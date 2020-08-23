Weekly Horoscope: 23 August To 29 August

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In some cases this week you will not get results as expected. In such a situation, you need to be patient. Don't take any decision that you have to regret later. Be it personal life or professional life, you have to take your decisions carefully. This time is going to be very important for the working people. During this time the workload may increase on you, but you need to work according to the advice of your boss. If you work with dedication and hard work, then you can progress. If businessmen are thinking of any change then this is the time to adapt. It is possible that your move has brought some improvement in business conditions. During this time you will not be able to spend much time with your family. However, your relationship with the members of your house will remain cordial. For married people, this week is going to be a little dull. There will be frequent fluctuations in your spouse's mood. On the economic front, this week you are expected to be mixed. Early days of the week will be fine, but in the end there can be a big expense. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of the above blood pressure then avoid taking too much stress. Also, you are advised to control your anger. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will be a mixed result for the employed people. You will be under a lot of stress due to high workload in the early days of the week. During this time, you may have some sayings with the senior officer. In addition, competition with colleagues may increase. It will be better not to take too much work stress and keep your mind calm, otherwise things made may also go wrong. If you work related to hotel-restaurants, then this week you can get good benefits. However, you need to take special care of cleanliness and hygiene. Talking about money, if you are going through a difficult period, then you can get financial help from friends. Due to lack of money in this period, some of your stalled tasks may also be completed. There will be peace in your personal life. Health of your parents will be good. If you are married, then you need to keep good rapport with your sweetheart in order to keep the vehicle of your married life running smoothly. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June During this time you will try your best to maintain balance in your personal and professional life. If you have not been able to focus on your family properly due to work stress for some time, then this week you will get a chance to spend enough time with your loved ones. You will feel how connected you are to yourself, especially your parents will be very happy with you. If you are married then you will get full support of your spouse in fulfilling your household responsibilities. During this period, you can also make an important decision regarding your children's education. Jobly natives must try to complete their tasks with complete confidence. During this time you can get good success. Businessmen can get some relief during this period, especially if you do small business then you can get financial profit. In terms of health, this time is likely to be good for you. During this time most of the time you will be agile and agile. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you may suddenly encounter some problems. If you trade then this week you may get caught in the legal bets. You may also have to bear financial loss from this. Whatever work you do, it will be better to stay within the ambit of the law. Do not follow the wrong path for big benefits. On the other hand, the jobless people must focus on their important tasks instead of wasting their time on unnecessary things. Your work will be affected by the evils or chatter of colleagues. Also, it can have a bad effect on your image. For married people, these times are expected to be difficult. The expensive nature of your beloved may bother you. There may be tension between you regarding this. In such cases, you need to act with consciousness rather than enthusiasm. During this period you will be very worried about your health. Your mind will remain entangled in many things due to which you will not get time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August For the Leo sign, this week is expected to be pleasant. If any of your work is not completed during this time, there is no need to worry about it. This problem will be resolved when the time comes. If you work and are working on an important project, then this week is going to be very busy for you. You may also have to work on weekends. Apart from this your salary is also likely to increase during this period. If you are associated with your father's business, then this week you can get tremendous financial benefit. Even the smallest advice given by your father about business will prove to be very beneficial for you. Students are advised to be more serious about their studies. This time is very important for them. If they are negligent, then you may suffer the wrong result. Talking about your health, you must be more alert about the Coronavirus. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week you will get the full support of luck. If there are obstacles in any of your work, then during that time your work will be completed easily. If you work, then you will get full support of senior officers in the office. They will be very satisfied with your work. Apart from this, you will also have good rapport with colleagues. You can get some good news in the middle of the week. It is possible that your career will get a new direction. If you do business, avoid violating government rules during this period, otherwise you may suffer financial loss. If you work for food, clothes, wood, cosmetic or footwear, then this week you can earn good profit. There will be happiness and peace in personal life. If your estrangement is going on with your spouse, then try your best to convince your beloved in this period. All the bitterness between you may end. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week you need to be very balanced. Avoid doing evil to others, otherwise you may be humiliated. Also do not demonstrate your ego and knowledge. If you work then try to complete your pending tasks in this period. Also you need to speed up your work. Conditions in business are going negative, so you make your decisions very carefully. If you are planning to do business online, then this week your plan can go a little further. It is possible that some of your friends want to join you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get blessings from the elders of your house. You need to pay more attention to children. If there is any obstacle in the education of children, then you must find a solution to this problem. Do not be careless about your health Avoid putting too much workload on yourself. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work, then you have to focus on teamwork. Keep your behavior fine with colleagues in the office and try to work together. If you do target based work, then this week you may have to work very hard to meet your target. If you are trying to start your own business but due to financial constraints you are not able to move forward, then this week you can get financial help. In the early days of the week, the atmosphere of your house will not be right. You may have an argument with an elder brother on a small matter. During that time your father's health may deteriorate. You better keep them away from stress otherwise it can be difficult. You will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse during this period. You will share your mind with each other and your mutual understanding will also increase. This week will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This time is going to be good for you. During this time your stress will come down and mentally you will feel quite good. You will also have the opportunity to have fun with friends. It is possible that you may go shopping. However, you are advised to keep an eye on your budget. If you spend money with an open mind without thinking, then financial problems may surround you in the coming time. Talking about the work, the employed people will have to refrain from doing even a little bit of carelessness during this time. If the workload is more, then you must try to complete your work slowly but make sure that you do not make mistakes. If you do stationery items, toys or lumber business, then you can expect profit this week. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of sugar, then during this time you have to take more care of your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front this time will be good for you. If you do a job, you are very likely to get a promotion during this time. On the other hand, if you are looking for a new job, then this week you can go for an interview in a big company. Businessmen may benefit today. If you are planning to expand your business then you can get success in this period. If your work is related to transport then you may get good results. Talking about your personal life, your father's health may decline during this period. Apart from this, if there is a pregnant woman in your house, then you have to take more care of them. Financially, you will feel safe. There may be an advantage associated with ancestral property. During this time your deposit capital will increase. At the end of the week, you can have pooja sessions for the peace of your home. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February During this time, if you have the opportunity to help any needy, then you must help according to your ability. Maybe with your help, someone's big problem will go away. Socially, you will be very active during this period. It may also increase your honor and respect. Businessmen are advised to stay away from debate. If you do business in a partnership, then there is a possibility of something happening with your business partner. Also you have to be careful with your rivals. They may try to take advantage of some of your weaknesses incorrectly. This week is going to be normal for the employed people. During this time you will be able to complete your work fast. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your family. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you are in the mood to spend big, then you are advised to avoid it. The more you focus on saving this time, the better it will be for you. This time will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Friday