Weekly Horoscope: 25 April To 01 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, there will be fluctuating conditions this week. Early days of the week will not be good for you. During this period, your business will grow at a slow pace but gradually the situation will improve. However you are advised to avoid doing anything big. You should work patiently, things will automatically appear in your favor when the time comes. This week is going to be very busy for the employed people, especially if you are doing work from home, then this week you may have some increased responsibilities. You better try to give your best. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house is expected to be pleasant. Your relationship with older elders will be stronger. At the end of the week you may get a chance to take a short trip with your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, do not be a little careless in food. During this period, any chronic stomach disease can emerge. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be some turmoil in your life this week, especially you will be under a lot of stress regarding the health of your spouse. During this period, there is a possible decline in your loved one's health. It will be better if they are careful. Talking about the work, employed people are advised to strictly follow the rules of the office during this period. A little carelessness can cause problems for you. You have to try to complete your unfinished tasks. Small businessmen can get a good economic benefit in this period. Your business is likely to grow. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Although this week is going to be very expensive for you, but your good stars will not let any kind of problem happen. Talking about your health, you must do regular exercise or morning walk to keep yourself active. Apart from this, take special care of your food too. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, a big change is possible this week, especially this time will be very important for the employed people. If you are thinking of changing jobs, then this is the time to start looking for a new job. Businessmen may get a good financial advantage this week. If you do business in partnership then the synergy with the partner will be better. However, if you make a big investment this week, then take your decision carefully. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. During this time, you need to take more care of your mother's health, especially if her health is not already well, then you need to consult a good doctor immediately. Negligence can be costly. This week will be good in terms of money. Your income is likely to increase. As far as your health is concerned, you may have an allergy or infection during this period. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will give mixed results. First of all talk about your work, so if you are a clothes merchant, then you are likely to get the expected results in this period. At the same time, for those working in hotels or restaurants, these times are likely to remain hopeless. Employed natives are advised to focus on their work in this period, otherwise they may miss a great opportunity. Talking about personal life, any matter related to property can bother you in this period. It is better that you do not take any decision in a hurry. Relationships with parents will be good and you will get a chance to spend enough time with them. If your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then your behavior may get soft in this period. In such a situation, you must also forget your resentment and give your sweetheart a chance. Meditate daily to stay strong mentally. Apart from this, morning walk will also be beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your domestic environment will not be good during this period. There is a possibility of bad blood with your family members on small matters. If you want to maintain the peace of your home then you are advised to treat everyone politely. If you are a student and there is an obstacle in your education, then you do not need to be worried because soon this problem will end and you will be able to do your studies properly. Jobbers will receive guidance from your seniors in the office. During this period you will be successful in completing all your unfinished tasks. Business people can get a chance to make profit, especially if you are a businessmen, then these times are likely to be very profitable for you. Your financial condition will be normal. You must prepare your budget for the entire week in advance. As far as your health is concerned, if you have a heart disease, then do not be negligent during this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Conditions are likely to remain favorable in the workplace. If you work then there is a possibility of relocation during this period. You can get the transfer you want. On the other hand, there will be more workload on the private jobs, but you will be able to complete all your work on time. During this period, your boss will be very pleased with you. Your financial condition is likely to improve. You can get any benefit related to the property. If you work related to the stock market, then this time is likely to be very profitable for you. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of the members of your house. However, in the middle of the week, your concern about the health of your younger brother or sister may increase but soon their health may improve, so you must avoid taking much stress As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid cold things during this period. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may face some challenges during the job or business. Due to the negative effects of the planets, there is a possibility of some work getting disturbed. However, you are advised to work with patience. If you do a job, try to complete all your tasks in the office on time. Do not leave any work incomplete during this period, otherwise the burden of pending works may increase. This week will prove to be better in terms of money. You will breathe a sigh of relief from receipt of stagnant money. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Some members of your house will not behave properly towards you. In such a situation, you have to behave very balanced. Relationship with your spouse will be better. You will get full support of your sweetheart in adverse circumstances. As far as your health is concerned, during this period you can feel very tired and cumbersome. Take time for yourself along with work. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Green

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There can be some positive changes in personal life. If your relationship with the father has not been going well for some time, then everything can be normal between you during this period. Talking about the work, the environment of the office will be very good during this time and you will complete all your tasks with full confidence. You may be assigned some important responsibility in the middle of the week. You will make every effort to give your best. Businessmen may have to run a lot this week. However, at the end of the week, you may have a big financial advantage. You can make a big deal in this period. On the economic front, this week is expected to be more expensive for you. Suddenly there can be a big expense. It would be better for you to go according to your budget and concentrate on maximum savings. This week will be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The beginning of the week will not be right for you. During this period you will be a little sluggish as well as you will feel laziness. If you want to progress, then you need to work hard with all hard work and honesty, especially this week is going to be very important for job seekers. If your promotion is stuck due to any reason, then you can get good news during this period. It is better that you do not give a chance to any kind of complaint to your seniors. Economic problems of traders can be solved. You can take risky decisions during this period. Your financial condition will be strong. You can also get rid of any old family debts. There will be happiness and peace in family life. During this period, you will be able to give enough time to the members of your family. Relationship with your spouse will be better. During this, you must be more cautious while driving. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January At the beginning of the week, suddenly you may have to travel long. Take all necessary precautions outside your home otherwise it can be difficult. Big traders may face financial tightness at the beginning of the week. If during this time you make any financial transaction, then you need to take full care. At the same time, this time will be normal for employed people. During this time all your tasks will be completed without any hindrance. Also the guidance of your boss will be received. Promotions will open for people working in government jobs. This week will be better for you in terms of money. If you spend thoughtfully, then there will be no problem. Your personal life can cause discord. There is a possibility of a dispute between members of your house. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid excess stress and anger. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You are advised to behave in a very balanced manner at the workplace. Be courteous to your colleagues. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid doing your confidential things from here and there. This week can bring great relief for businessmen. Your stalled work may resume. On the economic front, these seven days will be good for you. Your income is likely to increase. Not only this, the sale of any of your old property can also be done in this period. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. During this time, you can also take an important decision related to your children. As far as your health is concerned, there will be no major problem in this period. You will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Wednesday