seen among family members. Your courage will also remain with your loved ones. Your spouse's health may decline during this period. At this time he/she needs to be given good care so that he/she recovers as soon as possible. You are likely to get a small financial benefit. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will be very lucky for you in terms of money. During this period you are likely to get financial benefit from a project on which you had very little hope. You may also buy a new vehicle or a valuable item. Things seem to be trending in your favour. Your seniors will also be impressed and satisfied with your work. Not only this, they can also entrust you with some important work after seeing your passion for work. If you successfully complete this work, you may soon progress. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You may have a fun trip with family members. The ongoing feud with the spouse will end and the relationship between you two will also be strong. If you are unmarried, then some good marriage proposals may come during this period. This time will be good for you in terms of health. You will be very refreshed and happy. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you take your work seriously then you will get good results during this time. There will be problems in family life. A property issue may arise and you are likely to have a big argument with your brothers. During this time your mental stress can increase significantly. Do not take any step in haste, otherwise the loss will be yours. You may not get the support of your parents in some cases, but keep your attitude positive. Your problem will be resolved soon. This time will be very good for married life. You will feel that your spouse understands you very well. Any advice given by your beloved can benefit you greatly. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Day: Saturday