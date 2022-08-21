Weekly Horoscope, 21 August To 27 August 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The people of Aries are advised to stay away from arguments during this period, otherwise, you may get caught in a legal affair. This week is going to be very busy for you on the work front. The burden of pending works may increase during this period. Apart from this, your boss can also entrust you with new responsibilities. It is better that you plan your entire week in advance. Businessmen may have to travel long distances related to work. However, this journey of yours will prove to be very beneficial. Be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. If you have anything in your mind then openly share it with your loved one. Avoid resorting to lies. This week will be good for you in terms of money. Expenses will be less during this period and you will be able to focus more on savings. If you talk about your health, then you need to take time for yourself so that you can focus on rest. Avoid working continuously. Lucky Colour: maroon

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time is going to be very good with the elders of the house. You may also get a chance to visit a religious place. You will be very happy with yourself. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. Some big changes can be seen in the behaviour of your beloved during this period. This time will give mixed results for you in terms of work. If you do a job, then avoid repeating the same mistake again and again in the office, otherwise, you can get into trouble. If your boss has given you an important responsibility, they can take it back from you. Businessmen may have problems related to money. During this time, any of your work may be hindered due to a lack of money. At the end of the week, you may get a chance to make a profit. However, it will be better if you do not do any work without thinking and in a hurry. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to take good care of your eyes, especially if you use a laptop or computer a lot. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This time is going to be very auspicious for the students of this zodiac. Your education-related efforts can be successful. If you want to go abroad and get higher education, then soon your wish will be fulfilled. On the other hand, if you are preparing for a competitive exam, then you will get the full support of your teachers and elders. You will be able to study diligently. This week will give mixed results for you in terms of money. Your income will be good, but the increasing list of expenses may bother you. You may also have to borrow at the end of the week. Talking about work, the people doing jobs will have to be careful with the politics going on in the office, otherwise, your work may get spoiled, as well as it will have a bad effect on your image. Businessmen can get a chance to make a big deal during this period. Your work will speed up. During this time you can make some new strategies. Health-related problems can be overcome. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may get a chance to participate in a social event during this period. After a long time, you will get enough time for yourself by setting aside the work. If due to some reason there has been bitterness in the relationship with the father, then during this period, everything can be normal between you. Your father can also guide you. This week is likely to be mixed for you in terms of money. During this, you are advised to spend only keeping your budget in mind. If you are trying to increase your income, then you can get success by the end of the week. Talking about your work, this time is going to be very pleasant for the people doing jobs. The workload will be less on the starting days of the week. At the same time, you can be given a chance to work on your favourite project. Businessmen can get good opportunities in their hands. This time will prove to be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Try to maintain harmony in the relationship with the members of the house. You need to avoid quarrels over small things. You will be very worried about the health of your spouse during this period. It would be better if you try to spend more time with them, as well as keep them away from stress. Talking about the work, the difficulties of the people doing the job seem to be increasing. You need to improve your performance, otherwise your job may be in danger. This week is going to be very busy for the people doing business in partnership. You may have to run a lot during this period. Apart from this, if there is a government obstacle in any of your work, then your problem can be solved. Your financial condition will be good. You will be able to focus more on savings during this period. Apart from this, you are also likely to get the stalled money. Your health may decline. Increased stress can affect your physical health. Lucky Colour: red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Situations will be pleasant in your personal life. During this, a spiritual program can be organized in the house. This time with loved ones will be very good. If for a long time you are planning to give a valuable gift to your spouse, then this time is appropriate for him. During this time a new turn can come in your married life. This time is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. You can get good money in less effort. There is also a strong possibility of getting a new source of income for you. People doing jobs may have to travel related to work. Your journey is going to be very important. Any major problem of the people working related to property can be solved. You are likely to make financial gains in the middle of the week. Don't make the mistake of ignoring your health. Along with work, your health is also important. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You can get success in work-related endeavours. If you do a job and have been working hard for a promotion for a long time, then you can progress during this time. On the other hand, if you are contemplating to switch jobs, then there is a strong possibility of getting a good opportunity during this period. This week will be very beneficial for small traders. You can make good financial gains. On the other hand, big businessmen will also get opportunities to earn profit. Situations in your personal life are likely to be full of ups and downs. During this, you may have a dispute with some members of the house. Your spouse's wrong attitude will increase your problems. Money-related worries can be really huge. If you have taken a loan, then the pressure of repaying it can increase significantly during this period. The stress of work and the burden of household responsibilities can make you feel very tired. Your health will be very weak during this period. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very auspicious for you. During this period, your stalled work will be completed, as well as you can get rid of any big worries. If you do a job then there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. On the other hand, unemployed people can get the desired job. This time is going to be very beneficial for people doing business of food items. You can get tremendous financial benefits, as well as your work will also increase. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If your brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then a good marriage proposal can come for them. Soon a spiritual program will be organized in your house. This time is going to be expensive on the economic front, but there will be no big problem. If you are planning to sell any old property, then you can get a good opportunity during this period. Health will improve. You will be very agile and energetic. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will not be good for you on the family front. During this period, there can be a dispute about money in the house. You are advised to control yourself. When it comes to loved ones, you should renounce ego. It will be better if you try to solve the matter with a calm mind. Talking about work, the initial days of the week are going to be very busy for you, but after that time will be good. During this time you will also get enough time for yourself. The people doing the job will get the support of your seniors in the office. During this period, you will be able to make a different identity with your hard work and understanding. On the other hand, this week will be full of good opportunities for Businessmen. During this time you can deal with big customers. If you talk about your health, then you may have to face a lot of problems due to the emergence of any old disease. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student and you have given any examination recently, then you can get tremendous success. On the other hand, if you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, then during this time you can get the job you want. The time of advancement is going on for the people doing government jobs. You can make great progress. On the other hand, this week will be giving mixed results for the traders. The starting days of the week will be somewhat challenging for you. There may also be obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed, but the time after this may prove to be better for you. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. This time will be very good with parents. You will also be able to pay full attention to your married life during this period. You will feel a newness in your relationship. This time is likely to be good in terms of money. You are advised to avoid taking loans or borrowings. You may have some knee-related problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You are advised to take special care of your speech. Whether at home or at work, you need to avoid using bitter words. If you do a job, then you should treat your seniors in the office with respect and follow their advice. Unnecessary arrogance can prove to be harmful for you. Businessmen are advised to avoid signing any documents in haste during this period. If you are careless then you can suffer a huge loss. Discord may increase in your married life. Differences with your spouse are likely to deepen. You should respect each other. Don't do anything that you will regret in future. Your financial condition will be normal. If you spend without thinking then you can get into trouble. During this time your health will be weak, as well as you will not feel well mentally. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Tuesday