Weekly Horoscope: 22 December To 28 December

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Auspicious results are expected in many areas this week. For some time, you were worried about your father's health, but this week his health will be stable. As far as the environment of your home is concerned, this week you will see improvement. In the case of children, you have to act a little wisely. Chances are they don't live up to your expectation. In such a situation, instead of being strict, you should explain them with love. Try to give more time to your spouse this week. The week will be mixed in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of an increase in income. In romantic life, you may face some adversity. There will be aggression in your partner's nature. You should talk to them with any consideration. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the family front, the week will be great for you. Your happiness will increase and your relationship with your loved ones will get stronger. You will take more interest in religious activities. The ongoing disputes with siblings will end. However, you are advised to avoid putting pressure on them. Talking about health, this week you may try to make some changes in your lifestyle. Also, you can include a workout in your routine. If you take care of yourself in this way, then soon you can get rid of your physical problems. If you trade, you can expect good profits this week. However, you will have to work very hard for this. Employed people will be ready to carry out the biggest responsibility to get progress. At the end of the week, there can be a big dispute about money at home. Handle the situation wisely. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are troubled by any problem related to your eyes, this week the problem may seem to increase. It is better not to be careless and get your treatment done. This week you need to pay more attention to your speech and behaviour. Avoid any kind of dispute otherwise, you may get into some big trouble. This week is going to be very auspicious for the students. It is possible that you get admission to your favourite college. Your dream of going abroad can also be fulfilled. You may get mixed results this week in the workplace. You will be able to solve your problem with your experience. If your work is related to import-export, this week you can get some big benefit. Financial situations will remain strong. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For Cancerians, this week will be full of ups and downs. Some of your troubles will be overcome while you may also face some big challenges. You will solve every problem with your strong confidence and strong intentions. Some differences with friends may arise. Do not use wrong words as it may cause a rift in your relationship. You will be very worried about your health in the middle of the week. Any stomach disease can surround you. There will be happiness and peace in family life during this period. Love and unity will remain among the family. If you want to enjoy your married life, first learn to treat your sweetheart softly. In this way, you have to avoid losing your temper over unnecessary things. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, the week will not bring expected results. The time will be a bit disappointing for traders as they may face a lot of hurdles in the business. Most of the time you will be under stress and will not be able to pay attention to the family. Try to remain positive as your difficulties may increase. In the middle of the week, you may get some good news from your child. They can achieve any major achievement which will make you feel very proud. If you are a student and engaged in your exam preparation, this week you will be able to understand a difficult topic. Talking about money, any old loan can bother you this week. Your health may also decline drastically. It is better not to stress too much. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Take your decision very thoughtfully this week. One wrong move of yours can distance you from your loved ones. Whether it is a matter related to family or home, it would be better not to hurry while taking any decision. You may be given some major responsibilities at the workplace. Try to live up to the expectations of your superiors. Traders need to be cautious this week from their competitors. If you proceed according to the right strategies, you can get great success. The atmosphere of the house will not be right during this time. The week will be normal in terms of money, spend it thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you expect any big benefit in your business, then you will have to keep pace with your business partner. Employees can get good results and their income may also increase. To maintain peace in family life, you have to keep good behaviour with everyone. Love will remain in married life. If you are a student, your studies may get interrupted as your attention will be more in fun. You have to work hard to fulfil your dream for a good future. Talking about money, this week, you will run according to your budget and will also focus on savings. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your health is likely to improve a lot this week. If you have been suffering from some disease for a long time, your health will be good this week. Family problems will end and there will be sweetness in the relationships. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Talking about romantic life, you may not meet your partner many times this week due to your busy work schedule. You will be under more pressure to complete your target in the workplace this week. It will be better to do everything according to your plans as you will definitely get success. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week you will work hard to strengthen your financial position. In the middle of the week, your hard work can be successful and you can get results as expected. Please think carefully before investing. During this time your mother's health will be stable. Last week you were very stressed about his health. It is better that you take them to the doctor from time to time for the examination. The week will be full of happiness for married people. You may go out of town for a holiday with your family. After a long time, you will feel mentally well after spending such a fun time with children. On the work front, this week will be normal for you. By reducing the workload, you will get enough time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The week will not be good on the work front. When talking to your superiors, consider your words. You should concentrate more on your work. Time is right for expressing your hidden feelings to those people who mean a lot to you. You can share your thoughts with your spouse. You will be very happy to be with your partner. Health will be very good this week. Mentally, you will be very strong and take your decisions carefully. Talking about money, the week will not be special. You better stay cautious this week. Small travel is expected. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This is the time to do something in your professional life and bring their talent out. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strong side. Through this you can openly come in front of everyone. Also people will start to know your credibility. There will be happiness and peace in family life. It would be better not to let outsiders interfere in their personal affairs. On the economic front, the week will be good. You are likely to benefit from old investments. Talking about love, if you are single and looking for a partner, you have to wait a little longer because the time is not right for this. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Tuesday